If you're looking for "THE" place to celebrate Christmas in Illinois, then you must check out this department store in Chicago. I'm a huge fan of Christmas, I have some great memories of my childhood and even more as a parent. Illinois is such an amazing place to spend the holidays because there are so many fun things to do. One of my favorites is going to Chicago. In particular, heading over to Macy's. It's like a wonderland for this time of year. I highly recommend checking it out.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO