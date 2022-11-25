Read full article on original website
Arrest made after stolen car used in ATM robbery crashes on New Jersey highway
Police in New Jersey are hoping the arrest of a man in connection to a string of smash and grab robberies will help them crack the case.
Thieves in Chilean burglary crew caught live on N.J. home cameras, cops say
Two men believed to be part of a large-scale Chilean burglary crew were captured on a live indoor camera feed as they stole jewelry and other items from a home in Bergen County on Thanksgiving, authorities said on Tuesday. Police in Rochelle Park received a call about 7:30 p.m. Thursday...
Newark police search for carjacking suspect
Officials say the suspect ordered the driver to get of a silver 2015 Ford Taurus and then drove off.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Hoboken man caught with handgun, ammo, and heroin after getting DWI charge
A Hoboken man was caught with a handgun, ammunition, and heroin after getting charged with driving while intoxicated early this morning, police said. Joel Massol, 31, of Hoboken, was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (.40 caliber Glock 22 handgun), possession of hollow point bullets, possession of a large-capacity magazine, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, and DWI, according to Police Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka.
Gunshot Fired Into Teaneck Apartment, Neighbor Charged
A Teaneck tenant missed being struck by a bullet that police said was fired into an apartment by a neighbor. Police responded to the Red Road building once known as Parry Manor -- just down Cedar Lande from headquarters -- shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.
News 12
Police: 3 teens stole about $12,000 worth of jackets from a Paramus store
Police have arrested three teens who they say stole from a Ski Barn in Paramus. Police say Andrew Estrada, Nephihah Hamilton and T'Kai Smokes-Davis fled the Ski Barn at 846 State Highway with about $12,000 worth of jackets. According to police, the three were also involved in a hit-and-run earlier...
Cops identify N.J. man killed in Thanksgiving crash on Route 1
A 51-year-old man from Jersey City was killed Thanksgiving night when his pickup truck hit a median and flipped over on Route 1 in Woodbridge, police said. The overturned truck was then hit by a second vehicle, which officials learned was stolen, according to Woodbridge Township Police Department officials. All three occupants of the stolen vehicle were arrested.
Man charged with handgun, drugs after DWI traffic stop in Hoboken
A Hoboken man being cited for driving while intoxicated early Monday morning was arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges when police found a handgun, hollow point bullets and heroin, Hoboken authorities said. Joel Massol, 31, was pulled over in the area of First Street and Willow Avenue at 12:15...
N.J. man armed with knife faces charges after 2-hour standoff with police, authorities say
An Ocean County man faces criminal charges after police say he assaulted a woman, then held police at bay with a knife for two hours before he was taken to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said. Police were called about 3 p.m. Friday to a home in Toms River...
Victim stabbed, robbed by man who asked him for a cigarette on the subway
A 34-year-old man was assaulted and robbed by a man who asked him for a cigarette on a Manhattan subway Tuesday, police said.
Cops ID man killed when his car flipped and caught fire in N.J. intersection
Police have identified a 37-year-old man killed when his vehicle overturned and caught fire in Monmouth County early Wednesday. Islam Elmedani, of Long Branch, was pronounced dead following the 2 a.m. crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road in Tinton Falls, police said. There were no other...
Man killed in early-morning Upper Manhattan shooting: Police
A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning. Police are looking for five suspects to question about this incident.
2 Bronx kids fatally stabbed, mother in custody, police say
MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two young boys were fatally stabbed in a Bronx apartment Saturday night and their 22-year-old mother was named a person of interest in the horrific ordeal, authorities said. The 11-month-old and 3-year-old victims were found with multiple stab wounds to the neck and body in the bathroom of an […]
Robber stabs subway rider twice during fight on NYC train, police say
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man allegedly stabbed a straphanger twice during a fight that spilled onto a subway platform in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said Sunday. The altercation started when the suspect asked the 34-year-old man for a cigarette before trying to steal his money while they were on the southbound F train at […]
Driver killed, passengers trapped in Toms River, NJ marsh
TOMS RIVER — A vehicle flipped over into a marsh over the weekend, trapping three occupants and killing the driver as the other two were able to reach safety, authorities said. Toms River police said officers and emergency medical personnel were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday to the...
Two kids dead, mother in custody in the Bronx: NYPD
Editor’s Note: Police sources initially said the father was in custody, but police later clarified he was not in custody. MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two young boys are dead and their mother has been taken into custody in the Bronx, police confirmed to PIX11 News on Saturday. The boys, ages 11 months old […]
bronx.com
An 11-Month-Old Baby And A 3-Year-Old Toddler, Slaughtered
On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 1921 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an emotionally disturbed person at 246 Echo Place, located within the confines of the 46th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 22-year-old female acting erratic and placed her into custody. EMS...
Newark fire captain assaulted while responding to fire
NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — A homeless man allegedly threw a can of food at a fire captain on Sunday as the first responder worked to extinguish a blaze in Newark, officials said. The fire captain was responding to a fire under Route 21 at the 100 block of Riverside Avenue, a place where homeless individuals […]
Police: Norwalk man charged with insurance fraud
Duke Quarshie faces one count of insurance fraud.
11-month-old, 3-year-old fatally stabbed in NYC; mother in custody
NEW YORK — Two children were fatally stabbed at an apartment in a New York City family shelter on Saturday night and their mother was in custody, authorities said. The boys -- an 11-month-old and a 3-year-old, died in the Mount Hope neighborhood of the Bronx, WABC-TV reported. Police said the boys were discovered with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso, according to the television station.
NJ.com
