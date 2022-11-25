Read full article on original website
Mary C. (McLaughlin) Delaney, 90, Crossing Guard at Walsh Middle For 3 Decades
FRAMINGHAM – Mary C. (McLaughlin) Delaney, 90, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Sunday, November 20, 2022. Born in Somerville, she was the daughter of the late Arthur & Margaret (Coughlin) McLaughlin, and the beloved wife of Richard F. Delaney. Mary grew up in Somerville and after high school,...
Cindy L. Walsh, 64, Dental Assistant
ASHLAND – Cindy L. Walsh, 64, died November 26, 2022, after a courageous year-long battle with GI cancer. Daughter of the late Paul E. Murphy and late Nancy (Jennings) Murphy of Needham, Cindy is predeceased by her dear husband, Brian J. Walsh of Hopkinton. She leaves behind her daughters Kirstin Click & husband David of Upton, Kelly Burke & husband Michael of Needham, & Kara Francis and husband Zac of Adelaide, Australia and her five beloved grandchildren Brian, Esme, Evie, Lila, and Liv. She also leaves behind her brother, Paul. E. Murphy Jr & wife Karin Murphy of Chester, NH, and many brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
Wayland police chief Sean Gibbons to resign, had history of complaints
Wayland police chief Sean Gibbons is set to resign from his position on Dec. 20 as part of an employment settlement agreement with the town, according to officials. The terms of the agreement have been signed off by both Gibbons and the Select Board. On March 31, the former acting...
Activists, school officials clash over new regional school location in Wakefield
While local activists say the new location would be detrimental to the surrounding forest, one school official says their concerns are overblown and fueled by NIMBYism. Local activists and school officials in Wakefield are engaged in a bitter fight over the chosen location for a new regional vocational school. Friends...
Framingham Police Arrest 4 For Breaking & Entering into Apartment
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police charged 4 individuals with breaking & entering after they were found inside an apartment in downtown Framingham. Police were called to Irving Square Apartments at 75 Irving Street at 8;37 a.m. on November 22. “Management notified police that several individuals were inside of an apartment...
Jeanne M. Martin, 81, Retired Keefe Technical Nurse
FRAMINGHAM – Jeanne M. Martin, 81, of Hopkinton passed away November 23, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Manor in Framingham after a long battle with dementia. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Nina (Hamilton) and Edmund Christian of Westborough. She was the wife of 64 years to...
Albert Jay McAnulty, Jr., 75, Roofer & Softball Umpire
FRAMINGHAM – Albert J. “Jay” McAnulty, Jr., 75, of Holliston and formerly of Framingham died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Albert & Elda (Tomasi) McAnulty, Sr., and the beloved husband of Susan (DiMuzio) McAnulty.
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Bishop Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash at Arthur & Bishop Street on November 23. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection at 9;27 a.m. One person was injured in the crash, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was cited for a red light violation, said...
UPDATED: Man Struck at Framingham Stop & Shop Lot
FRAMINGHAM – A man was struck at the Stop & Shop parking lot at Old Conn Path this afternoon, November 28. Framingham Fire engine 5, Brewster Ambulance 1, and the paramedic supervisor responded to 235 Old Conn Path at 2:40 p.m., said Framingham Fire Deputy Chief Jose Lopez. A...
Mary Trumbo Ainsworth, 91, Artist
SUDBURY – Mary Trumbo Ainsworth of Sudbury died peacefully on November 20 at the age of 91. She was born October 29, 1931, in Grand Ledge, Michigan to Willard Trumbo and Myrtle Kingsley Trumbo. Her brother Don preceded her in death. She attended a one-room schoolhouse through 8th grade before graduating from Grand Ledge High School in the top ten of her class in 1949.
Wayland’s Police Chief to resign after reaching ‘settlement agreement’ with the town
WAYLAND, Mass. — Wayland’s Police Chief Sean Gibbons will resign from his position effective on December 20 after reaching an ‘employment settlement agreement’ with the town. Gibbons was placed on administrative leave in March, just four months after he was appointed chief of police, according to...
Photo of the Day: 10th Reunion For Framingham High Class of 2012
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School Class of 2012 held its 10th reunion last night, November 25. About 70 classmates attend the reunion held at China Gourmet on Route 9 West in Framingham. Photo submitted to SOURCE media.
For 38th Year, Mass State Police Collecting For Toys For Tots
FRAMINGHAM – For the 38th straight year, the Massachusetts State Police are proud to assist the United States Marine Corps Reserve with the annual Toys for Tots holiday drive. Donors may drop off new, unwrapped, non-violent toys for boys or girls, ages infant to 14, at any State Police...
Wayland Police Chief To Resign in December
WAYLAND — The Town of Wayland has come to terms on an employment settlement agreement with Police Chief Sean Gibbons. Gibbons has agreed to submit his resignation to the Town of Wayland, effective December 20. Ed Burman has been serving as acting Wayland Police Chief since March 31. Gibbons...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, November 28, 2022
1 The Framingham Christmas/Holiday tree is being moved to the front of the Memorial Building this morning. The 31st annual holiday tree lighting will take place Friday night, December 2. 2. In World Cup action, plays Switzerland today at 11 a.m. EST. 3. CITY OF FRAMINGHAM MEETINGS (remote unless otherwise...
Framingham Firefighters Rescue Woman in Callahan State Park
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham firefighters carried an injured woman three-quarters of a mile, after she injured herself in Callahan State Park in Framingham this afternoon. Framingham Fire received a 9-1-1 call for an injured hiker in the state park, said Deputy Fire Chief Kurt O’Rourke. Framingham Fire Engine 7,...
Framingham Police: Vehicle Strikes Mailbox & Fire Hydrant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Singletary Lane on November 19 for a single vehicle crash. Police responded to 275 Singletary Lane at 7:27 a.m. for a vehicle that struck a mailbox and a fire hydrant, said the Police spokesperson. No one was injured. No citations were issued.
Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Foltz, 97
NATICK – Elizabeth “Betty” Foltz passed away on Thanksgiving Day November 24, 2022 after a brief illness. She was 97. Betty leaves a daughter Carol Foltz and son-in-law Dan Armistead. She was predeceased by her husband Allen to whom she was married for 55 years. Betty was also predeceased by her mother Anna and father Herman Heim, siblings Herman (Dutch), Helen and Edward Heim. Betty belonged to the First Congregational Church of Randolph and had many cherished friends. She grew up in Randolph and moved to Waltham, and her daughter’s home in Natick in her later years. She was a devoted and loving mother and will be missed by all.
