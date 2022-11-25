NATICK – Elizabeth “Betty” Foltz passed away on Thanksgiving Day November 24, 2022 after a brief illness. She was 97. Betty leaves a daughter Carol Foltz and son-in-law Dan Armistead. She was predeceased by her husband Allen to whom she was married for 55 years. Betty was also predeceased by her mother Anna and father Herman Heim, siblings Herman (Dutch), Helen and Edward Heim. Betty belonged to the First Congregational Church of Randolph and had many cherished friends. She grew up in Randolph and moved to Waltham, and her daughter’s home in Natick in her later years. She was a devoted and loving mother and will be missed by all.

