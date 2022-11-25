Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Related
blufftontoday.com
What Clemson football will miss without DB RJ Mickens in ACC championship game
CLEMSON – Clemson defensive back R.J. Mickens didn't feel like he had done anything against the rules. Then he saw the evidence. As referees were having further review of a play for a possible targeting penalty during Saturday's game against South Carolina, Mickens watched the video board. "I didn't...
blufftontoday.com
Despite career-worst passing game, DJ Uiagalelei set to start for Clemson in ACC title game
CLEMSON – DJ Uiagalelei is still “the guy” at Clemson. Uiagalelei, who’s coming off the worst game of his career, will start at quarterback for the 29th time when Clemson plays North Carolina on Saturday in the 2022 ACC Championship Game at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football's Jordan McFadden from Dorman High named ACC's best offensive lineman
Clemson football player Jordan McFadden, a local product from Dorman High School, has been named winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy given to the best offensive lineman in the ACC. McFadden, a graduate student left tackle, has started every game for the Tigers for the past three years. He will...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football Offensive Coordinator Brandon Streeter talks WRU and Tight Ends play
Clemson football Offensive Coordinator Brandon Streeter talks WRU and Tight Ends play during a midweek press conference Monday, Nov 28, 2022. Clemson prepares for the ACC Championship football game against University of North Carolina in Charlotte, kickoff 8 p.m. Dec 3, 2022.
blufftontoday.com
The death knell for Clemson football playoff hopes came in unexpected fashion
CLEMSON – Some things we learned Saturday during Clemson's football game against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium. South Carolina’s romp against Tennessee last week was more legitimate than not. Clemson’s thin hopes of making the College Football Playoff are no longer even a pipe dream. Clemson’s DJ...
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina football invading Clemson's Gathering at the Paw was bad. Can it get worse?
CLEMSON – Clemson football’s post-game “Gathering at the Paw” tradition, in which jubilant fans rush the field after every game and converge at the giant orange Tiger paw at midfield regardless of opponent or victory margin, became something else Saturday afternoon. It seemed a roost for...
blufftontoday.com
Why Clemson football has a dilemma with running quarterback like DJ Uiagalelei
CLEMSON – Clemson football needs quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to win, needs him to run the ball and needs him to stay healthy. Can all three exist? Maybe not to the extent is has so far season. Uiagalelei took some big hits Saturday in a 31-30 loss to South Carolina...
blufftontoday.com
Why we gave Clemson football coaching, Dabo Swinney a D in loss to South Carolina
CLEMSON – This is why teachers and parents always say to finish classes strong. Clemson football would have earned good marks at halftime Saturday, but the Tigers couldn't keep it going and lost, 31-30, to South Carolina at Memorial Stadium. Clemson (10-2) will play Dec. 3 (8 p.m., ABC)...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football's RJ Mickens ejected for targeting penalty against South Carolina
CLEMSON – Clemson football player R.J. Mickens was ejected from Saturday's game against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium and will have to sit out the first half of the ACC championship game. Mickens was penalized for targeting during the final minute of the third quarter, when he led with...
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina football upsets No. 8 Clemson, snaps Tigers' seven-game rivalry win streak
CLEMSON — One week after one of the biggest upsets in South Carolina football history, the Gamecocks added another in what many fans consider the most important game of the season. For the first time since 2013, South Carolina beat rival Clemson, ranked No. 8 in the country, 31-30 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina football grades vs. Clemson: Shane Beamer is back
CLEMSON — One week after one of the biggest upsets in South Carolina football history, the Gamecocks earned arguably an even bigger one, beating rival Clemson, ranked No. 8 in the country, 31-30 at the Tigers’ Memorial Stadium. It was the first win for the Gamecocks' (8-4) over...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins leaves South Carolina game with injury
CLEMSON – Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins left Saturday’s game against South Carolina with an injury with 6:14 left in the second quarter. Collins, who was playing in his first game after missing two games with a shoulder injury, was hastened into the Tigers’ injury tent along the sideline and did not return to action. He spent the second half on the Clemson sideline, without pads or helmet.
Comments / 0