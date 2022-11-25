ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this year

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in Houston and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Lizzo is famous for her singing, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Broken Jar of Salsa Leads to a Man Getting Shot in Atascocita, Texas

Twenty something years ago, I worked at a gas station right off Interstate 20 in Lindale. During my time there, I worked every shift, morning, afternoon, night and overnight. For the most part, it was pretty chill. We had an occasional dust up but nothing that couldn't be resolved through a healthy conversation. Never did I have a moment where I thought I needed to get a weapon out to deal with a customer. Apparently, a woman in Atascocita, Texas, northwest of Houston, thought it Was necessary and is now in jail for it.
ATASCOCITA, TX
papercitymag.com

Giant New Murals in Downtown Houston Bring Attention to the Need to Create a More Pedestrian Friendly Bayou City

Carlo Alberto's completed mural, "Hope for a Greener Future" (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind) Ten unique murals have been unveiled in Downtown Houston, geared around showing the need to increase walkability and improve the pedestrian experience in the nation’s fourth largest city. BIG ART. BIGGER CHANGE is an outdoor fine art exhibition that aims to promote sustainable development goals for Houston. The murals were created by 10 internationally-recognized street artists: Victor Ash, Sonny Sundancer, Lula Goce, Emily Ding, Case MaClaim, Carlos Alberto, Ana Marietta, Cristian Blanxer + Bimbo Adenugba and Belin. Three artists — Ding, Marietta and Adenugba — are based in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Christmas tree farm Houston 2022 – Best farms for real, fresh, cut trees near you!

The Happiest Time of the Year is here! Whether you’re looking to put your tree up the day after Thanksgiving, or if you leave it to the last minute, let us help you find the best, freshest trees to choose from. If you’re somebody who doesn’t want just a grocery or hardware store tree, you want a cut-your-own farm or fresh-cut lot to look through.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston ISD cancels Tuesday classes due to ongoing boil water notice

"Due to the Boil Water Notice issued by the City of Houston Sunday evening, all Houston ISD campuses and facilities will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 29," the district tweeted Monday afternoon. HISD cited "logistical challenges" as the reason for the cancellation. While students will not be engaged in classes, employees...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Rent By The Hour – Pay Needed for Shelter

HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) — An American wage earner making an average salary needs to work a total of 62.3 hours before earning enough money to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040, says a just-released analysis by real estate firm Zillow. That’s...
Houston, TX

