CLEMSON – Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins left Saturday’s game against South Carolina with an injury with 6:14 left in the second quarter. Collins, who was playing in his first game after missing two games with a shoulder injury, was hastened into the Tigers’ injury tent along the sideline and did not return to action. He spent the second half on the Clemson sideline, without pads or helmet.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO