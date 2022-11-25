ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Listicle: Who won by more than 60% landslide?

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bXJ12_0jNX7Shi00

In the 2022 state legislative races, Democrats and small-Permanent Fund dividend Republicans were winners for the Alaska State Senate. Republicans lost two seats and Democrats gained two, giving them nine seats to the 11 seats held by Republicans. Republican senators are actively forming a bipartisan coalition majority, similar to the bipartisan caucus that ruled during the days of the Bipartisan Working Group of the 27th Legislature, which had six Republicans and 10 Democrats. They are cutting out the most conservative senators, Sens. Shelley Hughes, Mike Shower, and Rob Myers, all Republicans. They are, at this writing, considering giving Sen. Bill Wielechowski, a Democrat, chairmanship of the Rules Committee, where he can kill or move legislation. Former Sen. Cathy Giessel, a Republican who opposed Gov. Mike Dunleavy while she was Senate president, and who supported abortion-promoter Bill Walker for governor, returns to the Senate as part of this bipartisan caucus.

In the House, Republicans won 21 seats, which makes for a strained majority, with some legislators not wanting to include the most compromising and the least compromising legislators in the caucus. Announcements about the majority are expected soon and may include no-party members.

The winners who won by the biggest margin were those with no opponents or opponents who didn’t campaign. Here’s the list of landslide victories (over 69%):

Senate – Candidates who won with over 60% of the vote

Jesse Kiehl, Senate Seat B: 95.82%, (no opponent)

Shelley Hughes, Seat M: 75.82%

Bert Stedman, Senate Seat A: 68.79%

Loki Tobin, Seat I 66.41%

Rob Myers, Seat Q: 62.59%

Lyman Hoffman, Seat S: 64.74%

House District – Candidates who won with over 60% of the vote

Josiah Patkotak, House District 40: 97.92%, (no opponent)

Mike Prax, House District 33: 97.51%, (no opponent)

Bryce Edgmon, House District 37: 96.52%, (no opponent)

Ben Carpenter, District 8: 96.60%, (no opponent)

Andi Story, House District 3: 95.45%, (no opponent)

C.J. McCormick, House District 38: 85.09%, (no opponent)

Cathy Tilton, District 26: 80.83%

Sara Hannan, House District 4: 79.19%

DeLena Johnson, District 25: 77.83%

Genevieve Mina, House District 19: 74.21%

George Rauscher, House District 29: 74.12%

Alyse Galvin, House District 14: 66.94%

Mike Cronk, House District 36: 65.37%

Jamie Allard, House District 23: 61.52%

Louise Stutes, House District 5, 60.95%

Comments / 0

Related
Must Read Alaska

By the numbers: Modest turnout for ’22 general election, and Peltola comes up short compared to Don Young in ’20

Alaska’s 2022 general election saw a modest turnout of voters: Just 266,573 of Alaska’s 601,795 registered voters cast ballots, a 44.30% turnout. Although Alaska’s voter rolls are oversubscribed, the final participation number for this year still ends up with 95,000 fewer ballots than were voted two years ago in the general election.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Shotgun wedding? Senators Murkowski, Sullivan vote to advance ‘Respect for Marriage Act’ for gays, lesbians

Alaska’s two U.S. senators voted in lockstep with Democrats to advance House Resolution 8404, which will repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and replace it with the Respect for Marriage Act. The Respect for Marriage Act would make marriage protections for gays and lesbians a federal issue, superseding state laws. Opponents say it does not protect constitutionally granted religious liberties for those who don’t wish to take part in same-sex wedding ceremonies or the events celebrating them, and the law may be used to punish Christians.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Gov. Mike Dunleavy: Alaska refunded the police

Since the beginning of civilization, the primary purpose of government has been to protect public safety. The Founders acknowledged this in the opening lines of the Declaration of Independence, when they wrote of the God-given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. “To secure these rights,” they wrote, “governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Senate Democrats rule nine committees, Republicans get just five as the Democrat majority takes shape

