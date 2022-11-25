Read full article on original website
Santa Fun Run & Walk on 12/3Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Light up the Holidays Festival & Parade on 11/25Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
Thanksgiving in 5 on 11/19Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Veterans Ceremony on 11/10Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
WSPY NEWS
Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years
After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
Illinois Department Store Is One Of Best Places For Christmas
If you're looking for "THE" place to celebrate Christmas in Illinois, then you must check out this department store in Chicago. I'm a huge fan of Christmas, I have some great memories of my childhood and even more as a parent. Illinois is such an amazing place to spend the holidays because there are so many fun things to do. One of my favorites is going to Chicago. In particular, heading over to Macy's. It's like a wonderland for this time of year. I highly recommend checking it out.
wivr1017.com
Watseka lighted parade results
Another big turnout Friday night for the City of Watseka lighted Christmas Parade. Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amanda Hibbs says prizes were awarded in seven categories. The Watseka Family Festival Committee was this year’s grand marshals.
NBC Chicago
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train to Stop in Chicago Suburbs This Weekend. Here's Where to See It
After virtual displays the past two years, Canadian Pacific Railway's holiday train is returning to the tracks this holiday season. The railway company offers not one, but two holiday trains - one that travels solely in Canada and another that covers a portion of that country, but also parts of the U.S., specifically the Midwest and Northeast.
cwbchicago.com
Carjackings plunge as ‘Kia boys’ fuel a 185% increase in traditional auto thefts in Chicago
Chicago police are investigating two armed carjackings reported Sunday evening in Lakeview and the West Loop. But, hijacking reports in the city are down sharply from the two most recent Novembers, which were the second- and fourth-worst months for carjackings since at least 2001, as traditional motor vehicle thefts, fueled by the “Kia boy” craze, skyrocket.
What's Illinois' Most Popular Christmas Movie? A New List Reveals Answer
'Tis the season when holiday flicks squeeze back into the movie-watching rotation, and one film with Chicago ties seems to be popular nationwide, according to a new list. From a collection of IMDb's top 25 Christmas movies, lifestyle platform Wishlisted found the most popular one in each state using search data from Google Trends. The batch of high-rated films includes "The Grinch," "Die Hard," "Elf," "The Polar Express," "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and more.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
Chicago police say someone dumped packages in an alley in Little Village
CHICAGO - Packages were found abandoned in an alley way in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said the packages were found on South Troy near West 28th around 12:30 p.m. The packages were in a pile near a chain link fence. UPS released the following statement Sunday...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Comings & Goings: Pizza Castle now open in Hickory Hills
After almost five decades of serving pizzas from a small storefront in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood, Pizza Castle co-owner Richard Jensen had an opportunity to move into a bigger space and he jumped at the chance. So, Jensen packed up the family business and made the move a few...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago will see warm weather to start off the week, then the possibility of snow
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will start off mild early in the week, with a chance of snow on Wednesday. FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl said that Monday looks solid, with some sunshine and seasonal high temperatures in the mid-40s. Tuesday will be warmer, but we do have a risk...
wjol.com
Richards Street ramp to eastbound I-80 in Joliet to reopen Dec. 2
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad and westbound over Richards Street in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, the reconstructed ramp from Richards Street to eastbound I-80 will open, weather permitting, by 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.2M Unprecedented Resort-style Living Estate in Burr Ridge, IL Combines Opulence and State of the Art Technology
The Estate in Burr Ridge is a luxurious home masterfully designed and built to welcome you with warmth and comfort now available for sale. This home located at 7430 Arbor Ave, Burr Ridge, Illinois; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,500 square feet of living spaces. Call John Oertel (847-234-3041), Nicole Fabiano Oertel (312 375-5537) – Compass for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Burr Ridge.
Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb Celebrates Highly Anticipated Grand Opening
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, announces the grand opening of Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb – its first new community in the greater Chicago area in over 15 years. Located in Aurora, this resort-style community debuted six fully furnished model homes at a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony this month. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005031/en/ Located in Aurora, Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb debuted six fully furnished model homes at a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony. (Photo: Business Wire)
3 teens charged with mob action after causing disturbance at Joliet movie theater: police
JOLIET, Ill. - Three teenagers — one allegedly armed with a handgun — were arrested and charged Saturday night after causing a disturbance inside a Cinemark movie theater located at the Louis Joliet Mall, police said. Around 7:44 p.m., Joliet police say a security officer at the mall...
Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora Reaches Capacity, Closes Entrances on Black Friday
Black Friday shoppers have stowed the stores at Chicago Premium Outlet in suburban Aurora. The Aurora Police Department said in a Tweet the mall hit full capacity at 12:46 p.m., forcing entrances to be closed off and traffic to be re-directed for a period of time. In an update posted...
wivr1017.com
Gas prices down headed into the work week
Gas prices continue to fall as we head into another work week. Triple-A says the average cost for a gallon of regular no-lead gas is three-dollars-83 cents across the Land of Lincoln. That’s down a penny overnight and 17 cents cheaper than it was just a week ago. In the Kankakee area, Triple-A says gas is running 4.01 a gallon – down three-cents overnight and down 15 cents in the past week. A gallon of gas in Iroquois County sets you back 3.74 on average. It’s 3.91 in Ford County and 3.94 in Grundy County.
wgnradio.com
Paul Eisenberg: Lincoln Oasis is more than just a rest stop
Chicago Tribune’s Paul Eisenberg joins Jon Hansen to pay tribute to one of the last hidden gems of the Chicago expressways, the Lincoln Oasis. Paul shares many of his own personal anecdotes and some of the history of the last remaining oases, something unique to Chicago. You can read about more on the Lincoln Oasis in Paul’s latest article here.
wjol.com
Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns
File photo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A 41-year-old Joliet woman was taken to a Cook County hospital after suffering serious burn injuries at a residence. It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
