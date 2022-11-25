ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Elon Musk says he would support DeSantis in 2024

(The Hill) – Elon Musk said he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) if he runs for president in 2024. In a tweet responding to a user question on Friday, Musk said that he would support DeSantis after claiming he would prefer a “sensible and centrist” candidate. The latest post follows a tweet in June in which the billionaire said he was leaning toward supporting the governor in the next presidential election.
7 Republicans most likely to challenge Trump in 2024

(The Hill) – All eyes are turning to a number of Republicans to see which rising stars and notable voices might decide to take on former President Trump in 2024. Though Trump formally announced a third run for the White House earlier this month, the disappointing midterm results for the GOP, which included Trump endorsees who struggled to cross the finish line in their respective races, has only encouraged other Republicans to make their own presidential bids.
Trump blasts special counsel Jack Smith as ‘political hit man’

Former President Trump on Sunday criticized Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed to oversee criminal probes into the former president, as a “political hit man” and blasted the Justice Department as “corrupt.”. “Jack Smith (nice, soft name, isn’t it?), is a political hit man, who is totally...
