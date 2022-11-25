Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Man arrested for possession after stopped for speeding
A man from Sarasota was pulled over in Crystal River just past midnight Thursday, Nov. 24, after he was caught speeding down North Citrus Avenue only to be found with cocaine and marijuana in his car. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy drove past the defendant, 27-year-old Cody Galloway, and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Woman charged in shooting tried to clean scene before deputies arrived
In the aftermath of early morning shooting Friday, Nov. 25, in Crystal River, a 27-year-old Crystal River woman first attempted to clean up the apartment and called her mother before reportedly making a call to 911 nearly two hours later, but hanging up. When deputies called back to make sure everything was OK, McKenzie Wedemeier told them, “Yes I think so,” and hung up again.
villages-news.com
Woman arrested on DUI charge after drinking shots at Margarita Republic
A 23-year-old Ocala woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking shots at Margarita Republic in The Villages. Nicole Moldenhauer was driving “erratically” in a white sedan and nearly struck the curb several times at 2:30 a.m. Saturday when she was spotted by a Lady Lake police officer. A traffic stop was initiated at Bichara Boulevard and Main Street. When the officer approached Moldenhauer, “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected. She indicated she had been at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square where she consumed two shots of liquor.
villages-news.com
Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages
A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.
WCJB
Sisters share their experience following inmate death at Marion County Jail
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The death of 46-year-old inmate Scott Whitley III at the Marion County Jail is reminding some of a situation that is all too familiar. Two sisters, Pattie Stephens and Elizabeth Feltz, lost their brother when he was serving time at the Marion County Jail for driving without a license. They say that both Whitley and their brother’s death was part of a pattern of neglect going on inside the jail.
WCJB
Man in Ocala was arrested after he was found with a backpack filled with drugs
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers arrested a man with a backpack filled with drugs on Thanksgiving. Ocala Police officers say that Clarence Evans, 31, was in a vehicle parked near NW 1st Ave. They approached him after they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from his vehicle. After...
villages-news.com
K-9 and helicopter used to hunt down suspect who fled to Spruce Creek golf course
A K-9 and helicopter were used to hunt down a suspect who fled to a golf course at Spruce Creek Del Webb in Summerfield. Jimmy Ryan Lain, 40, was at the wheel of a gray Ford SUV shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday at the Circle K at 14870 U.S. Hwy. 441 when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on a North Carolina warrant for violation of felony probation. The deputy activated his emergency lights and approached the vehicle, prompting the driver to flee to Sunset Harbor Road. The vehicle stopped briefly and two passengers got out and raised their hands. The vehicle continued to flee eastbound on Sunset Harbor Road.
villages-news.com
Woman arrested at Walmart blames Black Friday theft on recent eviction
A Fruitland Park woman arrested at the Walmart in Summerfield blamed the theft of $355 in merchandise on her recent eviction. Bevals Aleen Hinton, 45, went to the store on Black Friday and loaded $424 worth of merchandise into her shopping cart, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She proceeded to the self-checkout lane and scanned $74 worth of merchandise. She paid for that merchandise and proceeded to roll the cart to the exit without paying for the other items, which were mostly food and household products.
ocala-news.com
Citra couple charged with pawning stolen generator
A couple from Citra was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after they were accused of pawning a stolen generator. On Thursday, November 3, the female victim contacted MCSO to advise that her Champion 7500-watt generator, which was valued at $1,000, had been stolen from her home. She advised that she last saw the generator at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2.
WCJB
VIDEO: Driver trying to escape deputies goes 100 mph on Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after leading Alachua County deputies on a high-speed chase in the middle of the night with his lights off. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reports, around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Tristan Kalas, 22, sped through a red light at the intersection of West Newberry Road and the Oaks Mall nearly causing a crash. After the deputy turned on their emergency lights, Kalas shut off his lights.
Citrus County Chronicle
27-year-old charged in Crystal River shooting
A 27-year-old Crystal River woman has been charged with attempted first degree murder in the early morning shooting of a man Friday at the 8th Avenue Apartments in Crystal River, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. Mckenzie Faye Wedemeier was arrested and charged with attempted murder Friday....
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man arrested for grand theft after friend was caught walking in stolen dragon costume
Investigation into a residential burglary and grand theft on Tuesday, Nov. 22, lead to arrests by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office after a man was seen walking around in a dragon costume that was reported stolen by the victim. Between midnight and 2 a.m. on Nov. 22, the defendants...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Nov. 22 to 27
Jack Allen Smith, 48, Hernando, arrested Nov. 22 for felony violation of probation, two felony counts possession of controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual), and resist officer without violence. No bond. Julian Israel Sanabria, 19, Inverness, arrested Nov. 22 for retail petit theft (value $100 or less).
click orlando
Deputies investigate death of Marion County inmate after jail officials subdue him during cell check
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a Marion County inmate after six detention deputies deployed pepper foam and subdued him during a routine cell inspection Friday morning. According to deputies, the investigation was prompted after detention authorities at Marion County Jail responded...
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate is dead after efforts to place him in handcuffs quickly escalated into violence at the Marion County Jail Friday morning. At approximately 7 a.m. this morning, The Marion County Sheriff's Office says several detention deputies responded to an incident involving inmate Scott Whitley III, 46.
Citrus County Chronicle
Two Citrus County seniors beaten; attacker arrested, charged
A Port Richey man faces two first degree felony charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 years old and older. Cory Glen Atkinson, 37, told Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies he remembered little of the attack and that he had drunk a pint of vodka and cola before the incident, according to the October warrant for his arrest.
Woman arrested under controversial Florida voter fraud program pleads 'no contest,' man heads to trial
TAMPA, Fla. — Two of the six controversial voter fraud cases in Hillsborough County came before Judge Laura Ward Monday morning. They are among 20 people arrested in August under a controversial election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor said the people charged were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore exempt from a constitutional amendment that restores voting rights to some felons.
Citrus County Chronicle
Virginia Walmart mass shooting survivor files $50M lawsuit
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Walmart employee who survived last week's mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.”
villages-news.com
VHS grad released after spending more than a month in jail
A recent Villages High School graduate has been released from jail after serving more than a month behind bars. Alec Pearson O’Rourke, 19, of Fruitland Park, was released Nov. 15 from the Sumter County Detention Center where he had been held since Oct. 10. O’Rourke was arrested after he...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff's office investigating shooting in Crystal River
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating an early morning shoot Friday at the 8th Avenue Apartments in Crystal River. Deputies arrived on scene around 5:15 a.m. Friday. An adult male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was trauma alerted to a hospital, a CCSO spokeswoman said. An adult female suspect was detained on scene.
