Read full article on original website
Related
Madame Noire
SUNDAY ‘NOIRE: Signs You Might Be Drinking For The Wrong Reasons
Quitting alcohol for even a short period of time can leave your body and mind feeling better. And, taking a break from libations gives you a chance to reevaluate your relationship with alcohol. If you want to get back into drinking, there doesn’t need to be shame around it. The important thing is to have a healthy relationship with the substance and be cognizant of what place alcohol holds in your life.
People Are Sharing The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They Have Ever Gotten, And Most Of These Truly Deserve More Hype
All I want for Christmas issssss...everything on this list, honestly.
16 Hilarious Therapist Tweets That'll Make Any Therapist Have To Hide Their Laughter Behind Their Notepad
*prays for a gossip day and not a trauma day*
Comments / 0