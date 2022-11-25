Read full article on original website
Related
Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Holocaust denier as dinner guest
(The Hill) – Former President Trump on Saturday said Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is a “seriously troubled man” who he was trying to help, but also blamed the controversial musician for a dinner in which Trump says Ye brought along a known white supremacist.
Elon Musk says he would support DeSantis in 2024
(The Hill) – Elon Musk said he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) if he runs for president in 2024. In a tweet responding to a user question on Friday, Musk said that he would support DeSantis after claiming he would prefer a “sensible and centrist” candidate. The latest post follows a tweet in June in which the billionaire said he was leaning toward supporting the governor in the next presidential election.
GOP, Trump’s potential 2024 rivals criticize dinner with white nationalist
Top GOP figures and potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates spent the weekend criticizing former President Trump after reports surfaced that he had dinner at Mar-a-Lago with known white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Trump on Saturday blamed Ye, the rapper formally known as Kanye West, for arriving to a planned dinner between...
7 Republicans most likely to challenge Trump in 2024
(The Hill) – All eyes are turning to a number of Republicans to see which rising stars and notable voices might decide to take on former President Trump in 2024. Though Trump formally announced a third run for the White House earlier this month, the disappointing midterm results for the GOP, which included Trump endorsees who struggled to cross the finish line in their respective races, has only encouraged other Republicans to make their own presidential bids.
Trump blasts special counsel Jack Smith as ‘political hit man’
Former President Trump on Sunday criticized Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed to oversee criminal probes into the former president, as a “political hit man” and blasted the Justice Department as “corrupt.”. “Jack Smith (nice, soft name, isn’t it?), is a political hit man, who is totally...
Photos: ‘We the People’ at heart of White House holiday decorations
WASHINGTON (AP) — “We the People” is Jill Biden’s holiday theme with White House decorations designed for “the people” to see themselves in the tree ornaments, mantel displays, mirrors and do-it-yourself creations that have turned the mansion’s public spaces into a winter wonderland.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
52K+
Followers
51K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0