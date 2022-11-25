Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Related
Infuriated Eagles lineman after sketchy hit on Jalen Hurts: ‘Should I clothesline that dude right now?’
PHILADELPHIA — Forgive Jordan Mailata if he dabbles in a little play-by-play as he’s jogging up field while watching the NFL’s most elusive quarterback make linebackers and defensive backs whiff. Let’s face it: Jalen Hurts is going to make his Eagles teammates — linemen, running backs and wide receivers — a lot of money when their contracts are up, and he might just help Mailata launch a career in the booth, too.
Giants draft bust injured again, misses another game
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kadarius Toney is hurt. The Giants draft bust, who spent much of his time in New York on the sideline, is dealing with another injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Kansas City...
Updated NFL playoff picture after Eagles beat Packers: Giants, Buccaneers hanging on; Patriots in trouble?
With one game remaining in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season, one thing is clear: the NFC East is too legit to quit. Per NFL PR: “Each of the four teams in the NFC East – Philadelphia (10-1 after Sunday Night Football), Dallas (8-3), the New York Giants (7-4) and Washington (7-5) – have winning records through Week 12 this season. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.”
Jets get back on track with 31-10 blowout over Bears | How Mike White gave them exactly what they needed
The chants started in the second quarter, reverberating through MetLife Stadium as the Jets began to build an insurmountable lead over the Bears. They continued in the fourth quarter, with the game well in hand. Mike White … Mike White … Mike White …. Except for this time,...
Ex-Eagles receiver fights heckler while trying to play peacemarker, report says
Don’t mess with Terrell Owens. That’s advice most would follow when it comes to the 6′3 former wide receiver. But one aggressor took his chances Sunday night. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Owens stopped into a CVS in Los Angeles Saturday night where he...
Aaron Judge to Yankees? 9 signs that N.Y. could be his preferred destination
It reads like a made-for-TV movie, and it might very well be Aaron Judge’s real life. Small-town kid goes to New York City, becomes a star, gets paid to go back home and lives happily ever after. Want to bet on MLB?. Yet, it just doesn’t feel like the...
DraftKings promo code for MNF: Bet $5, win $150 on Steelers vs. Colts in Week 12
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL’s Week 12 slate caps off with Steelers vs. Colts on Monday Night Football and you can get a +3000 odds boost...
Veteran Rutgers DB declares for 2023 NFL Draft
The first notable domino of Rutgers’ offseason fell on Monday night. Senior defensive back Christian Izien, who started 11 games at safety for the Scarlet Knights this season, announced in a tweet on Monday night that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.
Monday Night Football player props: Jonathan Taylor props lead Week 12 picks
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Pittsburgh heads down to Indianapolis to close out the Week 12 slate, and we have our favorite Steelers vs. Colts player props for...
Caesars promo code NJBONUSFULL: $1,250 first bet insurance for Week 12 games
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s Week 12 of the NFL season and a Caesars promo code NJBONUSFULL offers first bet insurance for every game on the Sunday...
Jets must stick with Mike White over Zach Wilson, NFL analysts say
Move over, Zach Wilson. The people are asking for change. The New York Jets beat the Chicago Bears, 31-10 , behind quarterback Mike White, who sparked the Jets (7-4) to a season-high 466 yards in the rain, going 22 of 28 for 315 yards while running the offense efficiently and effectively.
What channel is Denver Broncos game today vs. Panthers? (11/27/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds for NFL Week 12
The Denver Broncos, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, meet the Carolina Panthers, led by quarterback Sam Darnold, in an NFL Week 12 football game on Sunday, November 27, 2022 (11/27/2022) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers updates injury status after leaving Eagles game Sunday night
Good news for Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and according to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, he said, “I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Giants injury update: Daniel Bellinger could face Commanders, but what about Evan Neal?
The Giants could get an important offensive weapon back for Sunday’s critical home game against the Commanders. Before Tuesday’s practice, coach Brian Daboll said he’s “optimistic” that rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger will return this week. (The Giants don’t have to release their first Week 13 injury report until Wednesday.)
What channel is Pittsburgh Steelers game today vs. Colts? (11/28/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds for NFL Week 12
The Pittsburgh Steelers, led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, meet the Indianapolis Colts, led by quarterback Matt Ryan, in an NFL Week 12 AFC football game on Monday, November 28, 2022 (11/28/2022) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
Odell Beckham escorted off flight after alleged unruly behavior | Here’s what happened (UPDATE)
UPDATE: 3:37 p.m.: American Airlines issued this statement to NJ Advance Media about Sunday’s Odell Beckham Jr. incident — on a flight that was scheduled to depart at 9:01 a.m. American Airlines flight 1228, with service from Miami (MIA) to Los Angeles (LAX), returned to the gate before...
Eagles have 2 players leading their positions in Pro Bowl voting | Who are they?
We have reached the time of year when the discussion about who should be in the Pro Bowl begins, and the Eagles will have several players who will be heavily discussed to attend the Feb. 5, 2023 event. Based on the latest Pro Bowl vote tallies released by the NFL Monday, the Eagles have two players leading their positions as starters.
BetMGM bonus code for Maryland: $1,000 in first bet insurance for Steelers vs. Colts
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Online betting and BetMGM are live in Maryland and BetMGM bonus code PLAYNJSPORTS grants you up to $1,000 in bet insurance for Steelers...
What channel is Chicago Bears game today vs. Jets? (11/27/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks for NFL Week 12
The Chicago Bears, led by quarterback Justin Fields, meet the New York Jets, led by embattled quarterback Zach Wilson, in an NFL Week 12 football game on Sunday, November 27, 2022 (11/27/2022) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
What channel is Green Bay Packers game today vs. Eagles? (11/27/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds for NFL Week 12
The Green Bay Packers, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, meet the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in an NFL Week 12 Sunday night NFC matchup on Sunday, November 27, 2022 (11/27/2022) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
NJ.com
NJ
231K+
Followers
134K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0