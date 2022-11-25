Read full article on original website
Healthline
Marijuana vs. Tobacco: Lung Disease More Common in People Who Smoke Pot
Researchers say emphysema and airway inflammation is more common in marijuana smokers than it is people who smoke tobacco. Both tobacco and marijuana smokers also have significantly higher rates of lung ailments than people who don’t use either substance. Experts say the way marijuana is inhaled may contribute to...
Dentists' water lines linked to rare bacterial infections, CDC warns
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that a number of U.S. children have picked up a serious infection from contaminated water lines at the dentist's office. Although rare, outbreaks of nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) infections have been reported in kids treated at the dentist, one cluster in...
MedicalXpress
High sugar consumption linked to increased risk of premature aging in childhood cancer survivors
Survivors of childhood cancer who consumed more total sugar, added sugar, and sugar-sweetened beverages had more aging-related health conditions than survivors who consumed less sugar, according to results presented at the AACR Special Conference: Aging and Cancer, held November 17–20. Children with cancer are often treated with harsh regimens...
Signs of Alcoholic Liver Failure
I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic and have turned my forces over to writing educational health-promoting articles. In particular, ever since my own father died of alcoholic liver disease, I want more people to understand this confusing condition. Alcoholic liver failure often comes as a surprise with devastating results for families and those suffering from addiction.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Shingles associated with increased risk for stroke, heart attack: Study
A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, demonstrated that shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is associated with an almost 30% higher long-term risk of a major cardiovascular event such a stroke or heart attack. Their results are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
Medical News Today
Can shingles affect the mouth?
Shingles causes a painful skin rash with fluid-filled blisters that usually affects the skin on the torso or face. However, it can develop inside the mouth. This is called oral shingles. Shingles is a viral infection that develops due to the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus that causes chicken pox.
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
Poor-Quality Sleep Linked to Fatty Liver Disease
Disturbed nighttime sleep, daytime napping and snoring are associated with an increased risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Another study found that night owls may also be at greater risk for more severe fatty liver disease, researchers reported in the International Journal of Obesity.
MedicalXpress
MRI reveals significant brain abnormalities post-COVID
Using a special type of MRI, researchers have uncovered brain changes in patients up to six months after they recovered from COVID-19, according to a study being presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). About one in five adults will develop long-term...
MedicalXpress
Fatty liver disease may increase heart failure risk
An abnormal buildup of fat in the liver not caused by alcohol may greatly increase the risk of heart failure, according to new research. Nearly 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. has a condition known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD. Scientists already knew NAFLD can lead to permanent liver damage and increase the risk for atherosclerosis, when plaque builds up in the arteries.
Healthline
Throat Symptoms in Asthma: Tightness, Swelling, Reflux, and More
Swelling or tightness in your throat may be a symptom of asthma, but it could also be due to a co-occurring condition like GERD or vocal cord dysfunction. In some cases, it could signal a severe allergic reaction. Asthma, a common lung condition, is perhaps best known for symptoms such...
cohaitungchi.com
Itchy foot and diabetes: what to do?
An itchy diabetic foot requires special attention. Itching can also occur before a skin lesion, due to dry skin, skin pathology or arteriopathy. In this case, there is a significant risk of infection or even amputation. In the case of itchy feet, there are treatments available depending on the cause of the itching. It is therefore important to consult a doctor and to adopt certain preventive measures. Podexpert explains everything.
Healthline
Understanding and Managing the Dental Complications of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
Dental complications like tooth decay and gum disease are usually caused by treatments for Hodgkin’s lymphoma rather than the cancer itself. Prevention strategies can help reduce these complications. Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer that develops in a group of white blood cells called lymphocytes. It makes up about.
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism cause numbness and tingling?
Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. In very rare cases, it can cause numbness and tingling, although the exact reason is still unclear. Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves that conduct signals between the central nervous system and the rest...
findingfarina.com
What Are the Main Types of Sinus Infections?
As many as 28.9 million adults suffer from sinusitis. People who suffer from such always expect to be congested and in pain. Even temporary sinus infections can ruin your plans and bring on headaches and other terrible symptoms. Sinus comes from several infections. These infections trigger sinusitis anytime, whether you’re ready or not.
Medical News Today
Links between alcohol and throat cancer
Throat cancer affects the throat, voice box, vocal cords, or tonsils. Alcohol use disorder (AUD) — a condition involving alcohol use even though it may harm the body — can increase a person’s risk of developing throat cancer. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) refer to...
wdfxfox34.com
The Truth about Dental Implants
Originally Posted On: https://www.queensmedicalcenter.ae/the-truth-about-dental-implants/. The global dental implants market is expected to reach a value of more than $6 billion – that’s AED 22 billion – by 2025. And that statistic is just one of many to show just how many people are getting dental implants across the globe. Even with this being such a common form of dental work, you might have questions about what it’s like getting dental implants.
How Persistent Asthma Might Harm the Heart
TUESDAY, Nov. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Persistent asthma may take a toll on the heart, not just the lungs, a new study suggests. When the respiratory condition is relentless, it appears tied to plaque in the carotid arteries, increasing the risk for heart attack and stroke, researchers say. The carotid arteries — large arteries on the sides of the neck — carry blood to the brain. ...
Can Heartburn Cause Throat Tightness?
Heartburn is a common ailment that can have several different symptoms, depending on the person. Find out if throat tightness can be caused by heartburn.
Houston Chronicle
World Health Organization cites 'alarming' dental statistics
More than 1 in 4 U.S. adults - 26 percent - have untreated dental cavities, according to oral health data gathered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, nearly half (46 percent) of adults 30 and older have signs of gum disease, and 13 percent of youths ages 5 to 19 have untreated tooth decay.
