HARTH Annual Hoe Down raises funds for therapeutic riding program

Auctioneers Steven Lillian and David Ackel did an excellent job guiding the bidders during the HARTH Foundation's Annual Hoe Down on Nov. 17. Photos by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Auctioneers Steven Lillian and David Ackel did an excellent job guiding the bidders during the HARTH Foundation's Annual Hoe Down on Nov. 17. Photos by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography The live entertainment was provided by john Arthur martinez on Nov. 17, during the HARTH Foundation's Annual Hoe Down held at the Horseshoe Bay Resort.

Victoria Macnaughton, pictured here with mom Sherry Atherton (founder and president at HARTH Foundation), had a lovely time and expressed gratitude for community support.

Mary and Chase Dube were among attendees Nov. 17 at the HARTH Foundation's Annual Hoe Down held at the Horseshoe Bay Resort.

Mary and Chase Dube were among attendees Nov. 17 at the HARTH Foundation's Annual Hoe Down held at the Horseshoe Bay Resort. HARTH has provided many hours of sessions for veterans, veteran family members, children, and people with disabilities. Contributed photo

HARTH has provided many hours of sessions for veterans, veteran family members, children, and people with disabilities. Contributed photo The only PATH International (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship) certified center in the region, HARTH expanded its operations in 2019 to offer certified therapeutic riding programs and equine assisted learning programs for those with emotional, physical and mental challenges. Contributed photo

The HARTH Foundation’s Annual Hoe Down is the biggest fundraiser for the non-

profit of the year, bene -

fiting HARTH's Equine

Assisted Programs and therapeutic riding for client with special needs, combat veterans and their

family members, along with those in our com-

munity wanting to learn

how to ride in order to promote stress relief and overall wellness.

The event happened

at the Horseshoe Bay Re sort the evening of Thurs- day, Nov. 17. Festivities included drinks, dinner, auctions, and amazing

live entertainment by

“john Arthur martinez”.

The donations support the elegant features of the

upscale equestrian center which occupies 16 acres on the shores of Lake Buchanan and features 3 barns, a large covered, lit and irrigated arena along

with a herd of certified therapy horses.

In the short time since its opening, HARTH has experienced constant growth and increasing re-

quests for its therapeutic services.

Founded in 2015 by long time equestrian and business executive Sherry Atherton, HARTH began operations offering equine assisted programs focused on mental health and wellness for veterans and their families.

The only PATH In ternational (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship)

certified center in the re gion, HARTH expanded

its operations in 2019 to offer certified therapeu tic riding programs and equine assisted learning programs for those with emotional, physical and

mental challenges. HARTH has provided

many hours of sessions for veterans, veteran fami- ly members, children, and

people with disabilities.

Go to harthtx.org for more information.