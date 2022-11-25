Read full article on original website
Festival of Trees happening in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Hotel was filled with holiday spirit for the 2022 Festival of Trees. The event is held by the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation at the Marriot in Uptown which features 65 decorated trees. The trees on display are for sale and the proceeds go to the foundation to support child patients. […]
New Mexico Manhattan Project featured in new passport stamp set
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The history of the Manhattan Project is front and center in the 2023 “Passport to your National Parks” stamp set. The stamps are a collector’s item designed to help educate and inspire U.S. National Park visitors. Since 1986, the “Passport to your National Parks” commemorative stamps have been a family favorite for […]
Opening night for River of Lights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s New Mexico’s largest walk-through holiday attraction. Saturday night is the 25th opening night for the River of Lights season. Eventgoers can stroll along a path lit with more than 700 light displays, animated 3D sculptures and millions of twinkling lights. “It is absolutely beautiful and it’s the best light show that […]
Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
Traditional native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be a cultural gathering turned into a nightmare for one native family, who had priceless items stolen from them. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and is in town for a pow-wow at the Black Mesa Casino. When he returned to his truck this morning, […]
New Mexico Artisan Market expected to attract thousands
The Black Friday shopping frenzy is trickling down to small businesses in New Mexico.
Corrales horses get festive to raise donations
CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday, horses in Corrales got decked out in their best outfits and costumes for a good cause. Some local organizations have teamed up for an event called, the Ride In, Round Up. Owners dressed up their horses in an attempt to win prizes for the most creative, elegant, funny and festive. […]
Nob Hill business owner frustrated with parking meter problems
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A business owner in Nob Hill is frustrated with the parking situation along Central. Kim Apodaca, the owner of Andy and Edie in Nob hill, says parking enforcement officers are making an already complicated situation worse. She’s being ticketed, even though her meter is paid. “I’m not going to pay $20 for a […]
Albuquerque developer expresses frustrations after second fire this month
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People who work, live or go to school near the former fraternity house on UNM’s campus say the abandoned building has become a hotspot for crime after two fires broke out earlier this month. Now the developer, who wishes to remain anonymous, says they’ve had enough. “I can only do so much as […]
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Museum Of Natural History & Science To Participate In Old Town Holiday Stroll Dec. 2
The City of Albuquerque’s Old Town Holiday Stroll is returning Dec. 2 after a two-year hiatus, and the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science (NMMNHS) is part of the festivities. The Old Town Holiday Stroll is an annual, all-ages event hosted by the City of Albuquerque, featuring...
KOAT 7
Here's what you need to know about today's strong winds in New Mexico
Strong winds are expected throughout New Mexico today, some winds gusting as high as 70 miles per hour. Strong winds are also expected in Albuquerque, but no wind warnings or advisories have been issued for the metro. Here's what you need to know. Watches and warnings. High wind warnings have...
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Pair Of Turkeys Spotted At Bandelier
Daily Postcard: A pair of turkeys is spotted Tuesday strolling around Bandelier National Monument. Turkeys were an essential component in the lives of the Ancestral Pueblo people who lived at Bandelier for more than 400 years (1150 CE – 1550 CE). Evidence suggests that indigenous people had domesticated turkeys more than 2,000 years ago in the American Southwest. Initially, it appears these birds were valued more for utilitarian purposes than for meat. Feathers from turkeys were twined with yucca fibers to make warm blankets, bones were carved into tools, flutes and whistles and paint could be made with turkey egg yolks. Courtesy/BNM.
KRQE News 13
Vote on Midtown Santa Fe on Wednesday
The Santa Fe governing body will vote on the plan, which would see the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market rate and affordable housing. The Santa Fe governing body will vote on the plan, which would see the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market rate and affordable housing.
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Regalia stolen, Violent weekend, Winds increase, River of Lights buses, Corrales horse donations
[1] Traditional native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel – Police and community members are looking for some priceless items that were stolen. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and is in town for a Pow Wow at the Black Mesa Casino. When he returned to his truck Sunday morning he found it broken into. Trujillo parked his truck at the Howard Johnson Hotel near downtown. In the truck were men’s and boy’s traditional northern regalia and a girl’s purple jingle dress outfit. Trujillo says these items are priceless and cannot be replaced.
Sandia National Labs expresses EV chargers concerns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As more car makers move towards electric models, Sandia National Labs (SNL) is voicing some cyber-security concerns when it comes to charging these vehicles. “We identified several different areas where there were potential risks,” said Jay Johnson, a cyber-security researcher for SNL. According to Sandia National Labs, more than 667,000 electric cars […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque family spends months planning holiday light show
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nestled in one Albuquerque neighborhood is a home decked out in the holiday spirit. More than 15,000 lights, a mile of extension cords and more than three props blanket the house. "We love to spread the joy of Christmas, because ultimately that's what it's all about,"...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 25 – Dec. 1
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 25 – December 1. Nov. 25 – Light of Enchantment – Kick off your Holiday season by taking a ride through the lights at Sandia Speed Way. Opening day is Nov.25 and will go through December 31. The times are from 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. General Admission is per car (1 car) $49.95.
Shopping crowds thinning out on Black Friday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but despite doorbusters and steep discounts, the holiday deals weren’t enough to bring in large crowds this black friday. While some shoppers are grateful for the lack of crowds… others say the shopping frenzy they once felt many years ago hasn’t returned […]
ladailypost.com
Raaga-Go Gourmet Indian Food To Begin Delivery In December To Los Alamos And White Rock
Gourmet Indian food from Raaga-Go will be delivered twice per month beginning in December to Los Alamos and White Rock. Courtesy/Chamber. Owner Paddy Rawal of Raaga-Go will begin delivering gourmet Indian food twice per month beginning in December to Los Alamos and White Rock. Courtesy/Chamber. CHAMBER News:. New Los Alamos...
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho Winterfest: Parade, Santa, and hot chocolate
Winterfest will return to Campus Park at City Center on Friday, December 2. The City promises there will be plenty to do in between for the entire family. The event will start with a parade and end with a tree-lighting. Santa will be in town for some photos, there will...
