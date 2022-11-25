Read full article on original website
Related
tatler.com
King Charles III will reportedly give Princess Charlotte a title that’s a ‘fitting’ tribute to the late Queen
Princess Charlotte, the middle child and only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, enjoyed a close relationship with her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, whom she affectionately knew as ‘Gan-Gan’. Royal watchers noted the physical similarities between the pair, but now their connection will reportedly be strengthened in a surprising, and meaningful, manner.
tatler.com
Why The English, starring Emily Blunt as a gun-toting British aristocrat in the American West, is the TV show everyone is talking about
There are two words on the lips of every TV critic on both sides of the Atlantic: The English, the Emily Blunt-fronted western currently airing weekly on BBC2 (and available to binge watch on iPlayer and Amazon Prime). Set against the storied backdrop of the late 19th century American West,...
tatler.com
The Queen Consort hosts Queen Rania of Jordan and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark for tea at Clarence House
As she settles into life as Queen Consort, a key part of Camilla’s new role entails forging connections with fellow royals from countries with which the UK has a diplomatic relationship. This week, King Charles III’s wife welcomed two elegant royal women, Queen Rania of Jordan and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, as she hosted the pair at Clarence House in London.
tatler.com
Lady Pamela Hicks will share intimate details of her life as lady-in-waiting in memoir offering an ‘unequalled portrait’ of the Queen
Lady Pamela Hicks, the Queen’s former lady-in-waiting, has penned a memoir about her experience serving Her Majesty, to be published in April 2023. Lady Pamela, 93, daughter of Philip's maternal uncle Lord Mountbatten, was bridesmaid at the 1947 wedding of the then Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip (her first cousin), and accompanied the couple on their six-month Commonwealth tour from November 1953 to May 1954.
Comments / 0