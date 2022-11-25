ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyler Murray full participant for 2nd straight day in new injury report

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16l7M8_0jNWXRI100

The Arizona Cardinals did not hold a full practice Thursday with a short week. It was a walkthrough for the second day in a row. But the release of the injury report noted two improvements and one bit of news that continues to look good — quarterback Kyler Murray was listed as a full participant for the second day in a row.

Six players, though, were still non-participants.

The details are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

Previous shows:

and

Did not participate

WR Greg Dortch (thumb), TE Zach Ertz (knee), OL D.J. Humphries (back), WR Rondale Moore (groin), CB Byron Murphy (back), S Charles Washington (chest)

With these players sitting out for the second straight day, it looks unlikely that any will be able to play. Friday’s full practice will tell us more.

Limited participation

QB Colt McCoy (elbow)

He was the only one listed as limited, but with Kyler Murray set to start on Sunday, this isn’t a major thing now.

Full participation

OL Max Garcia (shoulder), DL Trysten Hill (foot), QB Kyler Murray (hamstring)

Garcia is finally at full strength. We will see if he returns to the lineup or if rookie Lecitus Smith will make a third straight start.

Murray feels he will play. His practice status suggests that will be the case.

Chargers' Thursday injury report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XvK5y_0jNWXRI100

Did not participate:

  • WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Limited participation

  • CB Bryce Callahan (groin)
  • TE Gerald Everett (groin)
  • P J.K. Scott (quad)
  • CB Michael Davis (knee)

Full participation

  • S Nasir Adderley (thumb)
  • WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)
  • LB Kenneth Murray (neck)
  • OL Trey Pipkins (knee)
  • OL Jamaree Salyer (knee)

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt Ryan is so washed-up, the Colts’ offense had a historically inept start vs. the Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts had a historically hard time getting the passing game going on Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Led by potential Hall of Fame quarterback and former league MVP Matt Ryan, the Colts haven’t quite gotten out of Matty Ice what he gave the Atlanta Falcons for 14 seasons: a robust passing attack.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins make slew of practice squad moves on Monday

On Monday, just a day after defeating the Houston Texans to improve to 8-3 on the season, the Miami Dolphins announced four transactions involving practice squad players. Wide receiver Freddie Swain was restored to the practice squad after previously dealing with an injury. Miami also released offensive lineman Grant Hermanns and wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. from the unit.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys waive defensive end Tarell Basham

The Cowboys have thinned their ranks at a position of excellent depth. Defensive end Tarell Basham is being waived by the club, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Basham saw just 26 defensive snaps in Weeks 1 and 10, his only two game appearances of 2022. He had spent much of the season on injured reserve with a quad injury, returning to the active roster in early November.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady invokes Tyson vs. Holyfield ahead of next Saints-Bucs brawl

Tom Brady is many things, and he’s always good for a quote. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback surveyed the state of the NFC South ahead of his next game with the New Orleans Saints, who will visit them next Monday night. These games are always physical, hard-fought affairs, and both the Saints and Buccaneers are dealing with injuries and tough breaks. So his unique comparison actually checks out.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy