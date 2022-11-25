Read full article on original website
Henry Law Harbour
Henry Law Harbour, 84 of Cleveland, Texas, has found his day to be with the Lord on November 26, 2022. Henry was born October 17, 1938 to Elmer Harbour and Lois Brummett. He married Patricia Ann on September 13, 1958. Henry served his country in the US Army and the...
Elizabeth Maxine Soffes and Jimmy Gail Soffes
A love story that never ends, Elizabeth Maxine Soffes, 77, of Houston, Texas, was reunited with her beloved husband, Jimmy Gail Soffes, on Thursday, November 17, 2022. She passed away in her sleep at her daughter’s home, with her family and “kitties” by her side. Jimmy only preceded her in death earlier this year on July 4, 2022. Elizabeth was born on December 25, 1944, in Baytown, Texas, to the late John Henry Agee and Annie Irma Hightower Rosier. Jimmy was born on March 28, 1950, in Baytown, Texas, to the late Cecil and Velma Lucille Simmons Soffes.
Winnie Louise “Momma Peace” Peace
Winnie Louise “Momma Peace” Peace was born July 26, 1929 in Tatum, Texas to parents, Thomas Henry Vincent and Lillian Marceline Williams. She went to her Heavenly Home on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 93. In her younger years she worked for Flower’s...
Joyce Ann “Jo” Kimes
Joyce Ann “Jo” Kimes, 79, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Jo was born on November 17, 1943 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Walter Hitzegrade and Della Raye. She moved to Gatesville with her mother who married Lloyd Taylor in 1951. The family moved once more to Texas City where Jo attended school and graduated from Texas City High School. She was a member of the Stingray marching band playing multiple instruments. After graduation, Jo began her career as a secretary for a large firm of attorneys in downtown Houston. She married the love of her life George Kimes on September 17, 1965. George and Jo were avid animal lovers and spent several years showing horses and rodeoing. It was at a rodeo that she stumbled upon someone selling Australian Shepherd puppies and purchased her first Aussie “Beggar” and made the switch from showing horses to showing Aussies. In 1978 she became the Executive Secretary of the Australian Shepherd Club of America of which she retired in 2008. Jo’s happiest times were spent with her ASCA friends, traveling with her husband and making wonderful memories with her granddaughter.
Ross Raymond Wells
Ross Raymond Wells, 84, of Livingston, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. He was born on Tuesday, February 15, 1938, in Splendora, Texas to Ross Wells and Rebecca (Hayden) Wells, both of whom have preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his brothers; Darwin Wells and Keith Wells, sisters; Eddie Prestridge, Doty Leblanc, and Anna Norris.
Beulah Virginia Pickard
Beulah Virginia Pickard went to her eternal home on November 16th, 2022 at the age of 83. Virginia was born to Joe Lee and Reba Conner on February 4th, 1939 in West Helena, AR. She wouldn’t be there long, as the West coast called her name and she went out to California in her late teens.
Linda Cummings Walden
Linda Cummings Walden, 73, of Dayton, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 in Baytown. She was born October 21, 1949 in Houston to her late parents, Bill Cummings and Peggy Brown Cummings. Linda had lived in Dayton since 1997 and before that was a longtime resident of Baytown. She was...
Frank Neal Griffin
Frank Neal Griffin, 80, of Liberty, Tx, passed away peacefully in his home on November 22, 2022 surrounded by his children, wife, and a granddaughter. Frank was born in Jacksonville, Tx on November 18, 1942 to Helen Shattuck Griffin and Dr. Frank Samuel Griffin. Frank was a loving husband, father,...
Two Cleveland ISD students airlifted after auto-pedestrian accident near high school
Two Cleveland High School students were critically injured in an auto-pedestrian accident around 6:20 p.m. on Monday on SH 321 in front of the high school. The two male students – a ninth-grader and a tenth-grader – were returning to the high school parking lot after having walked over to a restaurant in the shopping center across from the high school when they were struck by an eastbound commercial pickup truck.
Christmas events in Liberty County starting this week
Thanksgiving is in the rearview window and people are already putting decorations on their trees and buying gifts in anticipation of Christmas. Even if you are feeling like Ebenezer Scrooge or The Grinch, there are plenty of holiday events taking place locally to get you and your loved ones in the Christmas spirit.
Prisoner dies in Liberty County Jail
On Nov. 26, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., an inmate at the Liberty County Jail was found unresponsive in his single man cell. According to a statement from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, which manages the jail, medics arrived soon thereafter and transported the inmate to Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.
Liberty County man, woman behind My Buddy Loans sentenced for fraud related to COVID relief
A Cleveland, Texas man and woman have been sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on Monday, Nov. 28. Clifton Pape, 47, and Sally Jung, 59, each pleaded guilty on May 6, 2022, to wire fraud violations and...
Two killed, one arrested from two separate crashes in southeast Liberty County
Two women were killed and a Spring man is facing charges from two unrelated crashes in the Raywood and Devers area in southeast Liberty County. The first of the two took place on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 7:39 p.m., about two miles east of Raywood on US 90. According to...
