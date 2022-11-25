ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school football playoff scores and highlights

High school football playoffs are in full swing across the Houston area. Check out highlights in the video window above, and see scores from around the state below. Check out Inside High School Sports Saturday night at 11 p.m. for a full wrap-up of highlights, plus stories from around the area.
95.5 KLAQ

Texas Was Once Home To The Only Hotel Built Completely Over Water

A hotel built in the '60's, and destroyed in 2011, was the only hotel in North America built over water. The Flagship Hotel, located on the beach in Galveston, was built entirely over water. Why, I couldn't tell you but that's what they did. The Flagship Hotel was built on what was known as Pleasure Pier, sat a quarter mile out over the Gulf Of Mexico, stood 7 stories tall and had 225 rooms. Pretty big for the 1960's.
KHOU

HCSO: Man shot, killed after attacking person at ex-wife's house in divorce confrontation in Cypress, Texas

CYPRESS, Texas — A man was shot to death after attacking a person at his ex-wife's house Friday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to the sheriff, the man showed up at his ex-wife's house in Cypress, Texas upset about the division of property in their divorce proceedings. The man reportedly proceeded to attack an adult at the house who responded by grabbing a pistol and shooting the man, Gonzalez said.
