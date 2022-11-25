A man was blocking traffic at a South Midwood intersection, then tussled with two NYPD officers who tried to move him along — tossing one of the cops to the ground like “a rag doll.” The caught-on-video interaction happened at 4:20 p.m. Friday at Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue near Brooklyn College. The “disorderly” man “disobeyed multiple lawful orders given by the officers to leave the roadway,” the NYPD said. When the cops tried to arrest him, he became irate and started fighting, police said. The NYPD said the officer who was shoved to the ground was also punched in the face and...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO