Strafford County, NH

WMTW

Respite for ME helps support caregivers in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — Caring for a loved one at home can be very difficult and tiring, but there is help available. The Maine Legislature recently approved a pilot program called Respite for ME that offers up to $2,000 to families who care for a loved one at home. Watch...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Reminder: What Actually is and Isn’t Sales Tax-Free in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Only two things in life are guaranteed: death and taxes. We've all heard that saying before. So if you live in or near New Hampshire, then you know it's all about being a sales tax-free state, but not completely.
OREGON STATE
Jake Wells

Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month

woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
MANCHESTER, NH
nhbr.com

New Hampshire Market Basket employee alleges age discrimination in new suit

A Market Basket employee alleges that the supermarket chain promoted younger workers over himself after the state’s Human Rights Commission found probable cause for his age-related grievances. The DeMoulas Supermarkets Inc., owner of the chain, denied the allegations in court, saying that the man was eventually promoted. Rodney Martinez...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

This Massive Maine Fire Burned for Nearly Two Weeks, Caused $23 Million in Damage

Not long after the end of World War ll there was an event that shook Maine its core. The year was 1947, and the state had just gone through a significant drought that summer. However, the fall didn't bring rain. Instead, it was just more of the same. According to the National Park Service, it was the driest year on record for Mount Dessert Island. This ultimately was a recipe for disaster.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Harbor Seal Visiting Exeter, NH’s Swasey Parkway is Just Fine

The harbor seal spending time along the Squamscott River along Exeter's Swasey Parkway is doing well and in good health. Exeter Police said they've received calls about the young seal and have consulted with the Marine Mammal Rescue Team at the Seacoast Science Center who are keeping an eye on it. So far it appears to be doing well.
EXETER, NH
102.9 WBLM

New Hampshire Woman Unexpectedly Created a Scrumptious Online Pie Business Straight From Her 200-Year-Old Home

It's always fun to have self-discoveries. For many, it happened during stay-at-home. While my self-discoveries included ordering foreign language apps I barely used and missing people I never liked anyway, this woman actually turned hers into a deliciously successful pie business that took off during the pandemic and continues to soar. She actually just won Best Pies in New Hampshire from WMUR-TV.
BEDFORD, NH
mainepublic.org

Mills administration says it will soon release plans for more heating assistance

The administration of Gov. Janet Mills says it is close to finishing work on a proposal to help Mainers cover rising energy costs this winter. A spokeswoman for Mills says the administration expects to release a proposal next week that aims to provide financial relief to middle- and lower-income households headed into winter. But first, the administration wants to hear from the state's Revenue Forecasting Committee about how much money could be available for a relief program.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?

Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Boxes of Love for the Homeless give back to Granite Staters in need

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Granite State organization is trying to spread hope through boxes of love. Boxes of Love for the Homeless puts together care packages for the homeless with everything from food, to clothes and survival gear. The cost of things has gone up not only impacting their...
MANCHESTER, NH
103.7 WCYY

Is It Illegal to Cut Down Your Own Christmas Tree in Maine?

Now that Thanksgiving has passed, most people's attention has turned fully towards Christmas. Black Friday is the unofficial kickoff to the gift giving season, as people shop furiously for the items they want to place under the tree. Speaking of that tree, there's plenty of options on how you'll acquire one. Many people opt for an artificial tree, as it's easy to set up and tear down. But if you're going for a more traditional route, there are plenty of rules in place you should know about.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

