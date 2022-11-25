Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
communitynewspapers.com
Jeffrey Poitier unveils film about the past, present and future of Coconut Grove’s Little Bahamas
Bahamian filmmaker Jeffrey Poitier, nephew of the late Academy Award- winning actor Sidney Poitier, recently premiered his latest film to a rapt audience at the Miami-Dade Gibson Center building in the recently designated “Little Bahamas of Coconut Grove.” Entitled Voices, the film is a compilation of oral histories of residents of West Coconut Grove, which includes interviews with early pioneers of one of Miami’s oldest neighborhoods. Mr. Poitier provides the eloquent narration for Voices, which touches upon the past, present and future of what is now known as Little Bahamas of Coconut Grove.
communitynewspapers.com
“Healthy West Kendall” gets a boost with Leadership Miami
The “Healthy West Kendall” initiative is about to get a boost! As part of Leadership Miami at The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC), team “Miami’s 2morrow” has selected West Kendall Baptist Hospital as its community partner to execute a legacy project for the West Kendall community. Miami’s 2morrow, comprised of 10 emerging leaders from various organizations across Miami, will be building The Healthcare Heroes Garden at West Kendall Baptist as its legacy project. The team has worked since August 2022 to secure corporate sponsorships, independent monetary and in-kind donations, and hosted events to fund this health resource at the hospital. The Healthcare Heroes Garden will address a pending need for hospital staff, patients, and visitors— a shared, safe outdoor space for respite, meditation, and healing for all who work, receive care, or visit West Kendall Baptist Hospital. The COVID-19 pandemic has notably exacerbated the mental and emotional health of clinicians and healthcare staff whose work was already demanding. Patients and visitors, likewise, experience the effects of difficult moments of health issues or that of their loved ones. Miami’s 2morrow legacy project aims to make a lasting impact in one of the fastest growing communities in South Florida, while honoring the healthcare professionals who have selflessly given of themselves to ensure a healthier West Kendall.
nomadlawyer.org
South Beach : No Matter How Hard The Tide Hits, The sand will Soften Your Landing
South Beach Florida – Beaches, Nightlife and Art Deco Architecture. Located on the Atlantic Coast, the city of South Beach Florida is known for its beaches, nightlife and Art Deco architecture. While the beaches are certainly the most famous, there are also a number of other sites that draw visitors to the area. For instance, the Wolfsonian-FIU, which has a large collection of modern art, is located in South Beach.
Felipe Valls Sr., founder of iconic restaurant central to Miami's Cuban community, dies at 89
Cuban businessman Felipe Valls Sr., founder of the iconic Versailles restaurant in Miami, Florida, died Saturday, his granddaughter, Nicole Valls confirmed to CNN. He was 89 years old.
travelexperta.com
Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL Airport): Getting there and Hacks
Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL Airport): Getting there and Hacks. Fort Lauderdale International Airport, which is actually located in Hollywood, is outside of the main city of Fort Lauderdale. We’re talking maybe like 15 minutes away. Everything around that area is quite close to one another. It’s quickly growing as a much larger international hub. Today we’re going to be talking about FLL Airport.
WSVN-TV
Versailles restaurant, bakery founder Felipe Valls Sr. dies at 89
MIAMI (WSVN) - Philanthropist and businessman Felipe A. Valls Sr., who helped turn Versailles Restaurant into a Little Havana icon and a popular Cuban cuisine dining spot for over five decades, has died, the restaurant and local officials have confirmed. The Miami Herald reported that Valls died Saturday in Miami...
miamicurated.com
“Miraculous” Shoe and Handbag Restoration
Miracle Shoe Repair in Miami does indeed work miracles. Not just with repairing shoes for men and women, but designer handbags as well, and serious restoration more than worthy of luxury brands. I found them through the French owner of a hair salon in Coral Gables who wears nothing but Louboutin shoes and sports Hermes bags. You have to see below the before and after photos to believe it. Plus, their charges are fair considering the time they put in and quality of their work.
astaga.com
FTX Collapse Has Forced Crypto Customers To Avoid Miami Nightclubs
Miami’s nightlife was once lit – till crypto alternate FTX and the shockwave attributable to its sudden collapse sucked the life out of it. In the course of the early levels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami grew to become a favourite getaway for individuals with a surplus of cryptocurrency.
