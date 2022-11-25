ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers flood to Macy's NYC flagship store and line up for Black Friday deals at Best Buy - even as more people opted to nab deals online on Thanksgiving Day ... and Amazon workers go on strike

Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Shoppers returned to familiar holiday shopping patterns to bag a bargain this Black Friday after two seasons marked by pandemic worries and supply issues.

More shoppers are also ordering their deals online - despite thousands of Amazon warehouse workers staging a mass Black Friday strike across 40 countries, including the US, over pay and working conditions. The global strike action on one of the biggest shopping days of the year was called for by campaign group Make Amazon Pay. It has titled the protests 'Make Amazon Pay Day'.

On Thanksgiving Day, shoppers spent 3 percent more online this year, easing fears for a lackluster festive season. Adobe Analytics on Friday said Thanksgiving sales hit a record $5.29 billion.

Shoppers weathered the strain put on their household budgets by higher costs of everything from food to rent and continued to spend big heading into the holidays, lured by steep discounts for everything from toys to electronic gadgets.

Products such as strollers, speakers and outdoor grills flew off the shelves, the report said, with more shoppers taking to placing orders through their smartphones. Mobile shopping drove 55 percent of online Thanksgiving sales.

Black Friday is expected to bring in $9 billion from online sales, a modest increase of 1 percent from last year, with shoppers now flocking to brick-and-mortar stores after a pandemic-led pause over the last two years.

At Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, where discounts included 60 percent off fashion jewelry and 50 percent off select shoes, was bustling with shoppers early Friday.

The traffic was 'significantly larger' on Black Friday compared to the previous two years because shoppers feel more comfortable in crowds, Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette said.

People wait in line to enter Macy's department store during Black Friday in New York City on November 25, 2022
Shoppers returned to familiar holiday shopping patterns to bag a bargain this Black Friday after two seasons marked by pandemic worries and supply issues. Early morning shoppers stand in lines to enter the Coach and Nike stores before sunrise in Chesterfield, Mo. at the St. Louis Premium Outlets on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022
Shoppers lined up ahead of doors opening at a Best Buy store in Overland Park, Kansas 
Black Friday shoppers wait to enter the Coach store at the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, Tennessee
Shoppers in Missouri wear Christmas pajamas as they hit the sales on the day after Thanksgiving
Shoppers flock to the Huntington Mall for Black Friday deals in Barboursville, W.Va.
A shopper takes a break in West Virginia. Against today's economic backdrop, the National Retail Federation - the largest retail trade group - expects holiday sales growth will slow to a range of 6 percent to 8 percent
Adobe Analytics expects online sales to be up 2.5 percent from November 1 through December 31, a slowdown from the 8.6 percent pace last year, when shoppers were uncertain about returning to physical stores
Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, where discounts included 60 percent off fashion jewelry and 50 percent off select shoes, was bustling with shoppers early Friday 
The traffic was 'significantly larger' on Black Friday compared to the previous two years because shoppers feel more comfortable in crowds, Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette said - but the store was not nearly as bustling as it used to be in pre-pandemic times 

He said that bestsellers from Macy's online sale, which started last weekend, included 50 percent off beauty sets. Last year Macy's, like many other stores, had supply chain issues and some of the gifts didn´t arrive until after Christmas.

'Right now we are set and ready to go, ' he said.

Sophia Rose, 40, a respiratory specialist visiting Manhattan from Albany, New York, was heading into Macy's with big plans to splurge after scrimping last year when she was still in school.

She put herself on a budget for food and gas to cope with inflation but had already spent $2,000 for holiday gifts, and plans to spend a total of $6,000.

'I am going to touch every floor,' she said. 'That's the plan.'

This year's trends are a contrast from a year ago when consumers were buying early out of fear of not getting what they needed amid supply-network clogs. Stores didn't have to discount much because they were struggling to bring in items.

But some pandemic habits are sticking around. Many retailers that closed stores on Thanksgiving Day, and instead pushed discounts on their websites to thin out crowds at stores, are still holding on to those strategies, despite a return to normalcy.

Against today's economic backdrop, the National Retail Federation - the largest retail trade group - expects holiday sales growth will slow to a range of 6 percent to 8 percent from the blistering 13.5 percent growth of a year ago. However, these figures, which include online spending, aren't adjusted for inflation, so real spending could even be down from a year ago.

Adobe Analytics expects online sales to be up 2.5 percent from November 1 through December 31, a slowdown from the 8.6 percent pace last year, when shoppers were uncertain about returning to physical stores.

Friends look over their receipt from Bath and Body Works on Black Friday. The group bought 38 items, mostly candles, and saved a whopping $305 thanks to post Thanksgiving sales 
People were seen taking advantage of sales at Macy's Shopping Center in San Francisco, California
Shoppers walk through the outdoor shopping area of Avalon looking for Black Friday deals on November 25, 2022 in Alpharetta, Georgia
Major retailers including Walmart and Target again closed their stores on Thanksgiving. And many moved away from doorbusters, the deeply marked-down items offered for a limited time that drew crowds
A person shops in an Apple store on Black Friday. More and more retailers are offering discounted items are throughout the month, instead of just on Black Friday or the holiday weekend
Analysts consider the five-day Black Friday weekend, which includes Cyber Monday, a key barometer of shoppers' willingness to spend, particularly this year. The two-month period between Thanksgiving and Christmas represents about 20 percent of the retail industry's annual sales. Pictured: Customers shop in an Apple store 
A man shops at the Overland Park Best Buy - keeping an eye on bargains

Major retailers including Walmart and Target again closed their stores on Thanksgiving. And many moved away from doorbusters, the deeply marked-down items offered for a limited time that drew crowds. Instead, the discounted items are available throughout the month, on Black Friday or the holiday weekend.

Isela Dalencia, who was shopping for household essentials like detergent at a Walmart in Secaucus, New Jersey, this week, said she's delaying buying holiday gifts until Cyber Monday - the Monday after Thanksgiving - when online sales rev up. Then, she will wait again until the week before Christmas to get the best deals, unlike last year when she started buying before Black Friday.

'I am shopping less,' Dalencia said, noting she will spend about $700 for holiday gifts this year, one-third less than last year.

Katie Leach, a social worker in Manhattan, was also browsing the aisles at Walmart but said she will start holiday shopping during the first week of December as usual. This time, however, she´ll be relying more on bargains, her credit card and 'buy now, pay later' services to get her through the shopping season because of surging prices on food and other household expenses.

'The money is not going as far as last year,' Leach said.

Analysts consider the five-day Black Friday weekend, which includes Cyber Monday, a key barometer of shoppers' willingness to spend, particularly this year. The two-month period between Thanksgiving and Christmas represents about 20 percent of the retail industry's annual sales.

