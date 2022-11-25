It seems that Realme is planning a bumper European hardware release next month. While the company has already confirmed that the Realme 10 Pro series is heading to Europe on December 8, new reports claim that the Realme Watch 3 Pro and the Realme Buds Air 3S will arrive in the region during the same month. For reference, the Realme 10 Pro series is likely to consist of the Realme 10 5G, the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro Plus, with the Realme 10 4G likely being a Chinese exclusive.

21 HOURS AGO