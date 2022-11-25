Read full article on original website
Related
fintechfutures.com
BVNK acquires fellow paytech System Pay Services
BVNK, a UK-based payments platform for global businesses, has acquired a fellow UK paytech, System Pay Services (SPS). SPS is registered as an electronic money institution (EMI) in the UK and provides e-money services, e-wallets, and multi-currency accounts for merchants to make, receive, and process payments. BVNK says it has...
fintechfutures.com
Conversational AI firm Boost.ai hires Jerry Haywood as new CEO
Norwegian conversational AI firm Boost.ai has appointed Jerry Haywood as its new CEO, effective 1 December 2022. Haywood boasts 20 years of experience in the tech space and has previously held sales and senior leadership roles at major players including Cisco and IBM. He was most recently senior vice president, EMEA at fellow conversational AI firm LivePerson, a role he held for three years.
fintechfutures.com
Danish financial edtech Female Invest buys trading platform Gaia
Female Invest, a subscription-based edtech built to “close the financial gender gap” and “engage more women in the world of investing”, has made its first acquisition, picking up trading platform Gaia Investments for an undisclosed sum. Founded in Copenhagen in 2019 by Anna-Sophie Hartvigsen, Emma Due...
fintechfutures.com
Pleo and TravelPerk team up for travel expense automation
European fintech unicorn Pleo and Barcelona-based business travel platform provider TravelPerk have teamed up to simplify the travel expense experience for Pleo’s users. “The newly launched API integration, combining the power of TravelPerk’s global travel management platform and Pleo’s business spend solution, enables end-to-end efficiency,” the two companies say.
fintechfutures.com
UK challenger Tandem partners Cogo to help customers track their carbon footprint
UK challenger Tandem has partnered with Cogo to offer its customers the ability to calculate the carbon footprint of their spending. Cogo’s carbon footprint management app will initially feature on Tandem’s green living hub, which offers practical advice, information and tools for customers, with plans to integrate the tech directly into the Tandem banking app in 2023.
fintechfutures.com
Take a look at this year’s Banking Tech Awards finalists
The Banking Tech Awards, now in their 23rd year, recognise excellence and innovation in the use of IT in financial services worldwide. The 2022 finalists have been announced and winners will be revealed at a fabulous gala dinner ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on 1 December. You...
fintechfutures.com
Thought Machine’s core banking system to “reinvent” Payset
UK-based paytech Payset is implementing a new core banking system, Vault Core, provided by fellow UK tech company Thought Machine, to underpin its international payments platform. According to Payset, it will “be reinvented” with this new cloud-based technology. The go-live is expected in April 2023. Payset “is preparing...
fintechfutures.com
Four trends impacting bill payments: how to reduce risk while making them work for you
The payments world has changed substantially over the past three years. Not only have mobile payments surged past the “novelty” stage into mainstream usage, but a global pandemic transformed the economic landscape, significantly impacting customers’ payments behaviour. Billers and lenders are also still recovering from the pandemic,...
fintechfutures.com
UK’s ClearBank hits profitability as revenues soar
UK-based clearing and embedded banking platform ClearBank has achieved monthly profitability for the first time. The firm says it has generated £45.4 million in revenue since the beginning of this year and “from October has reached monthly profitability in the UK”. The results mean ClearBank has nearly...
Mr Porter Sees Empowering Results With Its Designer Mentorship Program
The first batch of designers who went through the 12-month Mr Porter Futures global designer mentorship program in partnership with Swedish online financial services provider Klarna revealed their collections on Wednesday. After being selected in September 2021 from more than 1,000 applicants by a panel of industry experts, Saif Ud Deen, Messrs Ryan Edmonds and Julian Canda of Miles Leon, and Kat Tua of Manaaki were given the opportunity to build their own brand and deliver a collection for Mr Porter for two seasons. More from WWDSolid Homme Launches in the U.S.American Psycho The Musical Debuts on BroadwayLela Rose Pre-Fall 2023 Klarna...
fintechfutures.com
From eID wallets to soulbound tokens: future-proofing digital identity
The virtues of digitisation can be felt across industries – from financial services to retail, education, entertainment, health and everything around us. This global transformation has also necessitated consumer identities to move from physical to digital – unique identifiers represented electronically during online interactions that can prove your real identity.
fintechfutures.com
High-performing teams and trust via vulnerability
I start this blog with a thought experiment… think back to the time when you were working in a team, and it felt connected; communication just flowed. If you are not so fortunate, then think of a time when you have been with a group of people doing something for a common goal. When you knew everyone was working with you and not against you. You’re focused on the job at hand, and you know everyone has your back, almost cult-like with your own culture, use of language and insider jokes.
Comments / 0