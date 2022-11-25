Read full article on original website
Related
11-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Dies in Deer Hunting Incident
An 11-year-old boy from Wisconsin died Sunday morning after a tragic hunting incident. The young hunter’s death came after his chest was pierced by a bullet. KSTP, an ABC affiliate, reported that around 9 a.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old man was attempting to unload a firearm that had been in the backseat of a vehicle. It was then that the gun discharged. Sadly, the bullet struck the 11-year-old victim in the chest, later leading to his death. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel states the deer hunting incident took place in the town of Seneca, WI. Seneca is located in Green Lake County.
Up to 40,000 minks that escaped Ohio farm are being hunted and killed by locals with police using snow plow to clear carcasses
Thousands of minks who were released from a northwest Ohio farm are being hunted by armed locals and killed on local roads, authorities say.Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach said an estimated 10,000 minks were let loose from Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township overnight on Tuesday, in a statement posted to social media.With hundreds of minks being killed while trying to cross US Route 127 near the farm, authorities brought in snow plows to clear the carcasses, Mr Riggenbach said. WTOL11 reported that locals with firearms headed to the area to cull the carnivorous predators who...
Comments / 0