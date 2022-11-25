ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Firefighter makes Jersey City history again as first woman deputy chief

Constance Zappella has added another chapter to her storybook Jersey City firefighting career of firsts. The 43-year-old became the city’s first female firefighter in 2003, the first female captain in 2011 and first female battalion chief in 2017. On Tuesday Zappella was promoted as the first female deputy chief in the department’s 193-year history.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

Newark wins 2022 Planning Excellence Award for Newark360

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced Nov. 17 that the New Jersey Chapter of the American Planning Association has recognized the Newark360 Master Plan with a 2022 Planning Excellence Award. Newark360 provides recommendations to better connect Newarkers to their neighborhoods and job centers, create more affordable...
NEWARK, NJ
hobokengirl.com

19 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

Happy Thanksgiving Week everyone, as always we’re here to cover the local news and bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: new sushi spot coming to Hoboken; Hoboken Girl x The Flow Initiative collect over 30,000 period supplies; Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade trailers destroyed in Kearny fire; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Morristown Minute

Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School Projects

Roosevelt Elementary School.Photo byMorristown Minute. Marcal Construction Group of Perth Amboy ordered to STOP-WORK at two school construction jobs in Rahway. Investigators from the NJDOL’s Division of Wage and Hour and Contract Compliance delivered two stop-work orders to Marcal Construction Group of Perth Amboy last month. Marcal Construction Group is a real estate and design company which, to date has "purchased and repositioned over $250 million in residential, medical, and office properties across the country."
RAHWAY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Diversity Highlights Last Week’s Supervisory Promotions Within The Jersey City Police Department

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop joined Public Safety Director James Shea, Police Director Tawana Moody, and Jersey City Police Officers at a swearing-in ceremony inside City Hall last week to promote Jersey City’s finest to the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain. Since 2013, Mayor Fulop has promoted over 470 JCPD officers in all ranks.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Mahwah, NJ

Mahwah is the largest municipality of New Jersey’s Bergen County in terms of geographical size. This is because it’s home to some of the largest natural wonders in New Jersey, particularly the Ramapo and Campgaw Mountains. With sprawling mountain ridges, expect Mahwah to have some of the state’s...
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

In rare air: Hoboken earns top grade on fighting climate change

Hoboken’s efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change haven’t gone unnoticed. The Mile Square City is one of 121 cities across the globe to receive the top score on climate action from the environmental impact non-profit, CDP, city officials announced. Hoboken is the only city in New Jersey to achieve the “A List” honor.
HOBOKEN, NJ
beckersasc.com

$22M paid for New Jersey medical office, park

An office and medical park in Wayne, N.J., was sold for $22.25 million, roi-nj.com reported Nov. 28. The property, Oak Hill Park, is 122,600 square feet. Forty-two percent of the property's tenants are medical, roi-nj.com reported. Its practices provide services including pediatrics, foot and ankle treatments, neurology, spine orthopedics, dentistry and plastic surgery.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

11 New Jersey food banks to donate to for Giving Tuesday 2022

It’s Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving to those less fortunate, annually celebrated on the first Tuesday after Black Friday. This is a great time to donate to your favorite charity, support a local fundraiser, volunteer at a non-profit organization, raise awareness for a special cause or donate to your local food bank.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
njurbannews.com

Newark wins NJ’s Outstanding Master Plan Award

Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the New Jersey Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA-NJ) has recognized the Newark360 Master Plan with a 2022 Planning Excellence Award. Rooted in Mayor Baraka’s determination to make Newark a more equitable, healthy, and resilient city, Newark360 provides key recommendations to better connect...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Fire Closes Jersey Shore Highway (DEVELOPING)

A vehicle fire closed Route 88 in Brick Township on Monday, Nov. 28. All lanes were closed at about 11 a.m., according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The incident was near Route 40 (Olden Street) in Brick, 511nj.org reported. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Ocean...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
231K+
Followers
134K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy