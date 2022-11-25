Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Marcus Rashford Free Kick Goal For England v Wales, FIFA World Cup 2022
Marcus Rashford has given England the lead against Wales in the World Cup with a spectacular free kick goal.
BetMGM bonus code: $1,000 first bet insurance for USMNT vs. Iran in World Cup
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The United States soccer team needs a victory to advance in the 2022 World Cup, and our BetMGM bonus code is your ticket...
F.A. Cup 3rd Round draw: Manchester City v Chelsea pick of the bunch
While everyone had their eyes focused on the 2022 Qatar World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay, the draw for the third round of the F.A. Cup, the oldest soccer competition in the world, was held Monday after the completion of the second round. The draw, which saw 64 balls...
NJ.com
NJ
231K+
Followers
134K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0