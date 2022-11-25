ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

explorejeffersonpa.com

First Lead in Patrick Ryan Case in 17 Years

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pete and Debbie Ryan have been holding out hope for a break in their son’s case that started as a missing person and ended in the discovery of his decomposing body in the woods in Howe Township, Forest County. Seventeen years later, somebody says they know what happened to him.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

AICDAC Encourages Safe Storage & Disposal of Prescription and Over-the-Counter Medication

CLARION, Pa, (EYT) – Too often, unused prescription and over the counter (OTC) medications find their way into the wrong hands which can be dangerous and often tragic. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, and overdose. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment. According to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.3 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that most abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
WTAJ

Elk County man accused of illegally killing, harvesting bear

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saint Marys man is accused of illegally killing a bear and then trying to claim that his kid was the one that harvested it, according to the charges filed. The time that Joseph Blessel, 46, bought a hunting license and indicated that the bear was harvested did not match up […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield McDonald’s manager accused of stealing nearly $1k

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Theft-related charges are pending for a woman accused of issuing almost $1,000 worth of unauthorized refunds to herself. Lawrence Township police were told a string of thefts had occurred at the McDonald’s on 1007 S Second Street in Clearfield between October and November, according to the police report. During their […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Accused of Selling OxyContin to Confidential Informant Due in Court Tomorrow

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling OxyContin to a confidential informant is due in court on Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is set for 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, for 24-year-old Noah Douglas, of Indiana, Pa., in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana on the following charges:
INDIANA, PA
abc27.com

Missing Elk County man found: Pennsylvania State Police

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police Ridgway Barracks in Elk County was searching for James A. Mcclellan on Monday. On Tuesday morning around 3 a.m., police said Mcclellan was located safely. Mcclellan, 92, was believed to be at special risk of harm or injury.
ELK COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

The Punxsutawney Home for the Holidays Parade was held recently. Pictured are 2022 Little Mr. Groundhog Rowan and Little Miss Groundhog Maggie. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation

HARRISBURG, PA – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explore venango

Over $14K Scammed from Local Victims Intercepted by FedEx

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of an incident in which $14,300.00 scammed from local victims was intercepted by FedEx. On October 12, 2022, around 3:05 p.m., troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks took a theft report at the station. Through further investigation,...
FRANKLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Robin's Home helps female veterans in their time of need

BUTLER (KDKA) – In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, we end our veteran series at Robin's Home in Butler. The house on East Pearl Street provides housing and services to female veterans and their children in Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Erie, Lawrence, and Mercer counties.  Founder Mary Chitwood is an Army veteran and she said she opened the home in 2019 and named it in honor of her friend Robin. She also served in the Army and was deployed during Desert Storm. She passed away in 2017 after medical complications. Chitwood said women veterans are the fastest-growing population in the military to experience homelessness, and she wants to prevent that from happening. While the vets live at the home, they can use the services which include case management, financial literacy, workforce development, and child services. The newest program focuses on veterans in recovery.  They meet every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at the house. Chitwood just opened Robin's Home Thrift Store and Donation Center on South Main Street in Butler. Proceeds will towards the house and veteran resources. Everyone is welcome to attend the grand opening on December 16th.For more ways on how to donate or volunteer, go to their website at this link.
BUTLER, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Fyock Pleads Guilty to Attempted Homicide

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man pleaded guilty Monday to attempted homicide for shooting his wife three times. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) The charges stem from an incident on Oct. 21, 2021 when police were called to a Lawrence Township residence by the...
CLEARFIELD, PA

