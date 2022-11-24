LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Yesterday... all my troubles seemed so far away. It was also raining all day. I might get sued by the Lennon estate. (Sing it, you know you want to...) Yesterday’s rain event brought some much-needed moisture to a dry Texoma. Here in Lawton we got a whopping 1.10 inches, putting us 0.63 inches above the normal and at an even 2 inches for the month of November thus far. Unfortunately, that’s all the rain we get for a good while. Take me back to yesterday!

LAWTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO