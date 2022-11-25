2022 World Cup: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia odds, picks and predictions

Poland (0 wins, 0 losses, 1 draw) will face Saudi Arabia (1-0-0) on Saturday in a Group C group stage match. Kickoff at the Education City Stadium is set for 8 a.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Poland vs. Saudi Arabia odds, and make our best World Cup bets, picks and predictions.

Saudi Arabia needs no introduction after they stunned Argentina 2-1 at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday. They had around half the stats that Argentina had, but looked like they had double the passion to win that fixture.

This is not a team we want to sleep on, seeing as they may have one of the most passionate fanbases of the tournament and this heart and hunger, despite a lack of top-tier talent, could very well carry them out of the group stage.

For Poland, F Robert Lewandowski will be of particular interest to Saudi Arabia, as he’s been dynamic for Barcelona this season after a lengthy career with Bayern Munich. M Piotr Zielinski is also a player on the rise.

Mexico had almost double the shots (11-6) and double the shots on target (4-2) as Poland in their 0-0 draw in Tuesday’s opener. This could be a tougher battle for Poland than many may think despite them being 26th in FIFA rankings. Saudi Arabia checks in at No. 51.

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 11:04 a.m. ET.

Moneyline: Poland -135 (bet $135 to win $100) | Saudi Arabia +400 (bet $100 to win $400) | Draw +275

Poland -135 (bet $135 to win $100) | Saudi Arabia +400 (bet $100 to win $400) | Draw +275 Over/Under: 2.5 (O: +115 | U: -135)

Prediction

Saudi Arabia 1, Poland 1

LEAN DRAW (+275).

Saudi Arabia is not projected to win this match in the slightest, but they had an even smaller chance to beat Argentina, and here we are.

This will be a battle regardless. Saudi looked quick enough and Poland looked clumsy enough to give the (+275) Draw value, but ultimately, it won’t be the best play in this game.

BET UNDER 2.5 (-135).

Poland will be rather frustrated trying to gain possession given how quick and composed the Saudis looked on Tuesday.

We have seen Under 2.5 goals in 5 straight matches for Poland across all competitions, including a 1-0 win over Chile 1-0 in an international friendly on Nov. 16. Even though their opponent is not a talented squad, we cannot count out the fact that this could be the new Saudi Arabia.

Poland just didn’t produce against Mexico, and it’s hard to trust them now.

