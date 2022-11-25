Read full article on original website
WMTW
Respite for ME helps support caregivers in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Caring for a loved one at home can be very difficult and tiring, but there is help available. The Maine Legislature recently approved a pilot program called Respite for ME that offers up to $2,000 to families who care for a loved one at home. Watch...
Reminder: What Actually is and Isn’t Sales Tax-Free in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Only two things in life are guaranteed: death and taxes. We've all heard that saying before. So if you live in or near New Hampshire, then you know it's all about being a sales tax-free state, but not completely.
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH,...
Maine Middle School Students Shock Community by Helping Save Money on Fuel
According to Central Maine, students from Winthrop Middle School are remarkable. The students of the Rotary Club have figured out a way to better insulate windows so that Mainer's can save more on the high energy bills. As the article states, they were able to work on 200 of these.
nhbr.com
New Hampshire Market Basket employee alleges age discrimination in new suit
A Market Basket employee alleges that the supermarket chain promoted younger workers over himself after the state’s Human Rights Commission found probable cause for his age-related grievances. The DeMoulas Supermarkets Inc., owner of the chain, denied the allegations in court, saying that the man was eventually promoted. Rodney Martinez...
Almost Sold Out: The Ever-Popular Candlelight Stroll in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
One of the most popular events of the holiday season is strolling under the stars along the lantern-lit streets and decorations, taking in the rich history of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Can you believe it's already here? That time-honored tradition is back for its 43rd season, when people travel from all...
manchesterinklink.com
Inflation and increased demand are straining NH food pantries and soup kitchens
MANCHESTER, NH – Some New Hampshire food pantries said they are struggling to keep up with growing demand heading into the holiday season as inflation is making it hard for families to afford food — and harder for others to afford the charitable donations that power many food distribution efforts.
Saint Nick’s Trees in York, Maine, is Perfect for Getting Your Christmas Tree as a Family or Date Night
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The day after Thanksgiving, my wife and I decided to get our Christmas tree, a tradition as old as time. It was raining this year, so...
Changes Are Coming to Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, New Hampshire
Up in Smoke is indeed up in smoke. But a new shop is set to take its place at Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, as part of what owner Ivan Eaton III terms a “change in model and practices.”. Eaton is hopeful that a new shop, described as an upscale...
This Massive Maine Fire Burned for Nearly Two Weeks, Caused $23 Million in Damage
Not long after the end of World War ll there was an event that shook Maine its core. The year was 1947, and the state had just gone through a significant drought that summer. However, the fall didn't bring rain. Instead, it was just more of the same. According to the National Park Service, it was the driest year on record for Mount Dessert Island. This ultimately was a recipe for disaster.
Two Mass. counties at elevated COVID risk level before holiday, CDC says
Entering Thanksgiving, most of Massachusetts was at low risk from COVID-19, according to data analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. But two counties were the exception — and that was before a surge of travelers during the holiday weekend. The CDC found the COVID...
Harbor Seal Visiting Exeter, NH’s Swasey Parkway is Just Fine
The harbor seal spending time along the Squamscott River along Exeter's Swasey Parkway is doing well and in good health. Exeter Police said they've received calls about the young seal and have consulted with the Marine Mammal Rescue Team at the Seacoast Science Center who are keeping an eye on it. So far it appears to be doing well.
New Hampshire Woman Unexpectedly Created a Scrumptious Online Pie Business Straight From Her 200-Year-Old Home
It's always fun to have self-discoveries. For many, it happened during stay-at-home. While my self-discoveries included ordering foreign language apps I barely used and missing people I never liked anyway, this woman actually turned hers into a deliciously successful pie business that took off during the pandemic and continues to soar. She actually just won Best Pies in New Hampshire from WMUR-TV.
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of Maine
OLD TOWN — We had it rough as kids — even if we didn’t know it at the time. While the neighbor kids had Lucky Charms, Cocoa Crisps, or Sugar Smacks, we ate surplus oatmeal, rice, or cornmeal, and biscuits for breakfast.
mainepublic.org
Mills administration says it will soon release plans for more heating assistance
The administration of Gov. Janet Mills says it is close to finishing work on a proposal to help Mainers cover rising energy costs this winter. A spokeswoman for Mills says the administration expects to release a proposal next week that aims to provide financial relief to middle- and lower-income households headed into winter. But first, the administration wants to hear from the state's Revenue Forecasting Committee about how much money could be available for a relief program.
Mills administration removed LGBTQ learning module as Republicans made it a campaign issue
Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin pressed colleagues to deal with the specific video module immediately since it was getting attention and resulting in questions from lawmakers and educational leaders. Photo by Gabe Souza. As a teaching module explaining transgender identity to young school kids made the rounds on...
Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
WMUR.com
Boxes of Love for the Homeless give back to Granite Staters in need
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Granite State organization is trying to spread hope through boxes of love. Boxes of Love for the Homeless puts together care packages for the homeless with everything from food, to clothes and survival gear. The cost of things has gone up not only impacting their...
Is It Illegal to Cut Down Your Own Christmas Tree in Maine?
Now that Thanksgiving has passed, most people's attention has turned fully towards Christmas. Black Friday is the unofficial kickoff to the gift giving season, as people shop furiously for the items they want to place under the tree. Speaking of that tree, there's plenty of options on how you'll acquire one. Many people opt for an artificial tree, as it's easy to set up and tear down. But if you're going for a more traditional route, there are plenty of rules in place you should know about.
