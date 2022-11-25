"Everything worked perfectly," Ferguson recalled. "Honestly, things went really well. Our poll workers were absolutely amazing. It is a blessing to have them. But we need more of them, and it is hard, hard to find them." Go to burnetcountyelections.com for more information.File photo

Burnet County officials sound call for more poll workers Raymond V. Whelan Staff Writer Fri, 11/25/2022 - 04:07 ImageBody

Key Burnet County officials are predicting more poll workers will be needed to facilitate future elections. "As we continue to grow, we have to have more election workers," County Judge James Oakley said during the Nov. 22 meeting of the County Commissioners Court. Oakley asked County Elections Administrator Doug Ferguson to ask several members of lo -

cal service organizations to consider becoming a poll worker during future elections. "I could definitely look into that," Ferguson said. During the recent 2022 general and local elections, Ferguson told the court more than 21,000 of more than 36,000 registered voters in the county turned out to vote, the biggest turnout ever in the county for elections halfway through the term of a U.S. President, often referred to as a "mid-term election."

"Everything worked perfectly," Ferguson recalled. "Honestly, things went really well. Our poll workers were absolutely amazing. It is a blessing to have them. But we need more of them, and it is hard, hard to find them."

Burnet County Republican Party Chairwoman Kara Chasteen also voiced support to find more poll workers out of the county population, especially young residents. "The need to recruit new poll workers is urgent," Chasteen told the court. "It is vital." Chasteen issued her remarks through a letter read aloud by Londa Chandler during time reserved for public comment. "I welcome a deeper dive into the topic," Oakley added. Turning to another matter, recent rainfall prompted the court voted 4-0 to continue permission for outdoor burning within the unincorporated areas of the county. "No (burn ban) action is needed today – I don't think," Precinct 4 Commissioner Joe Don Dockery said. The Keetch-Byram Drought Index maintained by the Texas A&M University Forest Service recently indicated an average reading of 400 for the county, which indicates conditions are safe for outdoor burning. When in doubt concerning the status of a burn ban, call the Sheriff at 512-7568080, the County Courthouse at 512-756-5420 or Development Services at 512-756-5437.

During her report, Human Resources Director Sara Ann Luther praised First Assistant Auditor Cindy Dalrymple and Chief Deputy Treasurer DeAnne Fisher for processing an unusually large batch of invoice and payroll transactions during recent weeks. "They have done a tremendous job," Luther said. Also during the meeting, the commissioners: Re-appointed Robbie Cheatham and Jodean Lee to Emergency Service District No. 2. Re-appointed Lon - da Chandler and J. Don McAlpin to Emergency Service District No. 6. Authorized an application for a non-matching grant from the Texas Local Emergency Planning Committee for the installation of a new camera system in the county emergency mobile command trailer.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall was absent.