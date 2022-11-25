Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Gone are the days when we used to rely on standard LED bulbs to lighten up the home. Smart LED bulbs with RGB lighting have completely taken over modern homes, and if you plan to get one, Govee’s offerings are worth checking out. Govee smart LED bulbs usually retail for triple digits, but this Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to grab a 4-bulb pack for only $75. They are easily one of the best smart home devices for beginners.

2 DAYS AGO