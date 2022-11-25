Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destinationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Related
UH wide receiver caught on camera slapping Tulsa player after Cougars 30-37 loss on Saturday
The redshirted freshman walked up to the defensive back, who was talking with another UH player before it happened.
KHOU
High school football playoff scores and highlights
High school football playoffs are in full swing across the Houston area. Check out highlights in the video window above, and see scores from around the state below. Check out Inside High School Sports Saturday night at 11 p.m. for a full wrap-up of highlights, plus stories from around the area.
fox26houston.com
FBI investigating after Southwest flight from Houston had to emergency land in Arkansas
HOUSTON - A Southwest flight from Houston to Ohio had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas, during the busiest travel weekend of the year. The airline says the diversion happened because of an unruly passenger involved in an alleged assault onboard. The Thanksgiving holiday marked the busiest travel period...
2 teenage cousins shot and killed while getting Thanksgiving groceries from car in west Houston: HPD
ABC13 spoke to the mom of the 18-year-old who was killed. She said he had just graduated high school this past spring.
Texas Was Once Home To The Only Hotel Built Completely Over Water
A hotel built in the '60's, and destroyed in 2011, was the only hotel in North America built over water. The Flagship Hotel, located on the beach in Galveston, was built entirely over water. Why, I couldn't tell you but that's what they did. The Flagship Hotel was built on what was known as Pleasure Pier, sat a quarter mile out over the Gulf Of Mexico, stood 7 stories tall and had 225 rooms. Pretty big for the 1960's.
Two people injured in reported La Porte house explosion, fire, city officials say
LA PORTE, Texas — Two people were injured in a reported house explosion that caused a fire in La Porte, Texas Saturday morning, according to the city. The La Porte Fire Department responded to reports of the explosion and fire on Rocky Hollow Road, which is near West Fairmont Parkway, around 11:54 a.m. Two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
kalb.com
Courtney Coco’s mom addresses killer in court: ‘I have zero mercy for you’
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The sentencing for David Anthony Burns, 47 of Boyce, has been delayed 24 hours after Burns chose not to waive a right he was entitled to under Louisiana law that requires a sentence to be handed down a day after the denial of a motion for acquittal.
KHOU
HCSO: Man shot, killed after attacking person at ex-wife's house in divorce confrontation in Cypress, Texas
CYPRESS, Texas — A man was shot to death after attacking a person at his ex-wife's house Friday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to the sheriff, the man showed up at his ex-wife's house in Cypress, Texas upset about the division of property in their divorce proceedings. The man reportedly proceeded to attack an adult at the house who responded by grabbing a pistol and shooting the man, Gonzalez said.
Click2Houston.com
Driver dead after vehicle crash in Spring, deputies say; Heavy police presence reported
SPRING, Texas – A person has reportedly died following a vehicle crash in Spring, according to authorities. Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 provided an update via Twitter, stating that the crash took place Friday night in the 4000 block of Kuykendahl Road near London Way. The victim...
Comments / 0