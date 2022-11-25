In 50 years of existence, BMW M has grown from in-house race shop to one of the most vaunted performance brands—and dialed in the formula for building damn good sport sedans along the way. Among those, perhaps the most iconic is the M3. To celebrate M's half-century milestone, BMW announced the M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M. Clumsy as the car's denomination may be, the way it drives is anything but, and it's stacked with alluring details that set it apart from your typical M3. Like what you see? Hustle to your local BMW store as soon as you finish reading, because only 500 are slated for production.

3 DAYS AGO