NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar GapTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent FundingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
hudsoncountyview.com
Union City cop charged with DWI, assault by auto in Hoboken admitted to drinking 3 beers
A Union City police officer charged with driving while intoxicated and assault by auto last month after a two-car crash in Hoboken last month admitted to drinking three beers, police body camera footage shows. “ … Don’t let that change your judgement: if he passes, he passes, if he fails,...
Arrest made after stolen car used in ATM robbery crashes on New Jersey highway
Police in New Jersey are hoping the arrest of a man in connection to a string of smash and grab robberies will help them crack the case.
Thieves in Chilean burglary crew caught live on N.J. home cameras, cops say
Two men believed to be part of a large-scale Chilean burglary crew were captured on a live indoor camera feed as they stole jewelry and other items from a home in Bergen County on Thanksgiving, authorities said on Tuesday. Police in Rochelle Park received a call about 7:30 p.m. Thursday...
Gunshot Fired Into Teaneck Apartment, Neighbor Charged
A Teaneck tenant missed being struck by a bullet that police said was fired into an apartment by a neighbor. Police responded to the Red Road building once known as Parry Manor -- just down Cedar Lande from headquarters -- shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.
Virginia woman charged with Hoboken assault
A Virginia woman was arrested Saturday evening on assault and weapons possession charges after a dispute with another woman in Hoboken, authorities said. Police responded to the area of Second and Harrison streets on the report of a dispute and charged Lucinda Borque, 31, with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm, Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. She was processed and taken to Hudson County jail.
N.J. man armed with knife faces charges after 2-hour standoff with police, authorities say
An Ocean County man faces criminal charges after police say he assaulted a woman, then held police at bay with a knife for two hours before he was taken to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said. Police were called about 3 p.m. Friday to a home in Toms River...
News 12
Police: 3 teens stole about $12,000 worth of jackets from a Paramus store
Police have arrested three teens who they say stole from a Ski Barn in Paramus. Police say Andrew Estrada, Nephihah Hamilton and T'Kai Smokes-Davis fled the Ski Barn at 846 State Highway with about $12,000 worth of jackets. According to police, the three were also involved in a hit-and-run earlier...
Armed smash-and-grab jewelry store robbery in Jersey City caught on video
Five men looted a Jersey City jewelry store Sunday in an armed smash-and-grab robbery, carrying out thousands in cash and as much jewelry as they could hold, according to Jersey City police and a video of the incident. At least one of the five men was armed in the 4:30...
Police investigate fatal shooting in N.J. neighborhood
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a person Saturday night in a neighborhood in North Jersey, authorities said. The victim, identified only as a male, was found seriously wounded by gunfire about 7:10 p.m. in the area of 900 Boulevard in New Milford, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.
Homeless Man Assaults Newark Fire Captain With Food Can
A Newark fire captain putting out a fire at a homeless encampment was hospitalized after a homeless man struck him with a can of food, city officials said. The firefighters had just finished putting out the blaze under Route 21 at Riverside Avenue when the man struck the captain with the can around 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, a statement reads.
Cops ID man killed when his car flipped and caught fire in N.J. intersection
Police have identified a 37-year-old man killed when his vehicle overturned and caught fire in Monmouth County early Wednesday. Islam Elmedani, of Long Branch, was pronounced dead following the 2 a.m. crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road in Tinton Falls, police said. There were no other...
Newark fire captain assaulted while responding to fire
NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — A homeless man allegedly threw a can of food at a fire captain on Sunday as the first responder worked to extinguish a blaze in Newark, officials said. The fire captain was responding to a fire under Route 21 at the 100 block of Riverside Avenue, a place where homeless individuals […]
Victim stabbed, robbed by man who asked him for a cigarette on the subway
A 34-year-old man was assaulted and robbed by a man who asked him for a cigarette on a Manhattan subway Tuesday, police said.
Bayonne man charged with stealing truck, threatening to kill cops
A Bayonne man stole a box truck that had been left running and he threatened to kill police officers after he was detained a short time later, authorities said. Joseph Matusaitis, 55, was charged with motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest and making terroristic threats in the incident just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
N.J. man, 28, dies after he’s trapped in car that flipped into marsh, authorities say
An Ocean County man died early Saturday, and his two passengers swam to safety after the car he was driving crashed and flipped over into a marsh in Toms River, authorities said. Police and emergency medical workers were called about 2:25 a.m. to the intersection of Hooper Avenue and South...
Paterson drug bust yields $200,000 worth of cocaine, sheriff says
A drug investigation yielded two arrests and $200,000 worth of cocaine on Monday, according to Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik. Gisela Arroyo Valentin, 35, of Newark, and David Ventura, 39, of Paterson, were arrested in Paterson and charged with various drug offenses. Valentin was additionally charged with endangering the welfare...
Duo Busted With 400 Pounds Of Marijuana During Traffic Stop In Wilton, Police Say
A New York City duo is facing charges after they were allegedly busted with a massive amount of marijuana during a traffic stop in the region. Troopers in Saratoga County stopped the suspects’ car just after noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, as they drove on I-87 in the town of Wilton, according to State Police.
bronx.com
Dashawn Williams, 28, Arrested For Rape & Menacing
Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, the following individual was arrested and charged in regard to the below-listed incidents, which occurred within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Dashawn Williams. address withheld. Randalls Island, NY 10035. Charges:. rape (2 counts);. menacing (2 counts). Details are as follows.
‘Disorderly’ suspect allegedly fights with NYPD officers, tossing one like ‘a rag doll’
A man was blocking traffic at a South Midwood intersection, then tussled with two NYPD officers who tried to move him along — tossing one of the cops to the ground like “a rag doll.” The caught-on-video interaction happened at 4:20 p.m. Friday at Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue near Brooklyn College. The “disorderly” man “disobeyed multiple lawful orders given by the officers to leave the roadway,” the NYPD said. When the cops tried to arrest him, he became irate and started fighting, police said. The NYPD said the officer who was shoved to the ground was also punched in the face and...
NYPD: Man shot and killed in Harlem, suspects spotted running
NEW YORK -- A man was shot and killed overnight in Harlem. It happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday near West 141st Street and Broadway. Police said the man was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital, where he died. Investigators said multiple suspects were seen running from the scene. So far, no arrests.
