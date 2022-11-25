Read full article on original website
Realme Watch 3 Pro and Buds Air 3S to receive European launch next month
It seems that Realme is planning a bumper European hardware release next month. While the company has already confirmed that the Realme 10 Pro series is heading to Europe on December 8, new reports claim that the Realme Watch 3 Pro and the Realme Buds Air 3S will arrive in the region during the same month. For reference, the Realme 10 Pro series is likely to consist of the Realme 10 5G, the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro Plus, with the Realme 10 4G likely being a Chinese exclusive.
Xiaomi teases features and MIUI 14 launch software for Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro while outlining release date
Xiaomi has started teasing the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, a pair of flagships that the company had already confirmed would rely on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Not only has Xiaomi revealed the Xiaomi 13 series’ launch date, but it has also detailed their launch software and a few hardware features.
Deal | Baseus PowerCombo Pro 40W portable power strip now on sale for US$32 for Amazon Prime members
Amazon is now running a sale on the Baseus PowerCombo power strip for $32 USD if you're a Prime member or $40 for non-members. The model is notable for its compact size, triple USB ports, and triple AC power ports to charge a variety of devices simultaneously. Baseus has sent...
Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro hands-on photos reveal large camera modules and design differences
New hands-on photos of the Xiaomi 13 series have surfaced online, following a spate of photos that leaked last month. While earlier images showcased a few elements of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, these new photos offer side-by-side comparisons. The new images also arrived after Xiaomi confirmed when the Xiaomi 13 series will launch, as well as a few features about the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.
Intel Core i9-13900KS specifications and price appear in early listings alongside locked Raptor Lake SKUs
It is expected that Intel will release new 13th gen “Raptor Lake” SKUs in the upcoming months. First spotted by @momomo_us on Twitter, early product listings from PC-Canada seem to confirm that Intel is getting ready to launch cheaper Raptor Lake chips as well as a powerful Core i9-13900KS. Although the listings don’t provide detailed hardware information, we can see pricing, core counts, cache sizes, and boost clocks of the CPUs.
Xiaomi Watch S2 and Buds 4 set to launch alongside flagship 13 series
Accessory Android Audio Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Wearable. Xiaomi has now officially revealed that the 13 and 13 Pro will be unleashed as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered, Leica-branded Android smartphones soon. Now, the OEM has also confirmed that it will also unveil some new peripherals to go with the new premium devices on their release.
ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Aerospace Edition launches as a super-premium Android flagship with up to 18GB of RAM and a new ceramic build
ZTE has now followed through on its promise to launch a new Aerospace Edition for its Axon 40 Ultra, a flagship Android smartphone that achieves a screen-to-body ratio of 93% thanks to the under-display camera (UDC) camera technology in which the OEM has chosen to get behind as an early adopter for years now.
Rumor | OPPO Find X6 Pro will launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a MariSilicon X2 co-processor in the first half of 2023
5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. OPPO China's president Liu Bo has reportedly stated that he remains optimistic about the OEM's future and ability to sustain its business as normal, even though the smartphone market in its native country has declined by 11.9% year-on-year for the third quarter of 2022.
Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus revealed in FCC listings
The FCC has published two listings for unreleased Samsung smartphones, widely thought of as the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. Certified as SM-S911B and SM-S916B, the pair should be joined by the Galaxy S23 Ultra, regulatory filings of which FCC has not published yet. As always, the FCC has not shared device photos or specification sheets.
iQOO 11 series is backed to launch as premium Android smartphones with "world-first" display specs
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen Software. iQOO is a performance-based sub-brand of Vivo that often strives to stay ahead of its better-known competition with top-end display specs, especially in its flagships. Now, it claims to have gone even farther in pursuit of gaming smartphone supremacy in its e5late 2022 onslaught on the Android market.
Xiaomi Redmi K60E revealed as reworked Redmi K50S and Xiaomi 12T sibling
Xiaomiui has shed some light on the Redmi K60E, one of three Redmi K60 series smartphones that Kacper Skryzpek outlined, with the others being the Redmi K60 and Redmi K60 Pro. While we speculated that Redmi K60E could be shorthand for Redmi K60 Extreme, Xiaomiui asserts that it will serve as a successor of sorts to the Redmi K40S. For reference, Xiaomiui claims to have obtained all the details below by investigating the MIUI codebase.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 2023: Leaked device picture confirms design change
The first signs of a next-generation Zephyrus M16 have emerged via the Korea Energy Agency (KEA). While ASUS has not started teasing a new version of the gaming laptop yet, the KEA has revealed a hands-on picture, reproduced below. On the face of it, the ASUS Zephyrus M16 2023 resembles its predecessor.
RedMagic 8 Pro details emerge with 165 W fast charging and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in tow
Concrete information about the RedMagic 8 Pro has emerged online, less than two weeks after RedMagic confirmed the device’s reliance on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Based on several early certification listings, the RedMagic 8 Pro will build on Qualcomm’s new flagship chipset with a few other stand-out features. The design of the RedMagic 8 Pro remains unknown at this stage, but the company is expected to reveal the device before the end of the year.
Xiaomi 13: New "Armor Case" leak purports to confirm ultra-thin bezels and updated chassis
Now that the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is out there, the next generation of Xiaomi flagship Android smartphones with the new platform are thought to follow. Based on the super-responsive precedent laid down by the OEM for their predecessors, they are projected to emerge in the form of vanilla and Pro versions of the "13 series" to start off with.
Huawei Mate X3 tipped to launch soon as a new flagship foldable smartphone
Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Phablet Touchscreen Foldable. Huawei made the slightly puzzling decision to ditch the cutting-edge design of its Mate X2 flagship to resurrect that of its very first foldable smartphone instead in 2022. The Mate Xs 2 may have launched for less, yet comes with the potential drawback of having its 7.8-inch display constantly exposed due to its wrap-around design.
Xiaomi Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro and Redmi K60E detailed with various MediaTek and Snapdragon chipsets and 120 W charging for top model
Kacper Skrzypek has shared new details about the Redmi K60 series, one of two upcoming smartphone series that Xiaomi has in development. According to Skrzypek, Xiaomi has developed three Redmi K60 series models, with Xiaomi having already certified one model with the 3C in China earlier this month. Thought to be the Redmi K60, Skrzypek alleges that Xiaomi also plans to release the Redmi K60 Pro and the Redmi K60E, with the latter appearing to have no direct predecessor.
Sharkoon RGB Wave debuts as an efficient ATX case with 3D wave design front panel
International supplier of PC components and peripherals Sharkoon Technologies has just unleashed a new ATX case. The Sharkoon RGB Wave features a front panel optimized for improved airflow thanks to a 3D wave design, four pre-installed fans (one in the back and three behind the front panel), as well as RGB lighting.
Christie Griffyn 4K35-RGB large venue projector with 36,500 ANSI lumens brightness arrives
Christie has unveiled the new Griffyn 4K35-RGB projector for large venues. The device has been designed for use in larger venues such as theme parks. The native 4K projector has up to 36,500 lumens brightness and covers 98% of the Rec.2020 color gamut. The solid-state RGB laser light source is expected to last for over 50,000 hours with typical use. The company claims that the 3DLP gadget is exceptionally bright and compact compared to similar models; the device weighs 179 lbs (~81 kg) and measures 36.3 x 25 x 15-in (~922 x 635 x 380 mm).
Samsung presents GDDR6W standard with doubled capacity over GDDR6X and bandwidth that almost matches HBM2E
Thanks to the new FOWLP production process, the GDDR6W dies have the same size as the GDDR6X ones, but come with 32 Gb capacity instead of 16 Gb and the I/O pin count is also doubled. System-level bandwidth can reach 1.4 TB/s with 512 I/O pins, while HBM2E offers 1.6 TB/s through 4096 pins, making Samsung's new memory standard considerably more efficient.
Steam Autumn Sale: 3 blood-pumping story-driven games for less than US$10
In a world of characterless MMOs and battle royales, it's easy to think gaming has become homogenous. Every once in a while, though, a great story emerges as if a light from the heavens to release us from our suffering...or something. The Steam Autumn Sale has made a few hit story games very affordable until November 29.
