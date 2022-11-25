Read full article on original website
Marshall Sends Off Seniors With 28-23 Comeback Victory
HUNTINGTON, W.Va- The Marshall Thundering Herd picked up their eighth win of the season in come from behind fashion, defeating Georgia State, 28-23 Saturday afternoon. Redshirt-freshman quarterback Cam Fancher finished with 277 all-purpose yards, throwing for two touchdowns, completing 18 of 28 passes. The Panthers (4-8, 3-5 Sun Belt) opened...
No. 9 Herd Men’s Soccer Sees Season End in Third Round of NCAA Tournament
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The ninth-ranked Marshall University men's soccer team (11-4-4) saw its season come to an end in the third round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament to the 13th-seeded Indiana Hoosiers (12-4-6), 1-0, on Sunday night in Bloomington, Indiana. "We gave up a little...
Herd Men’s Hoops Extends Win Streak to Five on Saturday Against Morehead State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – With an 83-59 victory over the Morehead State Eagles (3-4), the Marshall University men's basketball team (5-1) extended its win streak to five on Saturday night in the Cam Henderson Center. The Herd shot 54 percent (34-for-63) from the field in the contest, its second-best shooting...
