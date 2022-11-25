Read full article on original website
Prevention
Where to Find the Best Roomba Vacuum Deals for Cyber Monday 2022
If you've always wanted a robot vacuum but haven't bought one yet, today is your lucky day. Thanks to Amazon's massive Cyber Monday 2022 sale, select iRobot Roomba robot vacuums are the lowest price ever!. iRobot has been rated a top brand by the Good Housekeeping Institute, making our list...
Prevention
Walmart’s Apple Watch SE Cyber Monday Deal Is the Best One Ever
Apple Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals have been impressive in 2022, thanks to retailers like Walmart and Amazon. And the fun isn't over yet! Walmart just slashed the price of the Apple Watch SE (1st Generation) 47% off, bringing it down to only $149, the lowest price we've ever seen for an Apple Watch. The price makes the wearable tech an affordable entry into Apple's ecosystem and saves you a cool $130. This is the best Apple Watch deal of 2022, and it's not going to last long.