Although incoming Alaska Senate President Gary Stevens is a nominal Republican, the Senate committees are dominated by Democrat Party chairs. In addition to two Democrats co-chairing the Senate Finance Committee, along with one Republican, seven committees will be chaired by Democrats and four committees will be chaired by Republicans. In one of the committees — Natural Resources — it’s a co-chair award to two Republicans, and all that Sen.-elect James Kaufman was able to get was a vice chair of a committee.
ALASKA STATE
kdll.org

Election update: Bjorkman, Ruffridge win

After Wednesday's ranked choice tabulation and final ballot count, Republican frontrunners Jesse Bjorkman and Justin Ruffridge clinched victories in their respective races to represent the central Kenai Peninsula in Juneau. Republican Jesse Bjorkman won the race for Senate District D, representing the northern Kenai Peninsula. After third-place nonpartisan candidate Andy...
KENAI, AK
alaskapublic.org

Two years after contentious 2020 vote, Alaska finds only three voter fraud cases

A woman accused of voting illegally in both Alaska and Florida during the 2020 elections will face charges in a Florida court on Dec. 8, according to online court records. When Cheryl-Ann Leslie is arraigned on felony counts of casting more than one ballot, she will become just the second person charged with voter fraud related to Alaska’s 2020 election.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Sullivan backs amendments to ‘Respect for Marriage Act’ that protect religious liberties

Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan, one of 12 senators who voted for moving the “Respect for Marriage Act” to the Senate floor for a final vote, supports two amendments to the act that have been filed by Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford. The amendments would strengthen religious liberty protections in the act, which creates a federal designation for same-sex marriage and does not provide strong protections as it repeals the Defense of Marriage Act.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Peltola, 1st Alaska Native in Congress, wins full term

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola has been elected to a full term in the House. The win comes months after the Democrat won a special election to the seat following the death of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young in March. Peltola defeated Republicans Sarah Palin...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Winners: Murkowski, Peltola, Dunleavy

The Division of Elections ran the tabulation on the ranked-choice ballots cast by voters on Nov. 8. The “instant runoff” method of choosing winners yielded these results in the contested races:. U.S. Senate race:. Lisa Murkowski: 135,972. Kelly Tshibaka: 117,299. Murkowski won by a 7 point margin. U.S....
The Associated Press

Next act for Palin unclear after Alaska House losses

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican Sarah Palin re-emerged in Alaska politics over a decade after resigning as governor with hopes of winning the state’s U.S. House seat. She had a lot going for her: unbeatable name recognition, the backing of former President Donald Trump in a state he carried twice, an unrivaled ability to attract national media attention.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 28, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. State senators form a bipartisan majority coalition. Also, biologists work to...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Native Tlingit artist collaborates with big brands

House District race separated by just 4 votes could be certified Tuesday. The race is only separated by four votes, with Republican incumbent Tom McKay leading with 3,472 and Democrat challenger Denny Wells trailing with 3,468. Anchorage man sentenced in stabbing of 74-year-old woman at assisted living facility. Updated: 4...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Nick Begich III concedes congressional race, encourages Alaskans to remain engaged and involved

Nick Begich, the congressional candidate who came in third in the Nov. 8 general election in Alaska, posted his concession statement this afternoon:. “Today I’d like to thank my wife, Dharna; my son, Nicholas; and the thousands of Alaskans who supported us, volunteered their time and gave so much energy to our campaign. From traveling across this great state, listening to the challenges and hopes of Alaskans from every walk of life, and engaging in lively policy discussions with a host of other candidates and citizens with a wide variety of perspectives, it’s been an honor and a privilege to run for this office.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

FTX’s foundation funded ProPublica, a news provider that paid for Anchorage Daily News attacks on Gov. Dunleavy

Cryptocurrency’s fallen king Sam Bankman-Fried, who ran FTX into bankruptcy and now may be criminally charged for scamming money from investors, not only funded the campaigns of Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola, and the Alaska Democratic Party through his direct donations and funneled donations, he was indirectly funding left-leaning news organizations in Alaska, most notably the Anchorage Daily News. And he was funding a news group that defines what “misinformation” is.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Peltola hiring interns for D.C. office

Although the 2022 election has not been finalized, it’s apparent to most political observers that Congresswoman Mary Peltola, a Democrat, will win election to the two-year seat representing the state of Alaska. The final results of the election will be determined at 4 pm on Wednesday by the Division...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy