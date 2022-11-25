(The Hill) – All eyes are turning to a number of Republicans to see which rising stars and notable voices might decide to take on former President Trump in 2024. Though Trump formally announced a third run for the White House earlier this month, the disappointing midterm results for the GOP, which included Trump endorsees who struggled to cross the finish line in their respective races, has only encouraged other Republicans to make their own presidential bids.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO