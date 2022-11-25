Read full article on original website
After craving a hamburger, 8-year old decides to drive himself to restaurant
What would you do if you found out your 8-year old child took your car?. A hamburger was all that an Ohioan child of eight years old wanted one night in 2017. So, when his parents went to bed, he made the decision to steal their car and try to drive himself and his sister, who was four at the time, to the nearest McDonald's.
Thrillist
KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal
Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
As McRib Waves Goodbye, McDonald's Menu Adds New Burgers
After a month-long "farewell tour," the McRib has finally left McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report menus -- the barbecue pork sandwich was a regular item between 1981 and 1985 and has regularly reappeared as an LTO in the last decade. While the Golden Arches pushed an extensive marketing campaign...
McDonald's Menu 'McHack' Shows a Way to Get a Cheap McMeal
With inflation sending the cost of both groceries and eating out to new heights, more people who may have otherwise gone somewhere else are turning to fast food as the cheapest available option. Placer.ai researchers calculated that even though restaurant visits fell by 7.6% in July and 13.7% in August,...
Thrillist
Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back Its Triple Treat Box for the Holidays
With the holiday season approaching, Pizza Hut is bringing a gift for longtime fans. That's right, the Triple Treat Box is back. As Brand Eating reports, pizza chain's stacked box features a pair of medium, one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and 10 Cinnabon Mini Rolls for dessert. It all comes wrapped in special holiday packaging, making for a three-course holiday meal. You can deck the pizzas out with any one topping of your choice from Pizza Hut's many options.
Taco Bell Is Officially Adding Two New '7-Layer' Meals To Its Menu
Taco Bell is known for keeping their menu fresh, even if some of those changes (like temporarily getting rid of the ultra-beloved Mexican pizza) make its customers go pretty loco. Their creative take on the Mexican food genre, coupled with affordable prices, are a clear success story, as the brand is shooting to achieve the $20 billion mark in annual sales. The chain is planning to achieve this via an aggressive international expansion, with at least 1,000 new non-U.S. locations planned, CNBC reports.
McDonald's Employees Refuse to Serve Man a Vegan Patty With Regular Cheese
Hello. It is me, the woman who was devastated to learn that McDonald's got rid of their salads in most U.S. locations. That and the 2016 demise of the legendary Snack Wrap has caused me to avoid my once favorite fast food chain in recent months. Now, I have a...
Guest Surprised by Hotel Robot After Ordering Taco Bell in Room, Sparking Debate Over Robots in Workplace
Robots are on the rise in the hospitality industry. In this decade, their number is expected to rise by 25.5%, becoming a $3 billion market in 2030. And now we have proof of what happens when you let those robots loose in your hotel: they deliver Taco Bell on demand and then do a little happy dance.
Woman Jokingly Accuses Restaurant of Charging $9 for Ocean Spray, Sparks Debate
Few things are more frustrating than paying more for something than it's worth. In the early days of Beats headphones, for instance, audiophiles were flabbergasted when they would take apart the headsets only to find that they were packed with weights to give them a premium feel, even if the sound quality was on par with way cheaper offerings.
