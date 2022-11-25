Read full article on original website
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
The Punxsutawney Home for the Holidays Parade was held recently. Pictured are 2022 Little Mr. Groundhog Rowan and Little Miss Groundhog Maggie. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without...
AICDAC Encourages Safe Storage & Disposal of Prescription and Over-the-Counter Medication
CLARION, Pa, (EYT) – Too often, unused prescription and over the counter (OTC) medications find their way into the wrong hands which can be dangerous and often tragic. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, and overdose. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment. According to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.3 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that most abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
Supik Allegedly Sends ‘Hit List’ of Five Officials to Local Authorities
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A former New Bethlehem man who is currently lodged in SCI Phoenix reportedly sent a “hit list” of five officials to the Chief Clarion County Detective and the Clarion County Deputy Warden. Court documents indicate on November 18, 2022, Chief Clarion County Detective...
14-Year-Old Charged As Adult With Criminal Homicide in Death of Indiana County Man
HOMER CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Police and Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. announced on Tuesday that a 14-year-old juvenile defendant was formally charged on Tuesday with Criminal Homicide in the death of Hayden Robert Garreffa, who was the victim of a kidnapping and subsequent homicide on October 20.
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Janice
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Janice. Janice is a short-haired, domestic Tuxedo-Tabby mix kitten. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Janice is playful, funny, and curious. To schedule an appointment to meet her, contact Gateway Humane Society...
Local Teen Airlifted Following Police Pursuit on Route 66
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three local teens were rushed to medical facilities after their vehicle crashed as the result of a police pursuit on State Route 66 early Sunday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet...
Police Investigating Theft of Several Items from Storage Unit
FERGUSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a burglary in Clearfield County last month. According to a release issued by Clearfield-based State Police on Friday, November 25, unknown actor(s) cut a lock on a storage unit near Lumber City Highway in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County, sometime between 4:00 p.m. on October 4 and 9:00 a.m. on October 6.
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Altercation at Jefferson County Jail
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Altercation at Jefferson County Jail. PSP Punxsutawney received a report of an altercation at the Jefferson County Jail on Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. According to a release issued on...
GANT: Clearfield Woman Allegedly Caught With Drugs at CCJ Waives Hearing
CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Clearfield woman who was allegedly caught with drugs at Clearfield County Jail was scheduled for court Wednesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Brooke Lynne Toman, 33, is charged by Lawrence Township police with felony contraband/controlled substance and possession with intent to...
Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Clarion Girl
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on November 26. Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, of Clarion, who was last seen in a wooded area near Applewood Valley, along Oakridge Drive, in Clarion.
First Lead in Patrick Ryan Case in 17 Years
HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pete and Debbie Ryan have been holding out hope for a break in their son’s case that started as a missing person and ended in the discovery of his decomposing body in the woods in Howe Township, Forest County. Seventeen years later, somebody says they know what happened to him.
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a...
SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Stuffed Chicken Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week
There are also other daily specials throughout the week:. Monday, November 28 – Hamburger Steak or Chili Dog. The restaurant will open on Monday, November 28, at 6:00 a.m. for the Hunters Special Breakfast: Choice of Meat, Home Fries, Two Eggs, and Toast. Tuesday, November 29 – Ham Balls,...
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Terence Davis
Terence Davis served our country in the United States Navy and the United States Coast Guard. Terence Davis served his country with the U.S. Navy on the USS Hornet during the Vietnam War. After he was honorably discharged from service with the U.S. Navy, he joined and served with the...
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Tomato Basil Fettuccine
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Tomato Basil Fettuccine – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. -Cook fettuccine according to package directions. -Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, saute onion and red pepper flakes in butter until onion is tender. -Add tomatoes and salt; cook and stir over medium-high heat...
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Pesto With Pasta
1 – 16 oz. pkg. spiral pasta. -In a Dutch oven, cook pasta according to package directions; drain and return to pan. -Stir in chicken, tomatoes, and pesto; heat through. -Sprinkle with pine nuts. -Makes 8 servings. If you have a recipe that you would like to share with...
