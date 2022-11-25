ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

WTAJ

Driver charged after crash landing on garage roof in Tyrone

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A night of drinking only to crash land an SUV on a garage roof has led to charges for a Tyrone man, according to court documents. First responders, including Hookies Fire Company and Tyrone Borough Police were called to the scene just after midnight on Nov. 1, to find an SUV […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Train stop on tracks halted traffic in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A train that stopped on the tracks in Blair County halted all traffic from passing Tuesday afternoon. According to Blair County 911, there was no emergency, but it was a weight issue that stopped the train in its tracks. They said that Norfolk Southern was able to get the train […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor

No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police search for infant remains at Blair County home

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For most of the day, the reason state police investigators were digging up a yard in North Woodbury Township stirred speculation. “The search consisted of attempting to locate alleged infant remains in a specific area,” Trooper Christopher Fox said. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Hollidaysburg said that they were […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Arrest made after stolen SUV crashed in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police arrested a man and continue to investigate after a Ford SUV that was reported stolen was found, leading to a crash on Thanksgiving. Police reported they were called to the area of 11th Street and Lexington Avenue on Thanksgiving evening for a reported crash around 7:45 p.m. According to […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Recognize him? Police searching for theft suspect in Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are asking for help in identifying a man they say was involved in a theft that occurred in Bellefonte early Tuesday morning. The Spring Township Police Department shared several pictures of the suspect who reportedly committed the theft along Pleasant View Boulevard. Additional details remain limited at this time. […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
Newswatch 16

Home damaged by fire in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Fire damaged a rental property in Lackawanna County. It started around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the home on Justus Boulevard in Scott Township. Crews believe the fire started in the basement and then spread to the attic. It took them about two hours to knock down the flames.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Update: Missing Elk County man found safe

UPDATE: State police have located 92-year-old James McClellan, according to an update Tuesday morning. Troopers thank the public for their help in locating the Elk County man. ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are asking for the public’s help in trying to find a missing Elk County man. James A. Mcclellan, 92, was reported as […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Investigating Theft of Wood Chipper From Ferguson Township Garage

FERGUSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft of a wood chipper in Ferguson Township. According to a release issued by Clearfield-based State Police on Friday, November 25, a yellow 2000 Performance Products wood chipper was found to be stolen from the Ferguson Township Garage on Grandview Road, in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County, sometime between 12:01 a.m. on September 22 and 8:49 a.m. on October 6.
FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, PA
abc23.com

Cambria County Gas Leak Update

Equitrans officials say they re-confirmed there is no venting of gas at the Rager Mountain storage facility. Community members reached out to us saying they can still hear the gas. Residents are encouraged to call the community hotline at 888-574-6944 with any concerns. It took nearly 2 weeks for the...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Clarion Girl

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on November 26. Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, of Clarion, who was last seen in a wooded area near Applewood Valley, along Oakridge Drive, in Clarion.
CLARION, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield man leads police on chase, evades capture

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Police are asking for your help after a high-speed chase in Clearfield County ended with a driver at large. State police attempted to pull over 44-year-old Edward Anderson just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. They attempted to pull him over along Curwensville Tyrone Highway in Pike Township. That’s […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Power outage causes traffic issues in section of State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A power outage in Patton Township has knocked out power and caused traffic issues on North Atherton Street, Centre County 911 reports. According to dispatch, power and traffic lights are out from around Valley Vista Drive to Woodcrest Street on North Atherton Street in Patton Township. First responders are in […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield McDonald’s manager accused of stealing nearly $1k

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Theft-related charges are pending for a woman accused of issuing almost $1,000 worth of unauthorized refunds to herself. Lawrence Township police were told a string of thefts had occurred at the McDonald’s on 1007 S Second Street in Clearfield between October and November, according to the police report. During their […]
CLEARFIELD, PA

