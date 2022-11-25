Kyler Murray full participant for 2nd straight day in new injury report

The Arizona Cardinals did not hold a full practice Thursday with a short week. It was a walkthrough for the second day in a row. But the release of the injury report noted two improvements and one bit of news that continues to look good — quarterback Kyler Murray was listed as a full participant for the second day in a row.

Six players, though, were still non-participants.

The details are below.

Did not participate

WR Greg Dortch (thumb), TE Zach Ertz (knee), OL D.J. Humphries (back), WR Rondale Moore (groin), CB Byron Murphy (back), S Charles Washington (chest)

With these players sitting out for the second straight day, it looks unlikely that any will be able to play. Friday’s full practice will tell us more.

Limited participation

QB Colt McCoy (elbow)

He was the only one listed as limited, but with Kyler Murray set to start on Sunday, this isn’t a major thing now.

Full participation

OL Max Garcia (shoulder), DL Trysten Hill (foot), QB Kyler Murray (hamstring)

Garcia is finally at full strength. We will see if he returns to the lineup or if rookie Lecitus Smith will make a third straight start.

Murray feels he will play. His practice status suggests that will be the case.

Chargers' Thursday injury report

Did not participate:

WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Limited participation

CB Bryce Callahan (groin)

TE Gerald Everett (groin)

P J.K. Scott (quad)

CB Michael Davis (knee)

Full participation