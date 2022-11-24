Read full article on original website
Related
Everything Brent Venables said after the Sooners' 51-48 OT loss at Texas Tech
It’s just been that kind of season. The Sooners led by 18, after falling behind, still had a three-point lead in the final minutes, and yet they eventually fell 51-48 in overtime to the Texas Tech Red Raiders Saturday night in Lubbock. Jeff Lebby dialed up a trick play...
Oklahoma-Texas Tech QuoteBook: The Best of What They Said
What the Sooners had to say after a high-scoring overtime loss to Texas Tech.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Texas Tech Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media following OU's 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech.
OU-Texas Tech: Live game thread
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Sooners can lock up a winning season for the 24th year in a row with a victory tonight. But they'll have to do so against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in front of a hostile crowd. "We've got a great challenge now finishing out the...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
kswo.com
UPDATE: Teens in good condition after Caddo Co. Crash
FORT COBB, Okla. (KSWO) - Two teenagers were involved in a car crash Monday morning in Caddo County. The crash happened half a mile east of Fort Cobb around 1:15 A.M. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver hit a bridge guard rail and landed in a creek. The...
OHP: 18-year old dead in Norman crash
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- One person is dead from a Saturday night crash in Norman, said the Oklahoma Highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:56 p.m. on the northbound lanes on I-35 at North Flood Ave, said troopers. Tarajiah Gardner, age 18, was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries she received in the crash, according […]
kswo.com
Two drivers injured in Lawton wreck Saturday night
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are recovering after a wreck Saturday night in Lawton. That happened after 7 p.m. on NW 82nd and Cache Rd. An officer from the Lawton Police Department told our photographer on scene both drivers were injured and went to the hospital. It’s unclear how...
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast- December greets us with a(nother) cold front!
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Yesterday... all my troubles seemed so far away. It was also raining all day. I might get sued by the Lennon estate. (Sing it, you know you want to...) Yesterday’s rain event brought some much-needed moisture to a dry Texoma. Here in Lawton we got a whopping 1.10 inches, putting us 0.63 inches above the normal and at an even 2 inches for the month of November thus far. Unfortunately, that’s all the rain we get for a good while. Take me back to yesterday!
kswo.com
Family wants answers after loved ones death
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of a Lawton woman who died in the Comanche County Detention Center now has her autopsy report. The autopsy lists the cause of death for Vanessa Thorpe as cirrhosis of the liver. Her manner of death was ruled natural. But her family said there’s...
Wichita Falls firefighters battle two-alarm blaze
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters rushed to the scene of a two-alarm fire in downtown Wichita Falls Saturday night. According to WFFD Fire Marshal Cody Melton, shortly before 11 p.m., the fire department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Austin Street. They found heavy fire and smoke coming from a vacant […]
kswo.com
Woman sent to hospital in Grady Co. wreck caused by driving under the influence
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A driver went to the hospital after a wreck caused by driving under the influence in Grady County Saturday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened before 7:30 p.m. about three miles west of Alex. The Lindsay woman was heading westbound on OK-19 when...
The Moore American
Two-way Gray Street nears reality
Norman’s Gray Street won’t be heading in one direction too much longer. The street is soon to become a two-way thoroughfare after the Norman City Council finalized a funding source Tuesday and gave the nod to staff to apply for a federal grant. The council approved both the...
southwestledger.news
Concessionaire’s lease set to expire Dec. 31
LAWTON – Concessionaire Kent Waller’s lease for School House Slough is about to expire, and Lawton City Council members want to know how the city plans to proceed after the lease ends. City officials discussed the situation with the council on Nov. 15, but the council took no...
Argument about drugs leads to assault, arrest
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a woman for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend when he refused to give her drugs. According to the police report, on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, police were sent to an address on Monroe Street for a disturbance. The victim said his girlfriend, Amanda Schafer, was “going crazy” and […]
Hackers allegedly request money after stealing personal information from Norman Public Schools
It appears a ransomware attack on Norman Public Schools from earlier this month was done by a well-known hacking group that has earned millions in extortion deals.
Comments / 0