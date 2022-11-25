Read full article on original website
Travis Barker’s Son Landon, 18, Posts Sweet Thanksgiving Tribute To Stepmom Kourtney
Landon Barker proved once again that he has a great relationship with his stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian. The son of Travis Barker, who married Kourtney in April of this year, took to his Instagram Stories on Friday, Nov. 25 to share a sweet tribute to the reality star in honor of Thanksgiving. Alongside a fabulous photo of himself, Travis, Kourtney and two of her kids: daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 7, Landon tagged Kourt and wrote, “I’m so thankful for you and I love you guys!”
Landon Barker celebrates girlfriend Charlie D'Amelio's Dancing with the Stars win
Landon Barker congratulated his girlfriend Charli D'Amelio with a sweet message after she won the coveted Mirrorball trophy during the 31st season finale of Dancing With The Stars on Monday. Travis Barker's son, 19, uploaded an adorable snap on Tuesday as he proudly posed with the social media personality, 18,...
Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Family Photo with Her Two Daughters on Thanksgiving: 'My Heart'
Brooke Shields shares daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, with husband Chris Henchy Brooke Shields is feeling grateful for family this Thanksgiving. Over the weekend, the actress, 57, shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram from her Thanksgiving celebrations with her family. The first picture showed Shields and husband Chris Henchy with their two daughters, Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, as they posed for a family photo with palm trees in the background. Shields and her girls wore florals for the occasion while Henchy opted for a...
Marc Anthony Suspicious Of Jennifer Lopez’s Husband Ben Affleck? J.Lo’s Ex Allegedly Knows How Jennifer Garner’s Ex-Husband Became Moody, Out Of Control
Marc Anthony is allegedly protective of Jennifer Lopez. The exes, who became good friends after they split, were blessed with two children together, Max and Emme. Now, there are reports claiming that Anthony is also suspicious of Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck. Table of contents. Marc Anthony Protective Of Jennifer...
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'
Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." ...
Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing
Kylie Jenner enjoyed a visit of from special guests at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and they were none other than her famous sisters – Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall. Of course, they had to record a video for the mogul’s TikTok. The Kardashians have been at the top...
Ben Affleck Says He Loves Jennifer Lopez Because She’s ‘the Person I Remember From 20 Years Ago’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck gave fans a small glimpse into their life as newlyweds and what they appreciate about each other.
Jennifer Lopez Made a Rare & Gushing Comment About Ben Affleck’s Ex Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Lopez isn’t interested in having a feud with husband Ben Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. She only has lovely things to say about the Yes Day actress when it comes to their co-parenting life together. It wouldn’t be shocking to hear that three A-list stars struggle over the...
Reese Witherspoon Poses with Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, as They Celebrate Thanksgiving
Reese Witherspoon shares daughter Ava, 23, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe Reese Witherspoon spent Thanksgiving with some of her favorite people. The actress shared family moments from her holiday on her Instagram Story on Thursday, including one snap of her posing with daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. Witherspoon is also mom to sons Deacon Phillippe, 19, with Ryan and Tennessee James, 10, with husband Jim Toth. RELATED: Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 125+ Best Deals Last...
John Travolta celebrates son Ben's 12th birthday with sweet photo of him and his dog
There's plenty to celebrate in the Travolta household this week. Not only is Thanksgiving finally here, but Ben Travolta turned 12 on Wednesday -- and he of course got birthday tributes from his dad, John Travolta, and his sister, Ella Travolta. "Happy birthday my Ben! From your Dad, Ella and...
Will Smith Broke His Silence On What Happened When He Slapped Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars, And He Said It Was A "Horrific" Night
"There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just — I lost it, you know?”
Justin Long Says He Calls Girlfriend Kate Bosworth 'Catherine': 'It's a Little More Personal'
The actor and screenwriter discussed his relationship on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Monday while promoting his new flick Christmas with the Campbells Justin Long revealed that he calls his girlfriend Kate Bosworth by her full name. The actor and screenwriter, 44, opened up about his romance with his House of Darkness co-star, 39, during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Monday. When the Christmas with the Campbells star began to share how his Thanksgiving went with his girlfriend "Catherine," Jenna Hager Bush quickly jumped...
Kanye West says Adidas sued him for $275 million and froze all his bank accounts in a video announcing his 2024 presidential campaign
Ye's Twitter video suggests Adidas took action on November 16 – one week after the company announced that severing ties with him would cut its profits in half.
The world's biggest YouTuber dismissed Elon Musk's plan for Twitter to compete with the video platform: 'I'd be shocked if you crack that code'
The world's biggest YouTube star MrBeast told Elon Musk he'd be "shocked" if Twitter can match YouTube's monetization strategy for video influencers.
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Attend New York Knicks Game Together
Watch: Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski SPOTTED at Knicks Game. Weeks after sparking romance rumors, Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski attended a NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks on Nov. 27 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. For the court-side outing, the Saturday...
Jennifer Lopez Says 'True Love Does Exist' as She Recalls Her 'Biggest Heartbreak' with Ben Affleck
On Friday, Lopez announced her ninth studio album This Is Me...Now, a follow-up to her 2022 album This Is Me...Then Jennifer Lopez is reflecting on her love story with Ben Affleck as she gears up to release This Is Me...Now — a follow-up to her 2002 release This Is Me...Then. During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on Monday, the "On the Floor" singer opened up about the message behind her upcoming album — and offered fans a piece of advice on love: don't give up on it. "We...
Fans Think Emily Ratajkowski Had Fat Removal Surgery After Seeing Early Career Photos: 'Looks Worse Now'
It was always obvious that Emily Ratajkowski would have a great modeling career. From the very first moment she appeared on screen, it was clear to see that she was a natural beauty who loved the camera; and the camera definitely loved her!. Emily Ratajkowski Plastic Surgery Before And After.
The Kardashians Went All Out On Thanksgiving With Royal Portraits Of Themselves
Everything to Know About “The Kardashians” Show Everything to Know About “The Kardashians” Show. The Kardashians and Jenners love to go big for every one of the holidays, and this year, they were extra in a way probably no one outside the family (or the art studio) would have guessed. Kim Kardashian shared her elaborate decorations on the wall for the seasonal dinner, which were a series of fantastic portraits of her family members as royalty.
Love Is Blind’s Raven Spends Thanksgiving ‘Alone’ After SK Split: How Season 3 Stars Celebrated Turkey Day 2022
A Thanksgiving to remember! Just like their individual journeys on Love Is Blind, season 3 contestants — including the recently broken-up Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada, along with Zanab Jaffrey, Cole Barnett, Nancy Rodriguez, Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed and more — all had wildly different Turkey Day celebrations. Raven, 29, and SK, 34 […]
