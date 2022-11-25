Radxa E25: Upgradeable networking device arrives for US$59 with 2.5 Gbit Ethernet and optional WiFi 6 connectivity

The Everyday Elements Intelligent Temperature Control Heating Scarf is now available via Xiaomi Youpin in China. The gadget uses a carbon nanotube film to distribute heat evenly around the scarf. This technology is lightweight and has fast heating, providing warmth in as little as three seconds. You can choose from three temperatures: 38, 45 and 50 °C (~100, 113 and 122 °F). The scarf appears to be labelled smart as it will automatically adjust the temperature after a certain period or based on the temperature detected by a built-in sensor.

1 DAY AGO