A hotel built in the '60's, and destroyed in 2011, was the only hotel in North America built over water. The Flagship Hotel, located on the beach in Galveston, was built entirely over water. Why, I couldn't tell you but that's what they did. The Flagship Hotel was built on what was known as Pleasure Pier, sat a quarter mile out over the Gulf Of Mexico, stood 7 stories tall and had 225 rooms. Pretty big for the 1960's.

GALVESTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO