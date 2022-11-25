ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Madame Noire

SUNDAY ‘NOIRE: Signs You Might Be Drinking For The Wrong Reasons

Quitting alcohol for even a short period of time can leave your body and mind feeling better. And, taking a break from libations gives you a chance to reevaluate your relationship with alcohol. If you want to get back into drinking, there doesn’t need to be shame around it. The important thing is to have a healthy relationship with the substance and be cognizant of what place alcohol holds in your life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy