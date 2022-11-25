The holiday season is upon us and it’s often a stressful time for many of us. My husband and I have been in Colorado for the past five years. It’s become much harder to make it home for the holidays between our families. We have to debate where to spend Thanksgiving and where to spend Christmas. We have to decide if we should go to both sides of the family for each holiday or skip the road trips altogether. In the end, it just becomes very chaotic and stressful and someone is always upset.

