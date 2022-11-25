ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Cindy L. Walsh, 64, Dental Assistant

ASHLAND – Cindy L. Walsh, 64, died November 26, 2022, after a courageous year-long battle with GI cancer. Daughter of the late Paul E. Murphy and late Nancy (Jennings) Murphy of Needham, Cindy is predeceased by her dear husband, Brian J. Walsh of Hopkinton. She leaves behind her daughters Kirstin Click & husband David of Upton, Kelly Burke & husband Michael of Needham, & Kara Francis and husband Zac of Adelaide, Australia and her five beloved grandchildren Brian, Esme, Evie, Lila, and Liv. She also leaves behind her brother, Paul. E. Murphy Jr & wife Karin Murphy of Chester, NH, and many brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Mary Trumbo Ainsworth, 91, Artist

SUDBURY – Mary Trumbo Ainsworth of Sudbury died peacefully on November 20 at the age of 91. She was born October 29, 1931, in Grand Ledge, Michigan to Willard Trumbo and Myrtle Kingsley Trumbo. Her brother Don preceded her in death. She attended a one-room schoolhouse through 8th grade before graduating from Grand Ledge High School in the top ten of her class in 1949.
SUDBURY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Wayland Police Chief To Resign in December

WAYLAND — The Town of Wayland has come to terms on an employment settlement agreement with Police Chief Sean Gibbons. Gibbons has agreed to submit his resignation to the Town of Wayland, effective December 20. Ed Burman has been serving as acting Wayland Police Chief since March 31. Gibbons...
WAYLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Foltz, 97

NATICK – Elizabeth “Betty” Foltz passed away on Thanksgiving Day November 24, 2022 after a brief illness. She was 97. Betty leaves a daughter Carol Foltz and son-in-law Dan Armistead. She was predeceased by her husband Allen to whom she was married for 55 years. Betty was also predeceased by her mother Anna and father Herman Heim, siblings Herman (Dutch), Helen and Edward Heim. Betty belonged to the First Congregational Church of Randolph and had many cherished friends. She grew up in Randolph and moved to Waltham, and her daughter’s home in Natick in her later years. She was a devoted and loving mother and will be missed by all.
NATICK, MA
matadornetwork.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Boston

Boston has a deep-rooted history in the battle for same-sex recognition and rights in the US. The GLAD (GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders) organization was formed in Boston in 1978 after a series of police raids targeting suspected gay men. In 1974, Elaine Noble joined the Massachusetts House of Representatives to become the first openly-LGBTQ+ candidate elected into her position in the US. Pressure coming from Boston’s LGBTQ+ community even moved Massachusetts into being the first state to declare same-sex marriage legal in 2003.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy