Bayonne, NJ

Police: Hoboken man caught with handgun, ammo, and heroin after getting DWI charge

A Hoboken man was caught with a handgun, ammunition, and heroin after getting charged with driving while intoxicated early this morning, police said. Joel Massol, 31, of Hoboken, was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (.40 caliber Glock 22 handgun), possession of hollow point bullets, possession of a large-capacity magazine, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, and DWI, according to Police Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Gunshot Fired Into Teaneck Apartment, Neighbor Charged

A Teaneck tenant missed being struck by a bullet that police said was fired into an apartment by a neighbor. Police responded to the Red Road building once known as Parry Manor -- just down Cedar Lande from headquarters -- shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.
TEANECK, NJ
Cops identify N.J. man killed in Thanksgiving crash on Route 1

A 51-year-old man from Jersey City was killed Thanksgiving night when his pickup truck hit a median and flipped over on Route 1 in Woodbridge, police said. The overturned truck was then hit by a second vehicle, which officials learned was stolen, according to Woodbridge Township Police Department officials. All three occupants of the stolen vehicle were arrested.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
2 Bronx kids fatally stabbed, mother in custody, police say

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two young boys were fatally stabbed in a Bronx apartment Saturday night and their 22-year-old mother was named a person of interest in the horrific ordeal, authorities said. The 11-month-old and 3-year-old victims were found with multiple stab wounds to the neck and body in the bathroom of an […]
BRONX, NY
Robber stabs subway rider twice during fight on NYC train, police say

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man allegedly stabbed a straphanger twice during a fight that spilled onto a subway platform in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said Sunday. The altercation started when the suspect asked the 34-year-old man for a cigarette before trying to steal his money while they were on the southbound F train at […]
MANHATTAN, NY
An 11-Month-Old Baby And A 3-Year-Old Toddler, Slaughtered

On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 1921 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an emotionally disturbed person at 246 Echo Place, located within the confines of the 46th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 22-year-old female acting erratic and placed her into custody. EMS...
BRONX, NY
Newark fire captain assaulted while responding to fire

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — A homeless man allegedly threw a can of food at a fire captain on Sunday as the first responder worked to extinguish a blaze in Newark, officials said. The fire captain was responding to a fire under Route 21 at the 100 block of Riverside Avenue, a place where homeless individuals […]
NEWARK, NJ
