HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Son Landon, 18, Posts Sweet Thanksgiving Tribute To Stepmom Kourtney

Landon Barker proved once again that he has a great relationship with his stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian. The son of Travis Barker, who married Kourtney in April of this year, took to his Instagram Stories on Friday, Nov. 25 to share a sweet tribute to the reality star in honor of Thanksgiving. Alongside a fabulous photo of himself, Travis, Kourtney and two of her kids: daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 7, Landon tagged Kourt and wrote, “I’m so thankful for you and I love you guys!”
People

Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Family Photo with Her Two Daughters on Thanksgiving: 'My Heart'

Brooke Shields shares daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, with husband Chris Henchy Brooke Shields is feeling grateful for family this Thanksgiving. Over the weekend, the actress, 57, shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram from her Thanksgiving celebrations with her family. The first picture showed Shields and husband Chris Henchy with their two daughters, Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, as they posed for a family photo with palm trees in the background. Shields and her girls wore florals for the occasion while Henchy opted for a...
epicstream.com

Marc Anthony Suspicious Of Jennifer Lopez’s Husband Ben Affleck? J.Lo’s Ex Allegedly Knows How Jennifer Garner’s Ex-Husband Became Moody, Out Of Control

Marc Anthony is allegedly protective of Jennifer Lopez. The exes, who became good friends after they split, were blessed with two children together, Max and Emme. Now, there are reports claiming that Anthony is also suspicious of Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck. Table of contents. Marc Anthony Protective Of Jennifer...
People

Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'

Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." ...
realitytitbit.com

Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a visit of from special guests at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and they were none other than her famous sisters – Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall. Of course, they had to record a video for the mogul’s TikTok. The Kardashians have been at the top...
People

Reese Witherspoon Poses with Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, as They Celebrate Thanksgiving

Reese Witherspoon shares daughter Ava, 23, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe Reese Witherspoon spent Thanksgiving with some of her favorite people. The actress shared family moments from her holiday on her Instagram Story on Thursday, including one snap of her posing with daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. Witherspoon is also mom to sons Deacon Phillippe, 19, with Ryan and Tennessee James, 10, with husband Jim Toth. RELATED: Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 125+ Best Deals Last...
People

Justin Long Says He Calls Girlfriend Kate Bosworth 'Catherine': 'It's a Little More Personal'

The actor and screenwriter discussed his relationship on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Monday while promoting his new flick Christmas with the Campbells Justin Long revealed that he calls his girlfriend Kate Bosworth by her full name. The actor and screenwriter, 44, opened up about his romance with his House of Darkness co-star, 39, during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Monday. When the Christmas with the Campbells star began to share how his Thanksgiving went with his girlfriend "Catherine," Jenna Hager Bush quickly jumped...
People

Jennifer Lopez Says 'True Love Does Exist' as She Recalls Her 'Biggest Heartbreak' with Ben Affleck

On Friday, Lopez announced her ninth studio album This Is Me...Now, a follow-up to her 2022 album This Is Me...Then Jennifer Lopez is reflecting on her love story with Ben Affleck as she gears up to release This Is Me...Now — a follow-up to her 2002 release This Is Me...Then. During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on Monday, the "On the Floor" singer opened up about the message behind her upcoming album — and offered fans a piece of advice on love: don't give up on it. "We...
Elle

The Kardashians Went All Out On Thanksgiving With Royal Portraits Of Themselves

Everything to Know About “The Kardashians” Show Everything to Know About “The Kardashians” Show. The Kardashians and Jenners love to go big for every one of the holidays, and this year, they were extra in a way probably no one outside the family (or the art studio) would have guessed. Kim Kardashian shared her elaborate decorations on the wall for the seasonal dinner, which were a series of fantastic portraits of her family members as royalty.
Us Weekly

Love Is Blind’s Raven Spends Thanksgiving ‘Alone’ After SK Split: How Season 3 Stars Celebrated Turkey Day 2022

A Thanksgiving to remember! Just like their individual journeys on Love Is Blind, season 3 contestants — including the recently broken-up Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada, along with Zanab Jaffrey, Cole Barnett, Nancy Rodriguez, Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed and more — all had wildly different Turkey Day celebrations. Raven, 29, and SK, 34 […]
106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

