Radxa E25: Upgradeable networking device arrives for US$59 with 2.5 Gbit Ethernet and optional WiFi 6 connectivity

Deal | Baseus PowerCombo Pro 40W portable power strip now on sale for US$32 for Amazon Prime members
Amazon is now running a sale on the Baseus PowerCombo power strip for $32 USD if you're a Prime member or $40 for non-members. The model is notable for its compact size, triple USB ports, and triple AC power ports to charge a variety of devices simultaneously. Baseus has sent...
COI Uno5 Projector with 800 ANSI lumens brightness will shortly begin crowdfunding
The COI Uno5 Projector will shortly begin crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The company makes the slightly unusual claim that it is the world’s first projector with 800 ANSI lumens brightness and certified pre-installed Netflix, meaning you do not need to download the app or connect a device like an Amazon Fire TV Stick. The gadget has a native 1080p resolution with support for 4K content and HDR10.
Xiaomi Watch S2 and Buds 4 set to launch alongside flagship 13 series
Accessory Android Audio Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Wearable. Xiaomi has now officially revealed that the 13 and 13 Pro will be unleashed as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered, Leica-branded Android smartphones soon. Now, the OEM has also confirmed that it will also unveil some new peripherals to go with the new premium devices on their release.
RedMagic 8 Pro details emerge with 165 W fast charging and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in tow
Concrete information about the RedMagic 8 Pro has emerged online, less than two weeks after RedMagic confirmed the device’s reliance on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Based on several early certification listings, the RedMagic 8 Pro will build on Qualcomm’s new flagship chipset with a few other stand-out features. The design of the RedMagic 8 Pro remains unknown at this stage, but the company is expected to reveal the device before the end of the year.
Schenker’s Vision 16 Pro shows that a lightweight laptop does not have to sacrifice performance, ports, or maintenance options
Notebook manufacturers keep creating slimmer and lighter laptops, but they often come with major limitations in terms of maintenance options and port selection. Many compact notebooks use soldered memory and Wi-Fi modules, and there are also many USB-C-only devices. Many manufacturers also followed Apple’s example in the multimedia segment (like Dell with the XPS 15 & 17), even though Apple already reintroduced some ports on their current MBP lineup.
ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Aerospace Edition launches as a super-premium Android flagship with up to 18GB of RAM and a new ceramic build
ZTE has now followed through on its promise to launch a new Aerospace Edition for its Axon 40 Ultra, a flagship Android smartphone that achieves a screen-to-body ratio of 93% thanks to the under-display camera (UDC) camera technology in which the OEM has chosen to get behind as an early adopter for years now.
Rumor | OPPO Find X6 Pro will launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a MariSilicon X2 co-processor in the first half of 2023
5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. OPPO China's president Liu Bo has reportedly stated that he remains optimistic about the OEM's future and ability to sustain its business as normal, even though the smartphone market in its native country has declined by 11.9% year-on-year for the third quarter of 2022.
Samsung presents GDDR6W standard with doubled capacity over GDDR6X and bandwidth that almost matches HBM2E
Thanks to the new FOWLP production process, the GDDR6W dies have the same size as the GDDR6X ones, but come with 32 Gb capacity instead of 16 Gb and the I/O pin count is also doubled. System-level bandwidth can reach 1.4 TB/s with 512 I/O pins, while HBM2E offers 1.6 TB/s through 4096 pins, making Samsung's new memory standard considerably more efficient.
iQOO 11 series is backed to launch as premium Android smartphones with "world-first" display specs
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen Software. iQOO is a performance-based sub-brand of Vivo that often strives to stay ahead of its better-known competition with top-end display specs, especially in its flagships. Now, it claims to have gone even farther in pursuit of gaming smartphone supremacy in its e5late 2022 onslaught on the Android market.
Christie Griffyn 4K35-RGB large venue projector with 36,500 ANSI lumens brightness arrives
Christie has unveiled the new Griffyn 4K35-RGB projector for large venues. The device has been designed for use in larger venues such as theme parks. The native 4K projector has up to 36,500 lumens brightness and covers 98% of the Rec.2020 color gamut. The solid-state RGB laser light source is expected to last for over 50,000 hours with typical use. The company claims that the 3DLP gadget is exceptionally bright and compact compared to similar models; the device weighs 179 lbs (~81 kg) and measures 36.3 x 25 x 15-in (~922 x 635 x 380 mm).
ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 2023: Leaked device picture confirms design change
The first signs of a next-generation Zephyrus M16 have emerged via the Korea Energy Agency (KEA). While ASUS has not started teasing a new version of the gaming laptop yet, the KEA has revealed a hands-on picture, reproduced below. On the face of it, the ASUS Zephyrus M16 2023 resembles its predecessor.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14: 2023 model leaks with AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS APU
Leaker @harukaze5719 has discovered another ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop due for release next year. Having already tweeted about the ROG Zephyrus M16 2023, the leaker has now shared details concerning the ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 (GA402N). While ASUS appears to have updated some of the 2023 model’s internal hardware, the laptop’s design is unchanged from this year’s ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402R.
Xiaomi 13: New "Armor Case" leak purports to confirm ultra-thin bezels and updated chassis
Now that the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is out there, the next generation of Xiaomi flagship Android smartphones with the new platform are thought to follow. Based on the super-responsive precedent laid down by the OEM for their predecessors, they are projected to emerge in the form of vanilla and Pro versions of the "13 series" to start off with.
Smart heating scarf with temperature controls arrives on Xiaomi Youpin
The Everyday Elements Intelligent Temperature Control Heating Scarf is now available via Xiaomi Youpin in China. The gadget uses a carbon nanotube film to distribute heat evenly around the scarf. This technology is lightweight and has fast heating, providing warmth in as little as three seconds. You can choose from three temperatures: 38, 45 and 50 °C (~100, 113 and 122 °F). The scarf appears to be labelled smart as it will automatically adjust the temperature after a certain period or based on the temperature detected by a built-in sensor.
Withings ScanWatch receives update with new automatic resting heart rate alert feature
Withings has released an update for its ScanWatch smartwatch, firmware 2651. Several new features are available for the wearable, including automatic resting heart rate alerts. This tool will notify the wearer if an unusual pulse is detected. Bidirectional syncing now enables you to push all recorded data, such as your step count and calorie consumption, to your ScanWatch, or any other Health Mate-enabled gadget. You can also trigger a notification when you hit your step goal and view a log over time.
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2: Multimedia tablet with notebook ambitions
The second version of Lenovo's versatile multimedia and productivity tablet offers quite a few improvements over its predecessor. The refresh rate has increased from 60 to 120 Hz, the OLED QHD display is now almost twice as bright, and updates are guaranteed up to Android 14. The tablet can also be used as a notebook via the special desktop mode.
Xiaomi 12T Pro reviewed: 200 MP sensor from Samsung compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
The Xiaomi 12T Pro offers high-end features in many areas, but it is not a flagship smartphone. Nevertheless, the cameras are a strong selling point, especially the main camera, and so the smartphone attempts to give the camera elite a run for their money. We compare how the 200 MP sensor compares to the "old" 108 MP camera...
Medion S40 robot vacuum cleaner with 14-stage HEPA filter and self-emptying dock launches
The Medion S40 robot vacuum cleaner has been launched in European countries such as the Netherlands and France. The device has up to 2,000 Pa suction power, three brushes and a 14-stage HEPA filter. The company suggests that this makes the gadget particularly well-suited for those with allergies or pet owners.
Xiaomi Redmi K60E revealed as reworked Redmi K50S and Xiaomi 12T sibling
Xiaomiui has shed some light on the Redmi K60E, one of three Redmi K60 series smartphones that Kacper Skryzpek outlined, with the others being the Redmi K60 and Redmi K60 Pro. While we speculated that Redmi K60E could be shorthand for Redmi K60 Extreme, Xiaomiui asserts that it will serve as a successor of sorts to the Redmi K40S. For reference, Xiaomiui claims to have obtained all the details below by investigating the MIUI codebase.
Realme 10 Pro-series Android smartphones touted to start for under US$310 in India
Realme's latest mid-range Android smartphones are already on the market in China. Now, however, the brand is teasing a launch for global editions of these devices. It is using a "10ProSeries5G" hashtag on Twitter, thereby suggesting that it may be saving its Helio G99-powered 4G/LTE-only variant for its own separate international debut later on.
