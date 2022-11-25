ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
titansathletics.org

Titans Fall to Blue Streaks

Things didn’t go quite as planned as Magnificat raced out of the gate to a 25-4 lead and led throughout in a 61-23 win over Berea-Midpark on Saturday evening at the Cleveland Basketball Classic at Ursprung Gymnasium on the campus of Baldwin Wallace University. There were a couple of...
