2022 World Cup: Tunisia vs. Australia odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
 4 days ago
To continue Group D group stage action, Australia (0 wins, 1 loss, 0 draws) will take on Tunisia (0-0-1) Saturday at the Al Janoub Stadium with kickoff set for 5 a.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Tunisia vs. Australia odds, and make our best World Cup bets, picks and predictions.

Australia, No. 38 in FIFA world rankings, entered the tournament after a 2-0 win New Zealand. Having 10 shots and a clean sheet in that win didn’t matter when they took on Group D favorite France to open World Cup play. Despite taking the lead with an opening 9th-minute goal, Australia stood little chance and lost the game 4-1.

Tunisia, ranked 30th in the FIFA rankings, has never emerged from the group stage in 5 previous World Cup appearances. They did get a 0-0 draw with Denmark to open up the tournament. Tunisia is not known for its attacking prowess, but it had more shots than Denmark (13-11) despite having just 38% of the possession.

Tunisia vs. Australia odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 10:33 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Tunisia +115 (bet $100 to win $115) | Australia +265 (bet $100 to win $265) | Draw +235
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: +130 | U: -150)

Prediction

Tunisia 2, Australia 1

Moneyline (ML)

BET TUNISIA (+115).

This one is going to be difficult to call considering Australia is not an extraordinarily strong team as we saw in the 4-1 loss to France. Although they scored first, I do not see them being strong enough to defend this Tunisian squad.

Tunisia had double-digit shots on a solid Denmark side. Simply put, Tunisia looked like the better team in the 1st group stage match and has more high-quality talent on their side.

Over/Under (O/U)

LEAN OVER 2.5 (+130).

We know that Australia is capable of scoring — they shocked France in the 9th minute to put them ahead 1-0 — but the only goals I see Australia scoring are when a team is caught flat-footed. Their squad is just too weak overall and they will not be able to defend against an attack of any team.

Expect a healthy dose of F Wahbi Khazri who plays for Montpelier, a French team. Tunisia did enough against Denmark to show they can move the ball offensively, and this will be a much easier matchup.

: For the American soccer fan, USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s website provides a fresh look at the beautiful game.

