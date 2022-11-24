ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncan, OK

247Sports

OU-Texas Tech: Live game thread

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Sooners can lock up a winning season for the 24th year in a row with a victory tonight. But they'll have to do so against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in front of a hostile crowd. "We've got a great challenge now finishing out the...
LUBBOCK, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State

This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
ELGIN, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: Teens in good condition after Caddo Co. Crash

FORT COBB, Okla. (KSWO) - Two teenagers were involved in a car crash Monday morning in Caddo County. The crash happened half a mile east of Fort Cobb around 1:15 A.M. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver hit a bridge guard rail and landed in a creek. The...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KFOR

OHP: 18-year old dead in Norman crash

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- One person is dead from a Saturday night crash in Norman, said the Oklahoma Highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:56 p.m. on the northbound lanes on I-35 at North Flood Ave, said troopers. Tarajiah Gardner, age 18, was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries she received in the crash, according […]
NORMAN, OK
kswo.com

Two drivers injured in Lawton wreck Saturday night

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are recovering after a wreck Saturday night in Lawton. That happened after 7 p.m. on NW 82nd and Cache Rd. An officer from the Lawton Police Department told our photographer on scene both drivers were injured and went to the hospital. It’s unclear how...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast- December greets us with a(nother) cold front!

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Yesterday... all my troubles seemed so far away. It was also raining all day. I might get sued by the Lennon estate. (Sing it, you know you want to...) Yesterday’s rain event brought some much-needed moisture to a dry Texoma. Here in Lawton we got a whopping 1.10 inches, putting us 0.63 inches above the normal and at an even 2 inches for the month of November thus far. Unfortunately, that’s all the rain we get for a good while. Take me back to yesterday!
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Family wants answers after loved ones death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of a Lawton woman who died in the Comanche County Detention Center now has her autopsy report. The autopsy lists the cause of death for Vanessa Thorpe as cirrhosis of the liver. Her manner of death was ruled natural. But her family said there’s...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls firefighters battle two-alarm blaze

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters rushed to the scene of a two-alarm fire in downtown Wichita Falls Saturday night. According to WFFD Fire Marshal Cody Melton, shortly before 11 p.m., the fire department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Austin Street. They found heavy fire and smoke coming from a vacant […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
The Moore American

Two-way Gray Street nears reality

Norman’s Gray Street won’t be heading in one direction too much longer. The street is soon to become a two-way thoroughfare after the Norman City Council finalized a funding source Tuesday and gave the nod to staff to apply for a federal grant. The council approved both the...
southwestledger.news

Concessionaire’s lease set to expire Dec. 31

LAWTON – Concessionaire Kent Waller’s lease for School House Slough is about to expire, and Lawton City Council members want to know how the city plans to proceed after the lease ends. City officials discussed the situation with the council on Nov. 15, but the council took no...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Argument about drugs leads to assault, arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a woman for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend when he refused to give her drugs. According to the police report, on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, police were sent to an address on Monroe Street for a disturbance. The victim said his girlfriend, Amanda Schafer, was “going crazy” and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX

