Read full article on original website
Related
New Day Pay Tribute To Jason David Frank At WWE Live Event
New Day rock the Power Rangers gear. At a WWE live event in Portland, Maine on November 27, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston paid tribute to the late Jason David Frank by wearing their Power Rangers gear. Woods had on the White Ranger gear while Kingston went with the Green Ranger get up.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0