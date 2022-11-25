ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Highlander

HARTH Annual Hoe Down raises funds for therapeutic riding program

By News Staff
The Highlander
The Highlander
 3 days ago
HARTH Annual Hoe Down raises funds for therapeutic riding program Subhead

Donations support features of upscale equestrian center on 16 acres in Buchanan

News Staff Fri, 11/25/2022 - 04:07 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41fE8r_0jNX4KvL00 Auctioneers Steven Lillian and David Ackel did an excellent job guiding the bidders during the HARTH Foundation's Annual Hoe Down on Nov. 17. Photos by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qRoNR_0jNX4KvL00 The live entertainment was provided by john Arthur martinez on Nov. 17, during the HARTH Foundation's Annual Hoe Down held at the Horseshoe Bay Resort.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ErsIx_0jNX4KvL00 Alt Text for Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=490rZI_0jNX4KvL00 Victoria Macnaughton, pictured here with mom Sherry Atherton (founder and president at HARTH Foundation), had a lovely time and expressed gratitude for community support.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bktp1_0jNX4KvL00 Mary and Chase Dube were among attendees Nov. 17 at the HARTH Foundation's Annual Hoe Down held at the Horseshoe Bay Resort.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQHdp_0jNX4KvL00 HARTH has provided many hours of sessions for veterans, veteran family members, children, and people with disabilities. Contributed photo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tX61_0jNX4KvL00 The only PATH International (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship) certified center in the region, HARTH expanded its operations in 2019 to offer certified therapeutic riding programs and equine assisted learning programs for those with emotional, physical and mental challenges. Contributed photo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SUJbb_0jNX4KvL00 Contributed photo
Body

Special to the Highlander

The HARTH Foundation’s Annual Hoe Down is the biggest fundraiser for the non-

profit of the year, bene -

fiting HARTH's Equine

Assisted Programs and therapeutic riding for client with special needs, combat veterans and their

family members, along with those in our com-

munity wanting to learn

how to ride in order to promote stress relief and overall wellness.

The event happened

at the Horseshoe Bay Re sort the evening of Thurs- day, Nov. 17. Festivities included drinks, dinner, auctions, and amazing

live entertainment by

“john Arthur martinez”.

The donations support the elegant features of the

upscale equestrian center which occupies 16 acres on the shores of Lake Buchanan and features 3 barns, a large covered, lit and irrigated arena along

with a herd of certified therapy horses.

In the short time since its opening, HARTH has experienced constant growth and increasing re-

quests for its therapeutic services.

Founded in 2015 by long time equestrian and business executive Sherry Atherton, HARTH began operations offering equine assisted programs focused on mental health and wellness for veterans and their families.

The only PATH In ternational (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship)

certified center in the re gion, HARTH expanded

its operations in 2019 to offer certified therapeu tic riding programs and equine assisted learning programs for those with emotional, physical and

mental challenges. HARTH has provided

many hours of sessions for veterans, veteran fami- ly members, children, and

people with disabilities.

Go to harthtx.org for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
macaronikid.com

Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!

Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
Breckenridge Texan

Woman’s Forum learns about local library, Wayland VFD at recent meetings

Chris Houchin with the Wayland Volunteer Fire Department presented the program for the November Woman’s Forum meeting. Houchin has been a volunteer for various fire departments since 1982. The Wayland Volunteer Fire Department started in 2008 with three volunteers and one truck, and today it has 15 active volunteers, four rescue trucks, a military truck that holds 1,000 gallons of water, a 2,500-gallon tanker and is currently working with Texas Forest Service to get a Hummer added to their equipment. The Texas Forest Service and the National Forest Service helps supply dozers during bad fires.
The Highlander

The Highlander

72
Followers
78
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Highlander

Comments / 0

Community Policy