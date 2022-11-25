Read full article on original website
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
Supik Allegedly Sends ‘Hit List’ of Five Officials to Local Authorities
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A former New Bethlehem man who is currently lodged in SCI Phoenix reportedly sent a “hit list” of five officials to the Chief Clarion County Detective and the Clarion County Deputy Warden. Court documents indicate on November 18, 2022, Chief Clarion County Detective...
explorejeffersonpa.com
14-Year-Old Charged As Adult With Criminal Homicide in Death of Indiana County Man
HOMER CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Police and Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. announced on Tuesday that a 14-year-old juvenile defendant was formally charged on Tuesday with Criminal Homicide in the death of Hayden Robert Garreffa, who was the victim of a kidnapping and subsequent homicide on October 20.
WGAL
Man accused of killing Ohio woman and burying her body in Pennsylvania
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man they say killed a woman from Ohio and then buried her in Pennsylvania. Police are looking for Anthony Kennedy, 43. He's accused of killing Adrianna Taylor, 23, of Cleveland. Investigators said Taylor's body was found in the backyard of...
explorejeffersonpa.com
First Lead in Patrick Ryan Case in 17 Years
HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pete and Debbie Ryan have been holding out hope for a break in their son’s case that started as a missing person and ended in the discovery of his decomposing body in the woods in Howe Township, Forest County. Seventeen years later, somebody says they know what happened to him.
explorejeffersonpa.com
AICDAC Encourages Safe Storage & Disposal of Prescription and Over-the-Counter Medication
CLARION, Pa, (EYT) – Too often, unused prescription and over the counter (OTC) medications find their way into the wrong hands which can be dangerous and often tragic. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, and overdose. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment. According to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.3 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that most abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
Police looking for man missing out of Armstrong County
GILPIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing man from Armstrong County. According to Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department, James George, from Gilpin Township, was last seen in the 100 block of Stullville Road at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 28. Police said George was last seen wearing...
Elk County man accused of illegally killing, harvesting bear
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saint Marys man is accused of illegally killing a bear and then trying to claim that his kid was the one that harvested it, according to the charges filed. The time that Joseph Blessel, 46, bought a hunting license and indicated that the bear was harvested did not match up […]
Clearfield McDonald’s manager accused of stealing nearly $1k
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Theft-related charges are pending for a woman accused of issuing almost $1,000 worth of unauthorized refunds to herself. Lawrence Township police were told a string of thefts had occurred at the McDonald’s on 1007 S Second Street in Clearfield between October and November, according to the police report. During their […]
1 Pennsylvania county remains at high COVID community level. Here’s latest on cases
Here’s the most recent COVID-19 community levels map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus the latest data from the state health agency.
There is a crisis of kids in prison in Pennsylvania, and state officials must address it | PennLive letters
We are witnessing a detention crisis unfold across Pennsylvania, as demonstrated in places like Philadelphia, Delaware County, and Allegheny County. However, this situation is not due to a lack of beds or facilities for youth. The true crisis is that Pennsylvania incarcerates far too many children in the first place.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of Selling OxyContin to Confidential Informant Due in Court Tomorrow
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling OxyContin to a confidential informant is due in court on Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is set for 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, for 24-year-old Noah Douglas, of Indiana, Pa., in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana on the following charges:
ehn.org
Pennsylvania’s first proposed hazardous waste landfill would be near homes and schools
PITTSBURGH — A landfill company based in Pittsburgh has applied for a permit to open the first hazardous waste landfill in the state of Pennsylvania, which some fear could threaten waterways and increase air pollution. Hazardous waste includes anything potentially dangerous or harmful to human health or the environment....
abc27.com
Missing Elk County man found: Pennsylvania State Police
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police Ridgway Barracks in Elk County was searching for James A. Mcclellan on Monday. On Tuesday morning around 3 a.m., police said Mcclellan was located safely. Mcclellan, 92, was believed to be at special risk of harm or injury.
Missing 23-year-old woman from CLE found dead in backyard in Wilkinsburg, Pa.
A 23-year-old woman originally from Cleveland was found dead in a backyard in Wilkinsburg, Penn. on Thursday night, according to the Medical Examiner of Allegheny County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
The Punxsutawney Home for the Holidays Parade was held recently. Pictured are 2022 Little Mr. Groundhog Rowan and Little Miss Groundhog Maggie. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without...
therecord-online.com
Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation
HARRISBURG, PA – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants.
explore venango
Over $14K Scammed from Local Victims Intercepted by FedEx
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of an incident in which $14,300.00 scammed from local victims was intercepted by FedEx. On October 12, 2022, around 3:05 p.m., troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks took a theft report at the station. Through further investigation,...
KD Sunday Spotlight: Robin's Home helps female veterans in their time of need
BUTLER (KDKA) – In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, we end our veteran series at Robin's Home in Butler. The house on East Pearl Street provides housing and services to female veterans and their children in Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Erie, Lawrence, and Mercer counties. Founder Mary Chitwood is an Army veteran and she said she opened the home in 2019 and named it in honor of her friend Robin. She also served in the Army and was deployed during Desert Storm. She passed away in 2017 after medical complications. Chitwood said women veterans are the fastest-growing population in the military to experience homelessness, and she wants to prevent that from happening. While the vets live at the home, they can use the services which include case management, financial literacy, workforce development, and child services. The newest program focuses on veterans in recovery. They meet every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at the house. Chitwood just opened Robin's Home Thrift Store and Donation Center on South Main Street in Butler. Proceeds will towards the house and veteran resources. Everyone is welcome to attend the grand opening on December 16th.For more ways on how to donate or volunteer, go to their website at this link.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Fyock Pleads Guilty to Attempted Homicide
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man pleaded guilty Monday to attempted homicide for shooting his wife three times. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) The charges stem from an incident on Oct. 21, 2021 when police were called to a Lawrence Township residence by the...
explore venango
Man Charged With Strangulation Following Domestic Dispute in Oil City Faces Hearing on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a 31-year-old Allegheny County man accused of strangulation following an apparent domestic dispute in Oil City is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 31-year-old John Kwame Simmons, of McKees Rocks, Allegheny County, is scheduled for...
Comments / 1