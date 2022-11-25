HARTH Annual Hoe Down raises funds for therapeutic riding program
Donations support features of upscale equestrian center on 16 acres in BuchananNews Staff Fri, 11/25/2022 - 04:07 Image
- Auctioneers Steven Lillian and David Ackel did an excellent job guiding the bidders during the HARTH Foundation's Annual Hoe Down on Nov. 17. Photos by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography
- The live entertainment was provided by john Arthur martinez on Nov. 17, during the HARTH Foundation's Annual Hoe Down held at the Horseshoe Bay Resort.
- Victoria Macnaughton, pictured here with mom Sherry Atherton (founder and president at HARTH Foundation), had a lovely time and expressed gratitude for community support.
- Mary and Chase Dube were among attendees Nov. 17 at the HARTH Foundation's Annual Hoe Down held at the Horseshoe Bay Resort.
- HARTH has provided many hours of sessions for veterans, veteran family members, children, and people with disabilities. Contributed photo
- The only PATH International (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship) certified center in the region, HARTH expanded its operations in 2019 to offer certified therapeutic riding programs and equine assisted learning programs for those with emotional, physical and mental challenges. Contributed photo
Special to the Highlander
The HARTH Foundation’s Annual Hoe Down is the biggest fundraiser for the non-
profit of the year, bene -
fiting HARTH's Equine
Assisted Programs and therapeutic riding for client with special needs, combat veterans and their
family members, along with those in our com-
munity wanting to learn
how to ride in order to promote stress relief and overall wellness.
The event happened
at the Horseshoe Bay Re sort the evening of Thurs- day, Nov. 17. Festivities included drinks, dinner, auctions, and amazing
live entertainment by
“john Arthur martinez”.
The donations support the elegant features of the
upscale equestrian center which occupies 16 acres on the shores of Lake Buchanan and features 3 barns, a large covered, lit and irrigated arena along
with a herd of certified therapy horses.
In the short time since its opening, HARTH has experienced constant growth and increasing re-
quests for its therapeutic services.
Founded in 2015 by long time equestrian and business executive Sherry Atherton, HARTH began operations offering equine assisted programs focused on mental health and wellness for veterans and their families.
The only PATH In ternational (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship)
certified center in the re gion, HARTH expanded
its operations in 2019 to offer certified therapeu tic riding programs and equine assisted learning programs for those with emotional, physical and
mental challenges. HARTH has provided
many hours of sessions for veterans, veteran fami- ly members, children, and
people with disabilities.
Go to harthtx.org for more information.
