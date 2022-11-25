ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Iran vs. USA: Big plays, top moments and reaction

It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. The United States came out on top, defeating Iran, 1-0. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
KTVZ

Senegal and Netherlands progress to World Cup knockout stages

Senegal and Netherlands both qualified for the World Cup knockout stages from Group A on Tuesday at Qatar 2022. For the Netherlands, a comfortable 2-0 win against host nation Qatar ensured its progression to the last 16, while Senegal overcame Ecuador 2-1 with a hard-earned victory. In a tense, must-win...
KTVZ

Neymar to miss Brazil’s last group game at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil’s team doctor says Neymar will miss the last group game at the World Cup because of a right ankle injury. Rodrigo Lasmar says the Brazil forward will not face Cameroon in the Group G game on Friday. Neymar missed Monday’s 1-0 win over Switzerland. Brazil secured its spot in the round of 16 with the victory. Lasmar says right back Danilo and left back Alex Sandro also won’t play against Cameroon because of injuries.
The Hill

US defeats Iran in politically charged World Cup match

The U.S. men’s soccer team defeated Iran in Tuesday’s World Cup match, winning 1-0 and advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament amid heightened political tensions between the two nations. The U.S. won with a goal from midfielder Christian Pulisic in the 38th minute, allowing the American...
KTVZ

US-Iran match reflects a regional rivalry for many Arab fans

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. team’s must-win World Cup match against Iran will be closely watched across the Middle East. The two nations have been engaged in a cold war for over four decades and many blame one or both for the region’s woes. Critics of Iran say it has fomented war and unrest across the Arab world by supporting powerful armed groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and the Palestinian territories. Supporters view it as the leader of an “axis of resistance” against what they see as U.S. imperialism, corrupt Arab rulers and Israel’s oppression of the Palestinians. Fans in Beirut and Baghdad were divided ahead of Tuesday’s match.
KION News Channel 5/46

USMNT advances to World Cup knockout stage with hard-fought victory over Iran

Originally Published: 29 NOV 22 16:04 ETBy Matias Grez, CNN     (CNN) -- The US Men's National Team (USMNT) was made to work hard for its place in the World Cup knockout stage, earning a tough 1-0 win over Iran in a nerve-racking Group B decider at Qatar 2022. Christian Pulisic's first-half goal was all that The post USMNT advances to World Cup knockout stage with hard-fought victory over Iran appeared first on KION546.
WSOC Charlotte

US tops Iran to advance in World Cup

The U.S. pulled out a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Iran to move onto the next stage of World Cup in Qatar. Christian Pulisic earned the U.S. its goal Tuesday at 38 minutes. He finished the first half of play before being subbed for Brenden Aaronson due to an abdominal injury, according to officials with the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team.
TheDailyBeast

American Man Booted From World Cup Match for Wearing Rainbow Armband

An American man was thrown out of the U.S. vs Iran World Cup match in Qatar Tuesday for wearing a rainbow wristband, TV2 in Denmark reported. This comes on the heels of FIFA punting plans for team captains to wear rainbow armbands to advocate for LGBTQ rights in the country—where homosexuality remains illegal. Mere hours before that plan was set to go into play, FIFA reversed course and said they’d hand yellow cards to players who wore the armbands. The American, Brian Davis, said he went through security wearing the armband and was told it was fine to wear. Members...
KTVZ

Juventus mired in scandal again as Agnelli and board resigns

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Juventus’ board of directors and president Andrea Agnelli have resigned en masse. The stunning move follows a preliminary investigation by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office into fraudulent accounting, of alleged hidden payments to players. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Juventus said 23 players agreed to reduce their salary for four months to help the club through the crisis. But its claimed the players gave up only one month’s salary. A shareholders meeting rescheduled for Dec. 27 was postponed again to Jan. 18 to choose a new board.
KTVZ

China launches 3 astronauts to new space station

Three astronauts lifted off to China’s nearly completed space station on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the country’s long-term presence in space. It’s a major achievement for China’s ambitious space program, which has explored the far side of the moon and Mars. The milestone also means the aging International Space Station’s role as the sole venue for continuous human occupancy in Earth’s orbit is coming to an end.

Comments / 0

Community Policy