CBS Sports

2022 WWE Survivor Series WarGames results, recap, grades: Sami Zayn turns on Kevin Owens, aids The Bloodline

A stellar, story-rich WarGames match between Team Bloodline and Team Brawling Brutes closed out Survivor Series on a high note. Sami Zayn may not be blood, but he is very much part of The Bloodline. Zayn chose family over friendship at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, playing a pivotal role in his team's victory over Kevin Owens and company at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday night.
wrestlinginc.com

Result Of Team Bianca Vs. Team Damage CTRL Survivor Series: WarGames Match

Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is the final main roster premium live event of the year for WWE. Tonight's premium live event is also the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster. The event kicked off with the Women's WarGames match, Team Bianca ("Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa...
ringsidenews.com

Paige VanZant Tries To Break The Internet In Cheeky Photo Drop

Paige VanZant is a very big name in the world of combat sports, largely due to how she looks and not how she competed in the Octagon. VanZant knows what fans want to see and she makes sure to provide it at every given opportunity. In fact, VanZant once again tried to break the internet with her latest thirst trap.
ewrestlingnews.com

Maria Kanellis Reveals Why The Kingdom Decided To Sign With AEW

During a recent interview with Just Alyx, AEW wrestler Maria Kanellis commented on The Kingdom deciding to sign with All Elite Wrestling, how it’s been working with Tony Khan so far, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On why they signed with AEW:...
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Talks Between WWE And Sasha Banks

Last night's WWE Survivor Series WarGames event saw the crowd loudly call for Sasha Banks, according to some people who were at the show. However, the chants were reportedly piped down by WWE's production team due to the current relationship between both parties. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer...
ComicBook

New United States Champion Crowned at WWE Survivor Series 2022

Austin Theory became a two-time United States Champion at WWE's Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night, stealing a pin in a triple threat with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Late in the match, Rollins vaulted over a prone Theory to nail a Curb Stomp on Lashley. He then attempted a Superplex into a Falcon Arrow on Theory, only for Lashley to knock the wind out of him with a Spear. Theory fell on top of Rollins and picked up the victory before Lashley could break up the pin.
ringsidenews.com

New Video Shows Iyo Sky Collapsing After WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match

Rhea Ripley is viewed as one of the top stars in the WWE women’s division, as she has seen a lot of success after debuting in WWE a few years ago. Ripley is also one of the strongest female Superstars in all of WWE, and she displayed that after WWE Survivor Series WarGames as well.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar Gets Name Change

WWE has been making changes recently to the names of certain stars on the roster and now it seems that another wrestler has left their old name behind. This week on Friday Night SmackDown, Hit Row faced off against The Viking Raiders with Sarah Logan, and Sarah debuted her new ring name Valhalla. WWE has since updated her profile on WWE.com which now indicates she will be using the Valhalla name moving forward.
PWMania

Spoiler: Closing Match for WWE Survivor Series WarGames Revealed

The match order for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Boston appears to be set. According to PWInsider, the Men’s Survivor Series WarGames match will be the show’s finale. There is no word on how the match will end, but anyone who has been paying attention can...
bodyslam.net

Watch: Unseen Backstage Footage Of Becky Lynch’s Return

While Damage CTRL have found allies in Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley ahead of War Games, Bianca Belair’s team was still missing one person even after Mia Yim joined them. However, yesterday night on SmackDown, Bianca revealed the fifth member of her team was none other than the returning Becky Lynch.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More

Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE SURVIVOR SERIES WARGAMES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Shawn Michaels Banned Kevin Nash From Using One Spot

In a discussion on the Games With Names podcast, Shawn Michaels discussed a wide range of topics. During it, he recalled a car journey where he and Scott Hall intervened to stop Kevin Nash performing one particular maneuver. “We used to bust each other’s balls over all sorts of stuff....
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose Might Continue Wrestling After Having Children

Mandy Rose’s personality changed dramatically in NXT 2.0, revealing a much darker aspect of her character. Rose makes sure that she expresses herself clearly, and her bold persona grew even more. Nothing can last forever, because the leader of Toxic Attraction knows she has retirement in her future. Rose...
