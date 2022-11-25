Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback
For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday
Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go. Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
Bucs’ Tristan Wirfs carted off after ‘gruesome’ injury against Browns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was taken out of the game after sustaining an injury in overtime against the Cleveland Browns Sunday.
What does Sunday’s Browns win over the Buccaneers mean with Deshaun Watson returning?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns beat the Buccaneers on Sunday, 23-17, in overtime, sending Jacoby Brissett riding off into the sunset as the team’s starting quarterback with a win. They will hand things off to Deshaun Watson next week when they visit Houston. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and...
Tagovailoa, Dolphins rout Texans 30-15 for 5th straight win
MIAMI GARDENS (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 299 yards and the Miami Dolphins raced to a 30-point lead before holding on for their fifth straight win, a 30-15 victory over the one-win Houston Texans on Sunday. Tagovailoa had his fourth straight game without an interception, Jaylen Waddle and...
Cleveland Browns Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Score Predictions
The (3-7) Cleveland Browns matchup with the (5-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 12 of the NFL season. The Browns enter this matchup coming off a tough loss against the Buffalo Bills. Let’s take a look at our writer’s bold predictions for this Sunday’s matchup. Writer: Wendi...
Bills want the Smoke: Team signs fan favorite WR to practice squad
The Buffalo Bills are turning to an old friend for depth at wide receiver. On Saturday, the Bills announced four roster moves. The biggest surprise among the roster moves was Buffalo signing John Brown to their practice squad. Brown, 32, played with the Bills from 2019-2020. The veteran receiver played...
Bills Dealing With Illness In Locker Room Ahead Of Patriots Game
Nearly a half-dozen Buffalo Bills are unwell ahead of the team’s midweek trip to New England. Five Bills players did not practice Monday due to illness, according to the team’s injury report: safeties Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson, cornerback Dane Jackson, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Quintin Morris.
NFL World Reacts To Shocking Upset On Sunday
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were sizable favorites over Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. The NFL is unpredictable, though. Cleveland shocked Tampa Bay, as the Browns upset the Buccaneers, 23-17, in overtime. Deshaun Watson is now set to return for the Browns next week. That will...
Look: Skunk In The Crowd At NFL Stadium On Sunday
Something stinky made its way into FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. That's right, a stunk has invaded the stands where the Cleveland Browns play. Fans were seen taking a video of it during a break of action. There's no word on if the skunk was trying to describe how the Browns...
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette not Making Trip to Cleveland
Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tomorrow who will be without their top running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette is not making the trip to Cleveland, according to the Buccaneers. Fournette has run for 462 yards but it has taken 135 attempts. The Tampa Bay running back...
Jerod Mayo believes Patriots ‘have to’ take playoff loss to Bills personally ahead of first matchup this season
"Each game is its own game, let me start by saying that. At the same time, it wasn't our best showing the last time we played these guys." Just about everyone knows what happened the last time the Patriots took the field against the Bills. But in case you need a refresher, the Patriots’ defense failed to get a single stop, allowing 47 points on seven touchdown drives in a blowout playoff loss.
Bills prepare for life without Von Miller
Bills will be without their star pass rusher for at least one game
Cleveland Browns looking to avoid an 0-for-November against Tom Brady, Buccaneers
CLEVELAND − The last time the Browns were in their own stadium, it may have been their best performance of the season. That was on Halloween night, when the Browns went out and pummeled the Cincinnati Bengals 32-13 to head into the bye with a bit of momentum. However, that momentum didn't come out of the bye with them.
Bucs elevate RB Gio Bernard from IR, set to play against Browns
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated veteran running back Giovani Bernard from Injured Reserve, the team announced Saturday. The 31-year-old returns to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Browns. Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said Friday Bernard has been working out and getting...
Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Leads Pro Bowl Games Voting by Fans
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson leads all players in balloting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games Vote with 90,313 votes. The Minnesota Vikings lead all clubs in total votes received. The Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles round out the current top five. Fans can...
NFL announces athletes selected for 2023 International Player Pathway program
The NFL announced the names of the 11 athletes, from five countries, selected for the 2023 International Player Pathway (IPP) program. Established in 2017, the IPP program aims to provide elite international athletes with the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and ultimately work to earn a spot on an NFL roster.
The First Read, Week 13: Players who could be stretch-run heroes; Chargers' staying power
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- An early feel-good story takes a turn. -- Who's rising and falling after Week 12?. -- What can we expect from Deshaun Watson?. But...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers dealing with avulsion fracture in right thumb
The thumb injury to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is more severe than known. Rodgers' injury, suffered during a 27-22 loss to the Giants in London on Oct. 9, is actually an avulsion fracture of the thumb, sources say. It is serious enough that surgery is almost always the answer to fix this type of injury, according to people with knowledge of Rodgers' fracture.
Browns Nation News And Notes (11/29/22)
It is Tuesday, November 29, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans cannot stop smiling and enjoying the Week 12 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was the epitome of the perfect game in an imperfect 2022, and it served as a reminder as to what David Njoku and Nick Chubb can do and gave Jacoby Brissett a well-deserved win as he has skillfully and gracefully handled the pressure and expectations of a bizarre season for him personally.
