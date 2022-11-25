Read full article on original website
hudsontv.com
Jersey City’s Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza Wins “Municipal Project of the Year” Award
Photo Credit: City of Jersey City Jersey City Awarded “Municipal Project of the Year” for Community-Driven Transformation of Newark Ave Pedestrian Plaza into a Permanent, Sought-after Economic Hub for Jersey City. At the recent New Jersey League of Municipalities Conference held in Atlantic City, Jersey City took home...
Jersey Pizza Boy places first in up-and-coming pizza makers competition; Engineers awarded for park renovations | Journal Entries
Michael Testa, one half of the Jersey Pizza Boys of Carmine’s Pizza in Jersey City, recently participated in the Up-and-Coming Pizza Makers competition at the Northeast Pizza and Pasta show in Atlantic City, a national competition, where he came in 1st place this past October. Up and Coming Pizza...
jerseydigs.com
Phase One of Jersey City’s 3,000-Unit Westview Development Heads to Planning Board
A project that would radically transform Jersey City’s West Side by adding high-rise residences, retail, amenities, and greenery to mostly vacant parcels along the Hackensack River could soon take a big step forward. Ideas have been in the works to revitalize about 8.29 acres of land along Route 440...
Firefighter makes Jersey City history again as first woman deputy chief
Constance Zappella has added another chapter to her storybook Jersey City firefighting career of firsts. The 43-year-old became the city’s first female firefighter in 2003, the first female captain in 2011 and first female battalion chief in 2017. On Tuesday Zappella was promoted as the first female deputy chief in the department’s 193-year history.
thepositivecommunity.com
Newark wins 2022 Planning Excellence Award for Newark360
NEWARK, NJ — Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced Nov. 17 that the New Jersey Chapter of the American Planning Association has recognized the Newark360 Master Plan with a 2022 Planning Excellence Award. Newark360 provides recommendations to better connect Newarkers to their neighborhoods and job centers, create more affordable...
hobokengirl.com
19 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
Happy Thanksgiving Week everyone, as always we’re here to cover the local news and bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: new sushi spot coming to Hoboken; Hoboken Girl x The Flow Initiative collect over 30,000 period supplies; Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade trailers destroyed in Kearny fire; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School Projects
Roosevelt Elementary School.Photo byMorristown Minute. Marcal Construction Group of Perth Amboy ordered to STOP-WORK at two school construction jobs in Rahway. Investigators from the NJDOL’s Division of Wage and Hour and Contract Compliance delivered two stop-work orders to Marcal Construction Group of Perth Amboy last month. Marcal Construction Group is a real estate and design company which, to date has "purchased and repositioned over $250 million in residential, medical, and office properties across the country."
hudsontv.com
Diversity Highlights Last Week’s Supervisory Promotions Within The Jersey City Police Department
JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop joined Public Safety Director James Shea, Police Director Tawana Moody, and Jersey City Police Officers at a swearing-in ceremony inside City Hall last week to promote Jersey City’s finest to the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain. Since 2013, Mayor Fulop has promoted over 470 JCPD officers in all ranks.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Mahwah, NJ
Mahwah is the largest municipality of New Jersey’s Bergen County in terms of geographical size. This is because it’s home to some of the largest natural wonders in New Jersey, particularly the Ramapo and Campgaw Mountains. With sprawling mountain ridges, expect Mahwah to have some of the state’s...
In rare air: Hoboken earns top grade on fighting climate change
Hoboken’s efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change haven’t gone unnoticed. The Mile Square City is one of 121 cities across the globe to receive the top score on climate action from the environmental impact non-profit, CDP, city officials announced. Hoboken is the only city in New Jersey to achieve the “A List” honor.
beckersasc.com
$22M paid for New Jersey medical office, park
An office and medical park in Wayne, N.J., was sold for $22.25 million, roi-nj.com reported Nov. 28. The property, Oak Hill Park, is 122,600 square feet. Forty-two percent of the property's tenants are medical, roi-nj.com reported. Its practices provide services including pediatrics, foot and ankle treatments, neurology, spine orthopedics, dentistry and plastic surgery.
‘Technicolour’ mural by international artist unveiled in Hoboken
Garage B in Hoboken has gotten a bit more colorful, or should we say “Technicolour,” the new 60-foot-tall, 225-foot-wide mural on the western façade of Garage B by artist Michelle Hoogveld. The mural was unveiled in early November by the Hoboken Business Alliance and the Hoboken Arts Advisory Committee.
11 New Jersey food banks to donate to for Giving Tuesday 2022
It’s Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving to those less fortunate, annually celebrated on the first Tuesday after Black Friday. This is a great time to donate to your favorite charity, support a local fundraiser, volunteer at a non-profit organization, raise awareness for a special cause or donate to your local food bank.
njurbannews.com
Newark wins NJ’s Outstanding Master Plan Award
Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the New Jersey Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA-NJ) has recognized the Newark360 Master Plan with a 2022 Planning Excellence Award. Rooted in Mayor Baraka’s determination to make Newark a more equitable, healthy, and resilient city, Newark360 provides key recommendations to better connect...
Paterson, New Jersey kicks off first restaurant week
Seventeen local restaurants are offering three-course prix-fixe menus costing $17.92 through next Friday.
New Jersey Globe
Turnout lets combined totals of East Orange, Irvington and Orange compete with the power of Newark
Low turnout in Newark this year allowed three other Essex County cities where a majority of residents are people of color — East Orange, Irvington and Orange — to eclipse the state’s largest city in the 2022 mid-term election. East Orange, where Democratic State Chairman/Essex County Democratic...
Pain and perseverance: NJCU professor to be named Jersey City’s next poet laureate
When English Professor Ann Wallace was faced with exhausting medical testing related to her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, her fascination with stories about illness and trauma became a story she decided to tell through her own poetry. “I have always been looking to how other people tell those stories until 10...
Spotlight New Jersey: Adenah Bayoh & Companies
The developer and entrepreneur is aiming to build affordable housing in Newark and inspire a new generation of girls to enter the industry.
News 12
Departure gates, security lines busy at Newark Liberty International Airport
Travelers say there haven't been too many delays while traveling but if you're heading to Newark Liberty International Airport it may be another story. Departure terminals and security lines were both busy just before 6 a.m. on Monday. If you're getting dropped off, you may even want to think about...
Car Fire Closes Jersey Shore Highway (DEVELOPING)
A vehicle fire closed Route 88 in Brick Township on Monday, Nov. 28. All lanes were closed at about 11 a.m., according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The incident was near Route 40 (Olden Street) in Brick, 511nj.org reported. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Ocean...