Many Flight Delays Logged Across South Florida Airports, JetBlue and Spirit Hit Hard
Miami International, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach All Reporting Several Delays Monday. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you thought traveling on the Monday after Thanksgiving would be a smarter move than traveling on Sunday, you may be thinking twice. All South Florida airports […]
metro-magazine.com
Miami Electrifies Its Transformational Transit Future
Miami is world famous for its palm trees, beaches, entertainment, and global business, but with its growth has come congestion. To remedy traffic, Miami-Dade County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) is working with partners to plot a new transportation and mobility vision for the future. The Department’s...
Mario Cristobal's first year as bad as any Miami season in last 45 years | D'Angelo
The play was a snapshot of the Miami Hurricanes season. Six different Hurricanes were within two yards of Pitt receiver Jared Wayne after he received the pass from Kedon Slovis. None could bring him down. In the end, the only players on the ground as Wayne weaved his way to a 66-yard touchdown Saturday...
WSVN-TV
Record Heat Possible this Sunday in Miami
Another nice but hot and humid day is in store to finish off the weekend this Sunday. After breaking the record high of 86F set back in 1979 on Saturday with a actual high of 87F in Miami, we could break today’s record too. If the high reaches the forecast of 88F, that would break the current record of 87F set in 1940. Fort Lauderdale and Key West will also be hot with feels-like temperatures in the 90s but will likely be a couple degrees or so away from reaching the record this date.
Smoothie and Juice Bar Squeezes its Way into Coral Springs
Organic juice shots, fresh smoothies, succulent acai bowls, and more can be found at one of Coral Springs’s newest businesses, Pure Green. Located in the Sawgrass Center, 6051 Coral Ridge Drive, the store is bustling with students and coffee shop-goers looking to enjoy a healthy snack. “Our mission is...
fox35orlando.com
Odell Beckham Jr. kicked off Miami flight headed for LAX
MIAMI - Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off an American Airlines flight Sunday morning at the Miami International Airport after flight attendants reportedly tried to wake him up to fasten his seat belt, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Around 9:30 a.m., officers said they were dispatched to a medical...
I toured a Miami apartment to see how it compared to my NYC apartment, and I'm still daydreaming about the extra bathroom and outdoor space
Insider's reporter saw a $1,700 two-bed Miami apartment for rent that cost the same as her one-bed in NYC but was twice as large with outdoor space.
wlrn.org
Dalip the elephant, a Zoo Miami staple for decades, has died at age 56
Dalip — believed to be the oldest male elephant in the United States and an icon at the Miami zoo dating back to its original Key Biscayne location — died Thursday at his home in Zoo Miami after months of declining health and weight loss. He was 56.
Restaurant inspections: South Florida Denny’s ordered shut by state
Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, roaches crawled on the walls and food spoiled at a South Florida Denny’s restaurant that was temporarily ordered shut by state inspectors. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and ...
Click10.com
Residents of Little Havana apartment building shocked to receive sudden eviction notice
MIAMI – Families living in a Little Havana apartment building say they’ve been given just weeks to move out of their homes. They say they’ve been told their building needs too much work, but the city has no record of any of that. Aside from the creaky...
Record high temperatures reached in South Florida
Miami set a high temperature record Sunday and Fort Lauderdale tied the record, as the Thanksgiving holiday weekend turned into an unseasonable scorcher. The temperature reached 89 degrees in Miami, making it the hottest Nov. 27 on record, according to the National Weather Service. The previous high for that date of 87 degrees had been set in 1940. The high in Fort Lauderdale reached 88, tying ...
WSVN-TV
Police end search for missing 51-year-old in Little Haiti
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit has ended its search for a missing 51-year-old man. Eugene Mcclain was located safely by police and he was reunited with his family, Monday afternoon. Mcclain earlier on Monday went missing in Little Haiti. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
