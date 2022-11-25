ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tatler.com

King Charles III will reportedly give Princess Charlotte a title that’s a ‘fitting’ tribute to the late Queen

Princess Charlotte, the middle child and only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, enjoyed a close relationship with her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, whom she affectionately knew as ‘Gan-Gan’. Royal watchers noted the physical similarities between the pair, but now their connection will reportedly be strengthened in a surprising, and meaningful, manner.
The Queen Consort hosts Queen Rania of Jordan and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark for tea at Clarence House

As she settles into life as Queen Consort, a key part of Camilla’s new role entails forging connections with fellow royals from countries with which the UK has a diplomatic relationship. This week, King Charles III’s wife welcomed two elegant royal women, Queen Rania of Jordan and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, as she hosted the pair at Clarence House in London.
Lady Pamela Hicks will share intimate details of her life as lady-in-waiting in memoir offering an ‘unequalled portrait’ of the Queen

Lady Pamela Hicks, the Queen’s former lady-in-waiting, has penned a memoir about her experience serving Her Majesty, to be published in April 2023. Lady Pamela, 93, daughter of Philip's maternal uncle Lord Mountbatten, was bridesmaid at the 1947 wedding of the then Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip (her first cousin), and accompanied the couple on their six-month Commonwealth tour from November 1953 to May 1954.

