4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destinationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
houstononthecheap.com
Top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend of December 2, 2022 include Christmas Cruises at Buffalo Bayou, Santa’s Shopping Stroll at Citycentre, and more!
Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this weekend of December 2 include the Christmas Cruises at Buffalo Bayou, Santa’s Shopping Stroll at Citycentre, Skating with the Stars, Beauty and the Beast Musical at Art Factory, and more!. There’s always a lot to do...
Houston-area businessman steps in after 12,000 pounds of turkey were ruined en route to Super Feast
HOUSTON — Houston’s massive Thanksgiving Day Super Feast put on by City Wide Club was a success this year, however, it wasn’t all smooth sailing in the days leading up to the event. On Nov. 20, the Sunday before Super Feast was to take place, there was...
houstonfoodfinder.com
How Some Houston Restaurant Owners Are Responding to the Boil Water Notice — Updated
Is your Houston restaurant, bar or other food and beverage business closed today, or open with precautions? You can email us. This is a developing story and will be updated through the day. A power outage on Sunday, November 29 at approximately 10:30 a.m. has led to a lot of...
Here's which Houston restaurants are open, closed after boil water notice
Many spots in town have been able to open with either full or limited menus.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: November 28 to December 4, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, November 28 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this year
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in Houston and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Lizzo is famous for her singing, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
A Broken Jar of Salsa Leads to a Man Getting Shot in Atascocita, Texas
Twenty something years ago, I worked at a gas station right off Interstate 20 in Lindale. During my time there, I worked every shift, morning, afternoon, night and overnight. For the most part, it was pretty chill. We had an occasional dust up but nothing that couldn't be resolved through a healthy conversation. Never did I have a moment where I thought I needed to get a weapon out to deal with a customer. Apparently, a woman in Atascocita, Texas, northwest of Houston, thought it Was necessary and is now in jail for it.
Does my area fall under Houston's boil water notice? What we know
How can you tell if your water provider is part of the boil water notice for City of Houston customers? Check the following list for more guidance.
Nickel City Planned for Houston
This award-winning bar out of Austin could open in spring of 2023.
papercitymag.com
Giant New Murals in Downtown Houston Bring Attention to the Need to Create a More Pedestrian Friendly Bayou City
Carlo Alberto's completed mural, "Hope for a Greener Future" (Photo by @superkant and @cyvisuals_, courtesy Street Art for Mankind) Ten unique murals have been unveiled in Downtown Houston, geared around showing the need to increase walkability and improve the pedestrian experience in the nation’s fourth largest city. BIG ART. BIGGER CHANGE is an outdoor fine art exhibition that aims to promote sustainable development goals for Houston. The murals were created by 10 internationally-recognized street artists: Victor Ash, Sonny Sundancer, Lula Goce, Emily Ding, Case MaClaim, Carlos Alberto, Ana Marietta, Cristian Blanxer + Bimbo Adenugba and Belin. Three artists — Ding, Marietta and Adenugba — are based in Houston.
Houston jingles all the way to top-5 status in new list of most festive U.S. cities
As Houstonians decorate their homes and make plans for festive holiday displays, we might take for granted that our Yuletide cheer is one of the best in the country.
Port of Houston body belongs to man who disappeared in the Heights, medical examiner says
The medical examiner's office confirmed what the 26-year-old's family feared ever since he disappeared in the Heights two weeks ago.
houstononthecheap.com
Christmas tree farm Houston 2022 – Best farms for real, fresh, cut trees near you!
The Happiest Time of the Year is here! Whether you’re looking to put your tree up the day after Thanksgiving, or if you leave it to the last minute, let us help you find the best, freshest trees to choose from. If you’re somebody who doesn’t want just a grocery or hardware store tree, you want a cut-your-own farm or fresh-cut lot to look through.
Houston Chronicle
Houston ISD cancels Tuesday classes due to ongoing boil water notice
"Due to the Boil Water Notice issued by the City of Houston Sunday evening, all Houston ISD campuses and facilities will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 29," the district tweeted Monday afternoon. HISD cited "logistical challenges" as the reason for the cancellation. While students will not be engaged in classes, employees...
Houston boil water order resulted from ground trips at power plants
Over 2.3 million people are being affected by the notice that's expected to last until Tuesday. Mayor Turner provided a timeline of what happened.
The Houston boil water notice could also impact these places
HOUSTON — A boil water notice was issued for the City of Houston's main water system Sunday evening. That means the notice is in effect for everyone in Houston. The City of Houston released a list of places that could also be impacted by the boil water notice. The...
fox26houston.com
Missing man Delano Burkes' body found in Port of Houston, family confirms
HOUSTON - The case of a missing Houston man last seen in the Heights in mid-November has taken a tragic turn. BACKGROUND: Search continues for Delano Burkes seen on video running away from Heights area bar. According to family members, a body found in the water Friday at the Port...
realtynewsreport.com
Rent By The Hour – Pay Needed for Shelter
HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) — An American wage earner making an average salary needs to work a total of 62.3 hours before earning enough money to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040, says a just-released analysis by real estate firm Zillow. That’s...
Click2Houston.com
Bottled water limits: This is what you need to know about buying water as boil water notice continues across Houston
HOUSTON – Many grocery chains are limiting bottled water purchases as the boil water notice continues across the Houston area. Here are some of the most well-known chains across Houston and what they’re doing to stem the rush for water. Costco has a limit of five cases of...
