Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jewish, Christian and Muslim volunteers invite others to join activities benefiting San Jose’s needy in DecemberD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Honeymoon locations—San Francisco, CaliforniaStephen L DaltonSan Francisco, CA
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
Related
Local doctor weighs in on post-holiday virus surge
(KRON) — As Thanksgiving travelers return home — be it across the country or here in the Bay Area — they are being confronted with various illnesses on the rise. “Almost everybody I know, for example, is sick and they’re sick with one thing or the other, either from the common cold, COVID to RSV […]
Daily Californian
Failing at UC Berkeley
Someone once told me, “If you go to UC Berkeley, you must be successful and have it all together.” However, my time here has been less than ideal and, in some ways, you could say I failed at UC Berkeley. My first semester was a disaster and set...
californiaglobe.com
Elite Lowell School Back in the News
This is Part II of a series reporting on San Francisco’s prestigious Lowell High School as it returns to merit-based admissions. In June of this year I reported on the decision of the San Francisco United School District Board which narrowly voted to restore merit based admissions to the elite Lowell High School. The Globe reported extensively on the tumultuous time for the school and the district as lawsuits were threatened and vile accusations of racism were hurled from the various ethnic and racial communities that comprise the district.
KTVU FOX 2
Children's medicine missing from Bay Area pharmacy shelves
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - An overwhelming demand for children’s fever-reducing medicines like Tylenol and Motrin this season has left store shelves empty and created frustration among parents. Several pharmacies in the Bay Area and across the state said they are expecting limited shipments this week as an increasing number...
NBC Bay Area
Families in SJ Neighborhood to Receive Free Cameras in Effort to Fight Crime
Dozens of families in San Jose's Seven Trees neighborhood will be getting free Ring doorbell cameras and motion sensor lights in an effort to battle crime. The group behind the effort is Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley and they chose that neighborhood, made up of the working class, low-income families, and aging residents, as a starting point.
SFGate
UC-Berkeley can't use race in admissions. Is it a model for the country?
BERKELEY, Calif. - The University of California at Berkeley has labored to enroll more Black and Latino students in the quarter century since the state barred the consideration of race or ethnicity in its admissions. Still, those groups remain underrepresented at the renowned public university here on the eastern shore...
postnewsgroup.com
Health Officials Warn of Surging Winter Viruses
The Marin County Public Health Department is warning the community about a surge in winter viruses and offering recommendations to protect families as the holidays approach. The department said in a statement that local health care providers are seeing a spike in flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, and COVID-19 cases are trending upward.
San Francisco Examiner
The murder case that came back to haunt SF judge
None of Anthony Kline’s colleagues had ever seen it happen. The most senior justice on California’s First District Court of Appeal, Kline was asking to be transferred to the juvenile bench, at the advanced age of 83. Juvenile was the scrappy place you started a career, not the triumphant place you ended one. But after four decades in appeals, Kline was feeling estranged from real life. He wanted to spend a year in juvie before retiring.
dvcinquirer.com
Diablo Valley College Campus Vandalized: “There Was Glass Everywhere”
The Diablo Valley College campus was vandalized on Saturday, Nov. 5 when a suspect broke into the faculty office buildings. Kathryn McDonald, lieutenant officer for the campus police, confirmed the next week that they had the suspect in custody. The suspect, who is not currently a student at DVC, was...
San Francisco legends Metallica announce world tour with no Bay Area dates
Currently, there will be no opportunities for Bay Area fans to enter the "Snake Pit."
KTVU FOX 2
Unhoused in Berkeley thankful for nontraditional warehouse they call home
Berkeley homeless people are thankful for a different type of shelter gets them off the streets. On this Thanksgiving holiday, a group of homeless people in Berkeley said they have found family and community in a shelter that uses a different approach to help people get off the streets. They said they're thankful to be part of a program that treats them as individuals And the only rules are ones that require everyone to respect each other.
calmatters.network
Around Town: Palo Alto-raised musician in the running for two Grammys
In the latest column, news about a Palo Alto native nominated for two Grammys, the East Palo Alto Library’s participation in a pilot of the Resilient Libraries Network and a chance for community members to put a new law on the books. GRAMMY-NOMINATED NATIVE … Palo Alto native Molly...
lahstalon.org
New courses approved at Mountain View High for next school year
Mountain View High School students can expect to see a larger variety of courses in the next school year, as the Mountain View–Los Altos Board of Trustees approved the new classes Business Management, Work Exploratory, Architecture II and Health Careers in the recent Board meeting. These course proposals for the 2023-2024 school year were approved in the unanimous vote on Thursday, November 17.
City council passes ordinance to protect part-time workers
BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN)– A new Berkeley city ordinance has been passed that is designed to protect and compensate low-wage and part-time workers at some of the city’s largest employers. The Fair Work Week Ordinance reduces the mental and physical strain of last-minute schedule changes or extreme back-to-back shifts, requiring covered employers to offer part-time workers […]
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay Question
Stanford OvalPhoto byKing of Hearts/Wikimedia Commons. It’s a question that many Stanford applicants love to hate. “What matters most to you, and why?”. It seems easy enough to answer — but once you put pen to paper, you might catch yourself drawing a blank.
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley homeless people are thankful for a different type of shelter gets them off the streets
On this Thanksgiving holiday, a group of homeless people in Berkeley said they have found family and community in a shelter that uses a different approach to help people get off the streets. They said they're thankful to be part of a program that treats them as individuals And the only rules are ones that require everyone to respect each other.
3 generations work together to help feed East Bay neighbors in need
OAKLAND -- Despite all the fresh produce it hands out, the Alameda County Community Food Bank is one place where the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. There are several pairs of family members working at the facility, but just recently the food bank got the distinction of employing three generations of the same family. It all started with Miriam Juarez. She began working at the food bank 23 years ago and is now part of the HelpReach team that mans the phones, directing hungry callers to places around the county where they can find an open food pantry....
sfstandard.com
170 Homes Planned for Former San Francisco Homeless Shelter Site
Nearly 200 affordable homes could be built on the site of a former homeless shelter, new planning documents show. The housing plans for 1515 South Van Ness Ave. have been in the works for years, but a fresh planning application shows the total number of planned homes has increased from 157 to 170.
Movie inspired by iconic Bay Area rap song 'Freaky Tales' filming in Oakland
A crew took over an old shoe store near Telegraph Avenue.
Comments / 0