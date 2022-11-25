Read full article on original website
Iran vs. USA: Big plays, top moments and reaction
It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. The United States came out on top, defeating Iran, 1-0. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
Senegal and Netherlands progress to World Cup knockout stages
Senegal and Netherlands both qualified for the World Cup knockout stages from Group A on Tuesday at Qatar 2022. For the Netherlands, a comfortable 2-0 win against host nation Qatar ensured its progression to the last 16, while Senegal overcame Ecuador 2-1 with a hard-earned victory. In a tense, must-win...
Neymar to miss Brazil’s last group game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil’s team doctor says Neymar will miss the last group game at the World Cup because of a right ankle injury. Rodrigo Lasmar says the Brazil forward will not face Cameroon in the Group G game on Friday. Neymar missed Monday’s 1-0 win over Switzerland. Brazil secured its spot in the round of 16 with the victory. Lasmar says right back Danilo and left back Alex Sandro also won’t play against Cameroon because of injuries.
US defeats Iran in politically charged World Cup match
The U.S. men’s soccer team defeated Iran in Tuesday’s World Cup match, winning 1-0 and advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament amid heightened political tensions between the two nations. The U.S. won with a goal from midfielder Christian Pulisic in the 38th minute, allowing the American...
US-Iran match reflects a regional rivalry for many Arab fans
BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. team’s must-win World Cup match against Iran will be closely watched across the Middle East. The two nations have been engaged in a cold war for over four decades and many blame one or both for the region’s woes. Critics of Iran say it has fomented war and unrest across the Arab world by supporting powerful armed groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and the Palestinian territories. Supporters view it as the leader of an “axis of resistance” against what they see as U.S. imperialism, corrupt Arab rulers and Israel’s oppression of the Palestinians. Fans in Beirut and Baghdad were divided ahead of Tuesday’s match.
USMNT advances to World Cup knockout stage with hard-fought victory over Iran
Originally Published: 29 NOV 22 16:04 ETBy Matias Grez, CNN (CNN) -- The US Men's National Team (USMNT) was made to work hard for its place in the World Cup knockout stage, earning a tough 1-0 win over Iran in a nerve-racking Group B decider at Qatar 2022. Christian Pulisic's first-half goal was all that The post USMNT advances to World Cup knockout stage with hard-fought victory over Iran appeared first on KION546.
US tops Iran to advance in World Cup
The U.S. pulled out a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Iran to move onto the next stage of World Cup in Qatar. Christian Pulisic earned the U.S. its goal Tuesday at 38 minutes. He finished the first half of play before being subbed for Brenden Aaronson due to an abdominal injury, according to officials with the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team.
‘Between 400 and 500’ migrant workers died on World Cup projects, Qatar official says
The death toll of migrant workers who prepared Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup is "between 400 and 500," according to the official responsible for organizing the event.
American Man Booted From World Cup Match for Wearing Rainbow Armband
An American man was thrown out of the U.S. vs Iran World Cup match in Qatar Tuesday for wearing a rainbow wristband, TV2 in Denmark reported. This comes on the heels of FIFA punting plans for team captains to wear rainbow armbands to advocate for LGBTQ rights in the country—where homosexuality remains illegal. Mere hours before that plan was set to go into play, FIFA reversed course and said they’d hand yellow cards to players who wore the armbands. The American, Brian Davis, said he went through security wearing the armband and was told it was fine to wear. Members...
5 things to know for Nov. 29: Same-sex marriage, World Cup, Strike, Volcano, Twitter
A monstrous trio of tornadoes, damaging winds and hail are expected to create challenges across the Southeast and Mississippi Valley today as more than 40 million people are under severe weather threats. CNN’s storm tracker and current satellite images show areas of Mississippi and Louisiana have the greatest potential for severe weather in the coming hours.
Juventus mired in scandal again as Agnelli and board resigns
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Juventus’ board of directors and president Andrea Agnelli have resigned en masse. The stunning move follows a preliminary investigation by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office into fraudulent accounting, of alleged hidden payments to players. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Juventus said 23 players agreed to reduce their salary for four months to help the club through the crisis. But its claimed the players gave up only one month’s salary. A shareholders meeting rescheduled for Dec. 27 was postponed again to Jan. 18 to choose a new board.
Kyiv says it ‘won’t let Putin steal Christmas’ as Russian attacks threaten bleak winter in Ukraine
The mayor of Kyiv has said the city “cannot let Putin steal our Christmas” as Ukrainians prepare to tentatively celebrate the festive season with darkened trees while Russian airstrikes knock out power and wreak havoc on critical infrastructure. Christmas trees will be erected across the Ukrainian capital to...
Pope Francis calls Chechens and Buryats ‘the cruelest’ Russian troops fighting in Ukraine
Pope Francis has described two of Russia’s ethnic minority groups, the Chechens and Buryats, as some of the “cruelest” troops fighting in Ukraine. The pontiff was speaking in an interview with a Jesuit magazine, America, which was published on Monday but took place on November 22, according to the outlet.
Hong Kong to ask Beijing to rule on use of foreign lawyers in national security cases
Hong Kong’s leader said he’ll ask Beijing to determine whether foreign lawyers can work on national security cases in the city, a move with repercussions for the upcoming trial of jailed pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai. The announcement came Monday, hours after the Court of Final Appeal (CFA),...
West prepares winter aid for Ukraine as war takes a new turn
The allies want to make sure Ukraine's 43 million people can maintain their resolve in the 10th month of fighting. Targeted Russian strikes since Oct. 10 have battered Ukraine's power grid.
China launches 3 astronauts to new space station
Three astronauts lifted off to China’s nearly completed space station on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the country’s long-term presence in space. It’s a major achievement for China’s ambitious space program, which has explored the far side of the moon and Mars. The milestone also means the aging International Space Station’s role as the sole venue for continuous human occupancy in Earth’s orbit is coming to an end.
