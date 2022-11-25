ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley, IL

WSPY NEWS

Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years

After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
AURORA, IL
Q985

Illinois Department Store Is One Of Best Places For Christmas

If you're looking for "THE" place to celebrate Christmas in Illinois, then you must check out this department store in Chicago. I'm a huge fan of Christmas, I have some great memories of my childhood and even more as a parent. Illinois is such an amazing place to spend the holidays because there are so many fun things to do. One of my favorites is going to Chicago. In particular, heading over to Macy's. It's like a wonderland for this time of year. I highly recommend checking it out.
CHICAGO, IL
wivr1017.com

Watseka lighted parade results

Another big turnout Friday night for the City of Watseka lighted Christmas Parade. Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amanda Hibbs says prizes were awarded in seven categories. The Watseka Family Festival Committee was this year’s grand marshals.
WATSEKA, IL
cwbchicago.com

Carjackings plunge as ‘Kia boys’ fuel a 185% increase in traditional auto thefts in Chicago

Chicago police are investigating two armed carjackings reported Sunday evening in Lakeview and the West Loop. But, hijacking reports in the city are down sharply from the two most recent Novembers, which were the second- and fourth-worst months for carjackings since at least 2001, as traditional motor vehicle thefts, fueled by the “Kia boy” craze, skyrocket.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What's Illinois' Most Popular Christmas Movie? A New List Reveals Answer

'Tis the season when holiday flicks squeeze back into the movie-watching rotation, and one film with Chicago ties seems to be popular nationwide, according to a new list. From a collection of IMDb's top 25 Christmas movies, lifestyle platform Wishlisted found the most popular one in each state using search data from Google Trends. The batch of high-rated films includes "The Grinch," "Die Hard," "Elf," "The Polar Express," "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and more.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Comings & Goings: Pizza Castle now open in Hickory Hills

After almost five decades of serving pizzas from a small storefront in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood, Pizza Castle co-owner Richard Jensen had an opportunity to move into a bigger space and he jumped at the chance. So, Jensen packed up the family business and made the move a few...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Richards Street ramp to eastbound I-80 in Joliet to reopen Dec. 2

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad and westbound over Richards Street in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, the reconstructed ramp from Richards Street to eastbound I-80 will open, weather permitting, by 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
JOLIET, IL
luxury-houses.net

This $5.2M Unprecedented Resort-style Living Estate in Burr Ridge, IL Combines Opulence and State of the Art Technology

The Estate in Burr Ridge is a luxurious home masterfully designed and built to welcome you with warmth and comfort now available for sale. This home located at 7430 Arbor Ave, Burr Ridge, Illinois; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,500 square feet of living spaces. Call John Oertel (847-234-3041), Nicole Fabiano Oertel (312 375-5537) – Compass for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Burr Ridge.
BURR RIDGE, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb Celebrates Highly Anticipated Grand Opening

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, announces the grand opening of Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb – its first new community in the greater Chicago area in over 15 years. Located in Aurora, this resort-style community debuted six fully furnished model homes at a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony this month. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005031/en/ Located in Aurora, Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb debuted six fully furnished model homes at a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony. (Photo: Business Wire)
AURORA, IL
wivr1017.com

Gas prices down headed into the work week

Gas prices continue to fall as we head into another work week. Triple-A says the average cost for a gallon of regular no-lead gas is three-dollars-83 cents across the Land of Lincoln. That’s down a penny overnight and 17 cents cheaper than it was just a week ago. In the Kankakee area, Triple-A says gas is running 4.01 a gallon – down three-cents overnight and down 15 cents in the past week. A gallon of gas in Iroquois County sets you back 3.74 on average. It’s 3.91 in Ford County and 3.94 in Grundy County.
KANKAKEE, IL
wgnradio.com

Paul Eisenberg: Lincoln Oasis is more than just a rest stop

Chicago Tribune’s Paul Eisenberg joins Jon Hansen to pay tribute to one of the last hidden gems of the Chicago expressways, the Lincoln Oasis. Paul shares many of his own personal anecdotes and some of the history of the last remaining oases, something unique to Chicago. You can read about more on the Lincoln Oasis in Paul’s latest article here.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns

File photo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A 41-year-old Joliet woman was taken to a Cook County hospital after suffering serious burn injuries at a residence. It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
JOLIET, IL

