Bayonne, NJ

Daily Voice

Gunshot Fired Into Teaneck Apartment, Neighbor Charged

A Teaneck tenant missed being struck by a bullet that police said was fired into an apartment by a neighbor. Police responded to the Red Road building once known as Parry Manor -- just down Cedar Lande from headquarters -- shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.
TEANECK, NJ
NJ.com

Virginia woman charged with Hoboken assault

A Virginia woman was arrested Saturday evening on assault and weapons possession charges after a dispute with another woman in Hoboken, authorities said. Police responded to the area of Second and Harrison streets on the report of a dispute and charged Lucinda Borque, 31, with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm, Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. She was processed and taken to Hudson County jail.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Police investigate fatal shooting in N.J. neighborhood

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a person Saturday night in a neighborhood in North Jersey, authorities said. The victim, identified only as a male, was found seriously wounded by gunfire about 7:10 p.m. in the area of 900 Boulevard in New Milford, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.
NEW MILFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Homeless Man Assaults Newark Fire Captain With Food Can

A Newark fire captain putting out a fire at a homeless encampment was hospitalized after a homeless man struck him with a can of food, city officials said. The firefighters had just finished putting out the blaze under Route 21 at Riverside Avenue when the man struck the captain with the can around 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, a statement reads.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Newark fire captain assaulted while responding to fire

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — A homeless man allegedly threw a can of food at a fire captain on Sunday as the first responder worked to extinguish a blaze in Newark, officials said. The fire captain was responding to a fire under Route 21 at the 100 block of Riverside Avenue, a place where homeless individuals […]
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Bayonne man charged with stealing truck, threatening to kill cops

A Bayonne man stole a box truck that had been left running and he threatened to kill police officers after he was detained a short time later, authorities said. Joseph Matusaitis, 55, was charged with motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest and making terroristic threats in the incident just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
BAYONNE, NJ
bronx.com

Dashawn Williams, 28, Arrested For Rape & Menacing

Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, the following individual was arrested and charged in regard to the below-listed incidents, which occurred within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Dashawn Williams. address withheld. Randalls Island, NY 10035. Charges:. rape (2 counts);. menacing (2 counts). Details are as follows.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

‘Disorderly’ suspect allegedly fights with NYPD officers, tossing one like ‘a rag doll’

A man was blocking traffic at a South Midwood intersection, then tussled with two NYPD officers who tried to move him along — tossing one of the cops to the ground like “a rag doll.” The caught-on-video interaction happened at 4:20 p.m. Friday at Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue near Brooklyn College. The “disorderly” man “disobeyed multiple lawful orders given by the officers to leave the roadway,” the NYPD said. When the cops tried to arrest him, he became irate and started fighting, police said. The NYPD said the officer who was shoved to the ground was also punched in the face and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

