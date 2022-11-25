ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

11Alive

DeKalb County Police investigating after remains found in Stone Mountain

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — DeKalb Police are investigating after a set of remains were found in Stone Mountain. Officers said they were called to the 6400 block of Rockbridge Road SW Monday, not far from Liberty Temple Christian Church after someone found bones in the area. The person who reported the discovery said they believed the remains once belonged to a human, DeKalb County Police Department said.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

UPDATE: Missing 'critical' 10-year-old found

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they have found a critical missing 10-year-old child who disappeared after getting dropped off by his school bus in northwest Atlanta. 10-year-old Cortez Smith went missing around 4 p.m. Monday evening. He was dropped off by his school bus to a shelter in northwest Atlanta where authorities said he lives.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta police confirm deadly shootout near Atlantic Station is gang-related

ATLANTA — Atlanta police investigators told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting death of a 12-year-old near Atlantic Station is gang-related. In an exclusive interview with Channel 2 Action News on Monday, Atlanta police Capt. Ralph Woolfolk, who leads the Gang Prosecution Unit, confirmed that the shooting on Saturday near Atlantic Station is likely gang-related.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman killed, husband injured in Buford during domestic dispute

BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman was shot and killed and her husband was shot and injured on Sunday morning. According to Buford officials, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 2605 Ivy Stone Trail around 10 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found 44-year-old Desiree Ann Jean Marin and her husband, 44-year-old Michael Jason Marin, each suffering from gunshot wounds.
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

