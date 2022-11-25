Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Proves Loyalty To Roman Reigns, Secures Bloodline Victory In WarGames At Survivor Series
Sami Zayn proves his loyalty to The Bloodline. In the closing of Survivor Series 2022, Sami Zayn teamed with Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa to defeat The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, Kevin Owen & Drew McIntyre. Throughout the night, Sami Zayn's loyalty was called...
Becky Lynch To Kick Off 11/28 WWE Raw, First Hour Is Commercial Free
The Man comes back around to WWE Raw. WWE announced that Becky Lynch will kick off the November 28 episode of WWE Raw. This will mark Lynch's first appeared on WWE Raw since the Raw after WWE SummerSlam where she announced she suffered a separated shoulder against Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam.
Austin Theory Wins WWE United States Title At WWE Survivor Series 2022
Austin Theory regains the title. Austin Theory won the WWE United States Championship at WWE Survivor Series, defeating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match. The finish saw Rollins, the champion entering the bout, going for a falcon arrow after hitting a top rope superplex on Theory....
More Details On WWE's Interest In Jonah fka Bronson Reed
WWE has interest in another former name, but that's not news. However, them being offering him a deal is. Recently, Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio reported that WWE had interest in Jonah, formerly known as Bronson Reed, with Wrestling Observer now reporting that he has a contract offer. Bronson was released in 2021, and Triple H was always a big supporter of his, evidenced by his booking within NXT. However, Jonah has since moved on to New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he was given a massive victory over Kazuchika Okada in 2022, all while not under a full-time contract.
Producers And Backstage News From WWE Raw & Smackdown November 14-18
- Shelton Benjamin vs. Dominik Mysterio: Shane Helms. - US Title: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor: Jamie Noble. - There were several revisions to the lineup. Dominik Mysterio was originally not scheduled to wrestle. Rollins vs. Balor was made a United States Title match, and Elias & Riddle vs. Alpha Academy was set for the show.
WWE Survivor Series: War Games (11/26/2022) Results: War Games Matches, Ronda Rousey & Seth Rollins
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/26/2022 edition of Survivor Series: War Games live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Peacock & the WWE Network (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
Details On Hit Row's WWE Deals
WWE has brought back numerous talent, and we're starting to get some more details. Fightful has learned that specifically several of the talent brought back to the Smackdown brand are on three-year contracts that are set to expire in the Summer of 2025. Specifically, we've also heard that Hit Row have matching deals that expire around the same time, and are on those three year deals. Some of the talent brought back have representation and were able to negotiate different contracts.
WWE Survivor Series Breaks Records, Sarah Logan Reacts To New Name, The Rock Make Amends | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, November 27, 2022:. - Triple H announced during a press conference following last night's WWE Survivor Series, that the event broke records. This year's Survivor Series who is the most-watched Survivor Series event in history, the highest-grossing event in the history of the November tradition. The event also drew the highest gate in the history of Boston's TD Garden for WWE.
More Details On How Kenny Omega's NJPW Return Came About
Kenny Omega is headed back to New Japan Pro Wrestling for Wrestle Kingdom in 2023. After a four year absence, we're told that conversations started this summer about Kenny Omega facing Will Ospreay in New Japan Pro Wrestling. During our interview with Omega in June before Forbidden Door, he was in work mode in planting the seeds for a match even before his return ahead of AEW All Out. However, the match wasn't finalized by then.
Bayley Is Ready For War, Survivor Series Hype, Paul Heyman Talks WarGames Wisdom | Fight Size Update
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, November 26, 2022. - Tonight, WWE's main roster men and women enter WarGames for the first time and Bayley, among others, is ready for War:. With experience comes wisdom. 30 years ago, I devised a strategy that enabled @steveaustinbsr #RickRude @thearnshowpod #larryzybysko #bobbyeaton...
WWE SmackDown On 11/25 Preliminary Viewership Down Ahead Of WWE Survivor Series
The preliminary numbers are in for the November 25 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports Friday's WWE SmackDown averaged 2.064 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour produced 2.224 million viewers while the second hour produced 1.904 million viewers. The November 18 episode scored 2.127 million preliminary viewers with a final viewership number of 2.232 million viewers.
Sami Zayn: Roman Reigns Gets To Show More Depth Being On-Screen With Me
Sami Zayn has breathed a different life into The Bloodline since he linked up with Roman Reigns and the Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) shortly after WrestleMania. Before the two were paired up on-screen, Roman had praised Sami Zayn in an August 2021 interview with Ariel Helwani, saying how Sami would pop him and that more Sami on TV is a good thing.
Becky Lynch On Cage Jump: My Palms Were Sweaty, Arms Spaghetti, No Vomit On My Sweater Already
Becky Lynch made a triumphant return to the ring at WWE Survivor Series, picking up the win for her team. Lynch teamed with Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim to defeat Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross. The bout was Lynch's first match since WWE SummerSlam when she suffered a separated shoulder injury against Belair.
Sarath Ton Explains Why Roman Reigns Didn't Wear Red At WWE Survivor Series
The Bloodline stood victorious at WWE Survivor Series, closing out the night with a WarGames victory. Sami Zayn, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), and Solo Sikoa were all decked in red and ready for war at Survivor Series as they went to battle against Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Kevin Owens, Ridge Holland, & Butch. All four of the five Bloodline members wore red, Roman Reigns donned his black pants for WarGames.
WWE Raw (11/28/22) Results: Becky Lynch Kicks Off, Dexter Lumis Tries To Earn A Contract, More
WWE Raw (11/28) - If Lumis wins, he earns a WWE contract: Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz. - Becky Lynch starts the show by proving that she is a man of the people and going into the crowd. Bayley confronts her from the ring. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY attack Becky Lynch in the crowd and Becky ends up rolling with all three members of Damage Control into the concession stand. Eventually, they would be pulled apart.
WOW Wanted To Bring In Ruby Soho Before AEW Signing
We've mentioned in the past that WOW Women of Wrestling made attempts to bring in The Inspiration before they ended up heading to IMPACT Wrestling, but that's far from the only star they tried to reach out to. Among those, we're told that feelers were sent out to those connected...
Triple H Recalls Conversation With Becky Lynch Regarding Her Returning For WarGames
On the November 25 episode of WWE SmackDown, Becky Lynch made her return to WWE TV as the fifth member of Bianca Belair's team for WarGames at WWE Survivor Series. Lynch had been sidelined since WWE SummerSlam with a separated shoulder. Speaking at the WWE Survivor Series press conference, Triple...
Podcast: WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Full Show Review & Results | Denise Salcedo & Will Washington!
Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) and Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) review WWE Survivor Series Wargames 2022, with Sean Ross Sapp providing backstage notes!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all of Manscaped's great products and 20% off, plus free...
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (11/28): Konosuke Takeshita, Eddie Kingston, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the November 28, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The lineup features names like Konosuke Takeshita, Eddie Kingston, Athena, and more. The stream for the show can be seen below. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark:...
WWE Survivor Series, the Elite in Chicago, and more (Tag Talk #24)
Kiley (@fuller_kiley) and Haley (@haleyanne_) review WWE Survivor Series, discuss the Elite vs Death Triangle from AEW Dynamite, and chat about more miscellaneous news in tag team wrestling.
