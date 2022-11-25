Read full article on original website
Driver charged after crash landing on garage roof in Tyrone
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A night of drinking only to crash land an SUV on a garage roof has led to charges for a Tyrone man, according to court documents. First responders, including Hookies Fire Company and Tyrone Borough Police were called to the scene just after midnight on Nov. 1, to find an SUV […]
Train stop on tracks halted traffic in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A train that stopped on the tracks in Blair County halted all traffic from passing Tuesday afternoon. According to Blair County 911, there was no emergency, but it was a weight issue that stopped the train in its tracks. They said that Norfolk Southern was able to get the train […]
butlerradio.com
Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor
No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
Police search for infant remains at Blair County home
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For most of the day, the reason state police investigators were digging up a yard in North Woodbury Township stirred speculation. “The search consisted of attempting to locate alleged infant remains in a specific area,” Trooper Christopher Fox said. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Hollidaysburg said that they were […]
Arrest made after stolen SUV crashed in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police arrested a man and continue to investigate after a Ford SUV that was reported stolen was found, leading to a crash on Thanksgiving. Police reported they were called to the area of 11th Street and Lexington Avenue on Thanksgiving evening for a reported crash around 7:45 p.m. According to […]
Recognize him? Police searching for theft suspect in Bellefonte
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are asking for help in identifying a man they say was involved in a theft that occurred in Bellefonte early Tuesday morning. The Spring Township Police Department shared several pictures of the suspect who reportedly committed the theft along Pleasant View Boulevard. Additional details remain limited at this time. […]
Power restored in Patton Township after hourslong outage affected Atherton traffic lights
More than 1,700 West Penn Power customers lost power at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Home damaged by fire in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Fire damaged a rental property in Lackawanna County. It started around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the home on Justus Boulevard in Scott Township. Crews believe the fire started in the basement and then spread to the attic. It took them about two hours to knock down the flames.
Man led Johnstown police on 3-mile foot pursuit after high-speed chase, report says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man is behind bars after he allegedly led police on an 11-mile vehicle pursuit, crashed, and then took off another three miles on foot. On Nov. 27 around 10 a.m., Johnstown police were monitoring a “suspicious person and vehicle” that had arrived in the Solomon Homes area, according […]
Update: Missing Elk County man found safe
UPDATE: State police have located 92-year-old James McClellan, according to an update Tuesday morning. Troopers thank the public for their help in locating the Elk County man. ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are asking for the public’s help in trying to find a missing Elk County man. James A. Mcclellan, 92, was reported as […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Altercation at Jefferson County Jail
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Altercation at Jefferson County Jail. PSP Punxsutawney received a report of an altercation at the Jefferson County Jail on Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. According to a release issued on...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Investigating Theft of Wood Chipper From Ferguson Township Garage
FERGUSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft of a wood chipper in Ferguson Township. According to a release issued by Clearfield-based State Police on Friday, November 25, a yellow 2000 Performance Products wood chipper was found to be stolen from the Ferguson Township Garage on Grandview Road, in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County, sometime between 12:01 a.m. on September 22 and 8:49 a.m. on October 6.
abc23.com
Cambria County Gas Leak Update
Equitrans officials say they re-confirmed there is no venting of gas at the Rager Mountain storage facility. Community members reached out to us saying they can still hear the gas. Residents are encouraged to call the community hotline at 888-574-6944 with any concerns. It took nearly 2 weeks for the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Clarion Girl
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on November 26. Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, of Clarion, who was last seen in a wooded area near Applewood Valley, along Oakridge Drive, in Clarion.
Clearfield man leads police on chase, evades capture
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Police are asking for your help after a high-speed chase in Clearfield County ended with a driver at large. State police attempted to pull over 44-year-old Edward Anderson just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. They attempted to pull him over along Curwensville Tyrone Highway in Pike Township. That’s […]
Power outage causes traffic issues in section of State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A power outage in Patton Township has knocked out power and caused traffic issues on North Atherton Street, Centre County 911 reports. According to dispatch, power and traffic lights are out from around Valley Vista Drive to Woodcrest Street on North Atherton Street in Patton Township. First responders are in […]
State College
Widespread Power Outage Affects Thousands in Centre County, Disrupts Traffic Lights on North Atherton Street
A widespread power outage on Tuesday evening affected more than 2,400 homes and business in Centre County and disrupted traffic lights on North Atherton Street for several hours. Service was mostly restored throughout the area by 9 p.m. on Tuesday after an outage that a West Penn Power spokesperson said...
Someone stole donations from Goodwill in State College, police investigate
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Someone decided to make their own Black Friday deals on Monday by reportedly taking things that were donated to the GoodWill store on Benner Pike, police report. State College police are investigating after they said the reported theft happened from the donation area of the store on Nov. 28 at […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
14-Year-Old Charged As Adult With Criminal Homicide in Death of Indiana County Man
HOMER CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Police and Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. announced on Tuesday that a 14-year-old juvenile defendant was formally charged on Tuesday with Criminal Homicide in the death of Hayden Robert Garreffa, who was the victim of a kidnapping and subsequent homicide on October 20.
Clearfield McDonald’s manager accused of stealing nearly $1k
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Theft-related charges are pending for a woman accused of issuing almost $1,000 worth of unauthorized refunds to herself. Lawrence Township police were told a string of thefts had occurred at the McDonald’s on 1007 S Second Street in Clearfield between October and November, according to the police report. During their […]
