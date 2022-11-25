ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blufftontoday.com

The death knell for Clemson football playoff hopes came in unexpected fashion

CLEMSON – Some things we learned Saturday during Clemson's football game against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium. South Carolina’s romp against Tennessee last week was more legitimate than not. Clemson’s thin hopes of making the College Football Playoff are no longer even a pipe dream. Clemson’s DJ...
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

South Carolina football grades vs. Clemson: Shane Beamer is back

CLEMSON — One week after one of the biggest upsets in South Carolina football history, the Gamecocks earned arguably an even bigger one, beating rival Clemson, ranked No. 8 in the country, 31-30 at the Tigers’ Memorial Stadium. It was the first win for the Gamecocks' (8-4) over...
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins leaves South Carolina game with injury

CLEMSON – Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins left Saturday’s game against South Carolina with an injury with 6:14 left in the second quarter. Collins, who was playing in his first game after missing two games with a shoulder injury, was hastened into the Tigers’ injury tent along the sideline and did not return to action. He spent the second half on the Clemson sideline, without pads or helmet.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy