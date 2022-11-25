ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Rangers Starting to See Cracks in Gallant’s Coaching Experience

The New York Rangers have performed well below expectations through the first 22 games of the 2022-23 NHL season, highlighted by an ugly 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (Nov. 26). Nearly every player has struggled, and when Leon Draisaitl tapped home the Oilers’ fourth goal of the third period, erasing the Rangers’ 3-0 lead, the fans at Madison Square Garden had finally reached a boiling point.
76ers: Doc Rivers Explains Saben Lee Signing

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022-2023 NBA season with two rookies in their available two-way slots. St. John’s product Julian Champagnie was the first to net a two-way deal from the 76ers this year, and former G League Ignite prospect Mike Foster Jr. became the second. While Champagnie remains...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Gave Love To An Old Ally

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Dallas Mavericks in a thrilling 124-115 game on Sunday. It was a chance to see two of the best players in the league, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic, duke it out with their respective teams. In the end, the Bucks pulled out the win and...
NBA Buzz: Walker, Trades, Embiid, Cavaliers

Dallas had a full roster and is waiving Facundo Campazzo to make room for Walker. It’s unlikely that Walker plays a major role for Dallas, though carving out 15-20 minutes off the bench is in the realm of possibilities provided his health permits it. Joel Embiid could be returning...
